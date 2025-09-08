SmartWay
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Gooi Meng Liang
- Sürüm: 2.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
SmartWay EA (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.
With the release of V2.0, SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature: Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection. This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in one-way markets (bullish or bearish trends).
It combines cycle-based money management, drawdown protection, and profit control to deliver stable and consistent performance without the need for complicated manual intervention.
Key Features
-
Developed with over 10 years of trading experience.
-
Fully automated, plug-and-play system.
-
Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.
-
Smart cycle management with customizable first-lot size.
-
New V2.0: Spike Detection & Smart Step Boost – adapts Step Size automatically after strong market moves.
-
Drawdown protection with flexible profit settings.
-
Focus on long-term steady growth, not short-term speculation.
