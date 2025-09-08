SmartWay

SmartWay EA (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.
With the release of V2.0, SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature: Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection. This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in one-way markets (bullish or bearish trends).

It combines cycle-based money management, drawdown protection, and profit control to deliver stable and consistent performance without the need for complicated manual intervention.

Key Features

  • Developed with over 10 years of trading experience.

  • Fully automated, plug-and-play system.

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.

  • Smart cycle management with customizable first-lot size.

  • New V2.0: Spike Detection & Smart Step Boost – adapts Step Size automatically after strong market moves.

  • Drawdown protection with flexible profit settings.

  • Focus on long-term steady growth, not short-term speculation.

Ask me anything here -> Click Me

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SmartTrade EA Gold xauusd
Gooi Meng Liang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartWay EA MT5 – Built for Gold. Built for Trends. SmartWay EA (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. With the release of V2.0 , SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature: Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection . This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in one-way markets (bullish or bearish trends). It combines cycle-based money management , drawdown protection , and prof
SmartSMC Liquidity Sweep
Gooi Meng Liang
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartSMC EA – Liquidity Sweeps For over 10 years in the Gold market I’ve watched how price hunts liquidity before the real move. SmartSMC EA is my distilled version of that edge: a simple, disciplined SMC liquidity-sweep engine that trades XAUUSD with clean risk and professional execution. Why choose SmartSMC? Because it blends Smart Money Concepts with rock-solid automation. You don’t need to second-guess the chart—attach the EA, choose your risk, and let it handle entries, exits, sizing and
