Autonomous Gear Prime AI
- 专家
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Product Name: Autonomous Gear Prime AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Bollinger Convergence | Gear Momentum | Gear Shield Safety]
Introduction Autonomous Gear Prime AI is a kinetic reversion system designed to capture high-precision market turns. It visualizes the market as a mechanical system of gears. It identifies "Action Zones" using tightened Bollinger Bands, synchronizes with the "Gear Momentum" (Williams %R), and confirms velocity with MACD. This creates a powerful convergence engine that only executes when price, momentum, and velocity align.
Version 1.10 Update: Gear Shield Core This version is reinforced with the "Gear Shield" Safety Protocol. It features a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop logic that calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. This ensures 100% compliance with Market Validation rules and prevents execution errors during volatility spikes.
Trading Strategy (Pulse Convergence Logic) The system operates on a 3-Gear Synchronization:
-
Action Zone (Volatility): Uses Bollinger Bands with a sensitive deviation (1.8).
-
Buy Zone: Low price touches the Lower Band.
-
Sell Zone: High price touches the Upper Band.
-
-
Gear Momentum (Hook): Uses Williams %R to detect the "Hook".
-
Buy Hook: %R pulls back from oversold (-80) territory.
-
Sell Hook: %R drops from overbought (-20) territory.
-
-
Velocity Confirm (MACD): Ensures the MACD momentum is moving in the direction of the trade (Velocity Up/Down) to prevent catching a falling knife.
Key Features
-
Gear Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance. It prevents your trailing stops from being rejected by broker limits, even in high-spread environments.
-
Convergence Trading: Only trades when Volatility, Momentum, and Velocity agree.
-
Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: M15, H1 (Recommended for mechanical precision).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== PULSE BRAIN ===
-
InpBandsDev : Sensitivity of the Action Zone (Default 1.8).
-
InpWprPeriod : Gear Momentum settings.
-
InpMacdFast/Slow : Velocity settings.
-
-
=== GEAR SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===
-
InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.2x ATR).
-
InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 4.5x ATR).
-
InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.