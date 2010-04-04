OsMa TrendSurfer

This is a free version of the EA TrendSurfer OsMa https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264

TrendSurfer OsMa receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements The Quantum Forex Trading System to generate positive results.

Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System

_Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_

Redefining Forex Trading:

In the vast realm of forex, where uncertainty is the only certainty, what if you had a tool that seamlessly combined the best trading strategies into one efficient system? Enter the Quantum Forex Trading System — a harmonious blend of proven methods and innovative features to elevate your trading experience.

The Science of Mean Reversion:

An age-old adage states, "What goes up must come down." Our system recognizes this principle, capitalizing on the market's natural tendency to revert to a known mean over time. We don't fight the tide; we harness its power.

Key Features of Quantum Forex Trading System:

1. Multicurrency Diversification: Diversify risks by trading multiple currencies. Our system identifies the best pairs to invest in, ensuring a balanced and diversified portfolio.

2. Strategic Hedging: In volatile markets, security is paramount. We employ advanced hedging strategies, providing a safety net for your investments.

3. Dynamic Position Sizing: Leveraging the power of mathematics, our system determines the optimal amount to invest, maximizing returns while minimizing risk. The Strategy applies a unique position management strategy in the following 3 ways:

Build: if a position is in profit, the EA will add more positions after every 50 points. Professional version allows you to chose your preferred Build steps.

Average: if a position is in loss, it will add a position at the next signal so long as it appears after 100 points. Professional version allows you to chose your preferred Average steps.

De-escalation: if target has been reached but there are still some open positions, the EA will target to close the remaining positions at break-even.

4. Trend Following: We're not just about reversion. When the market speaks, we listen. By tracking emerging trends, we place you at the forefront of profitable opportunities.

5. Targeted equity growth model: Once the portfolio reaches the target return for the day, it will close all trades and wait for the next day. The target return for the free version is fixed at 0.1% per day. Professional version allows you to chose your preferred target.

Why Quantum is Your Ultimate Trading Partner:

- Holistic Approach: By integrating mean reversion, trend following, and other strategies, Quantum doesn't put all its eggs in one basket. It’s dynamic, adaptive, and responsive.

- Automated Precision: Remove emotion from the equation. Quantum ensures data-driven decisions around the clock, minimizing human error.

- Safety & Growth Combined: Our blend of hedging and position sizing guarantees a focus on preserving capital while eyeing growth opportunities.

Conclusion:

With the Quantum Forex Trading System, you're not just getting an automated tool; you're acquiring a comprehensive trading partner that thinks, acts, and protects. Dive into the world of forex with unmatched confidence and precision.

*Note: Forex trading involves significant risks. Ensure you're fully informed before participating.*

