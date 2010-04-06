Autonomous Gear Prime AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Autonomous Gear Prime AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Bollinger Convergence | Gear Momentum | Gear Shield Safety]

Introduction Autonomous Gear Prime AI is a kinetic reversion system designed to capture high-precision market turns. It visualizes the market as a mechanical system of gears. It identifies "Action Zones" using tightened Bollinger Bands, synchronizes with the "Gear Momentum" (Williams %R), and confirms velocity with MACD. This creates a powerful convergence engine that only executes when price, momentum, and velocity align.

Version 1.10 Update: Gear Shield Core This version is reinforced with the "Gear Shield" Safety Protocol. It features a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop logic that calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. This ensures 100% compliance with Market Validation rules and prevents execution errors during volatility spikes.

Trading Strategy (Pulse Convergence Logic) The system operates on a 3-Gear Synchronization:

  1. Action Zone (Volatility): Uses Bollinger Bands with a sensitive deviation (1.8).

    • Buy Zone: Low price touches the Lower Band.

    • Sell Zone: High price touches the Upper Band.

  2. Gear Momentum (Hook): Uses Williams %R to detect the "Hook".

    • Buy Hook: %R pulls back from oversold (-80) territory.

    • Sell Hook: %R drops from overbought (-20) territory.

  3. Velocity Confirm (MACD): Ensures the MACD momentum is moving in the direction of the trade (Velocity Up/Down) to prevent catching a falling knife.

Key Features

  • Gear Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance. It prevents your trailing stops from being rejected by broker limits, even in high-spread environments.

  • Convergence Trading: Only trades when Volatility, Momentum, and Velocity agree.

  • Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for mechanical precision).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === PULSE BRAIN ===

    • InpBandsDev : Sensitivity of the Action Zone (Default 1.8).

    • InpWprPeriod : Gear Momentum settings.

    • InpMacdFast/Slow : Velocity settings.

  • === GEAR SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===

    • InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.2x ATR).

    • InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 4.5x ATR).

    • InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


