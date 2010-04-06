ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Autonomous Gear Prime AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Bollinger Convergence | Gear Momentum | Gear Shield Safety]

Introduction Autonomous Gear Prime AI is a kinetic reversion system designed to capture high-precision market turns. It visualizes the market as a mechanical system of gears. It identifies "Action Zones" using tightened Bollinger Bands, synchronizes with the "Gear Momentum" (Williams %R), and confirms velocity with MACD. This creates a powerful convergence engine that only executes when price, momentum, and velocity align.

Version 1.10 Update: Gear Shield Core This version is reinforced with the "Gear Shield" Safety Protocol. It features a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop logic that calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. This ensures 100% compliance with Market Validation rules and prevents execution errors during volatility spikes.

Trading Strategy (Pulse Convergence Logic) The system operates on a 3-Gear Synchronization:

Action Zone (Volatility): Uses Bollinger Bands with a sensitive deviation (1.8). Buy Zone: Low price touches the Lower Band.

Sell Zone: High price touches the Upper Band. Gear Momentum (Hook): Uses Williams %R to detect the "Hook". Buy Hook: %R pulls back from oversold (-80) territory.

Sell Hook: %R drops from overbought (-20) territory. Velocity Confirm (MACD): Ensures the MACD momentum is moving in the direction of the trade (Velocity Up/Down) to prevent catching a falling knife.

Key Features

Gear Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance. It prevents your trailing stops from being rejected by broker limits, even in high-spread environments.

Convergence Trading: Only trades when Volatility, Momentum, and Velocity agree.

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for mechanical precision).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== PULSE BRAIN === InpBandsDev : Sensitivity of the Action Zone (Default 1.8). InpWprPeriod : Gear Momentum settings. InpMacdFast/Slow : Velocity settings.

=== GEAR SHIELD (PROTECTION) === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.2x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 4.5x ATR). InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.