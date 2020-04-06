Gold KIller by MH

GoldKiller EA – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD)

General Overview

GoldKiller EA is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for gold trading (XAUUSD). It is not a simple grid robot, but a complete capital, risk, and profit management system, built to operate over the long term in an extremely volatile market.

Unlike classic EAs focused purely on raw performance, GoldKiller prioritizes capital preservation, progressive profit protection, and strict risk control.

Key Product Features

Structural Capital Management

  • Virtual structural withdrawal logic with step-based securing
  • Trading capital dynamically adjusted to market exposure
  • Profits protected against drawdown phases

Advanced Account Protection

  • Maximum drawdown limitation
  • Margin usage control
  • Automatic exposure reduction in unfavorable conditions
  • Trading stop in case of excessive risk

Controlled-Risk Grid System

  • Limited number of orders
  • Minimum distance between positions
  • Risk adjusted according to the selected profile
  • Forced exit in case of excessive drawdown

Progressive Profit Securing

  • Step-based profit protection
  • Automatic securing of part of the profits
  • Optional automatic trading resumption after securing

Market and Time Filters

  • Filtering of excessive spreads
  • Configurable trading days and hours

Important – Nature of Grid Trading

GoldKiller EA uses a grid-based strategy, which can be configured with high levels of aggressiveness.

Aggressive grids can generate fast and significant profits, especially during favorable directional phases of the gold market. However, this type of strategy also involves an increased level of risk.

Even though GoldKiller includes advanced capital protection mechanisms and strict drawdown and margin limits, it is strongly recommended to perform regular withdrawals on live accounts in order to secure profits and reduce overall exposure.

Total Transparency – Live Trading Monitoring

GoldKiller is live-streamed on Twitch at the following address: https://www.twitch.tv/lazyprofitbot
Its behavior (trade execution, securing phases, stops and resumptions) can be monitored in real time, allowing users to observe the EA operating under real market conditions.

Minimum Usage Requirements

  • Recommended minimum capital : 500 USD
  • Recommended minimum leverage : 1:500
  • Asset : Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe : M5 only
  • Platform : MetaTrader 4

Using more restrictive parameters (capital too low or insufficient leverage) may result in the inability to open certain positions and may negatively affect the grid behavior.

Mandatory EA Activation

During the initial installation, a safety parameter is present in the settings. You must set it to False where it is indicated: (Use false to use this EA).

If this parameter is not set to False, the EA will not operate correctly.

Ready-to-Use SET Files

In case of uncertainty regarding the parameters, SET files (preconfigured settings) are available with different risk levels and different capital sizes.

These files are accessible via the following Google Sheet link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rvHVmURMZKMm6RYte9TGIURr3wk1GyRO?usp=sharing

Important Reminder

GoldKiller EA can be configured with aggressive grids that allow fast profit generation. Even with built-in protection systems, regular withdrawals are strongly recommended to secure profits under real trading conditions.

제작자의 제품 더 보기
DMI Drawdown Watcher
HEGUI Morad
5 (1)
유틸리티
DMI Drawdown Watcher: Track your Drawdowns in Real Time 100% free, functional and without limitations! The DMI Drawdown Watcher is an essential tool for traders, designed to monitor your drawdowns in real time. Ideal for optimizing your risk management, this indicator tracks your current and maximum losses, helping you meet the strict criteria of prop firms and protect your capital. Key Features: Max DrawDown Value Alert: Triggers an alert when the maximum drawdown threshold is reached. (Def
FREE
Pulse Panel
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
PulsePanel FREE – The exact same clean, professional and powerful dashboard as the Pro, completely free so you can test it thoroughly before upgrading. Limited to USDCHF and GBPNZD , this free edition gives you full, unrestricted access to every core feature: What You Get in the FREE Version One-click instant execution (buy/sell) Real-time currency strength meter Precise momentum scanner Watchlist with trend, momentum and conviction Live position tracking: net P&L, dynamic risk/reward ratio, sto
FREE
DMI High Low plus
HEGUI Morad
지표
DMI Show High Low: Visualize Key Market Levels in Real Time 100% free, functional, and without limitations! The DMI Show High Low is an essential tool for traders, designed to display High, Low, and Close levels of a selected timeframe directly on your chart. Ideal for identifying key market zones, this indicator helps enhance your decision-making and trading precision. Parameters: Timeframe: Select the timeframe for displaying High, Low, and Close levels. Default: D1 (Daily) Display Close Line:
FREE
AutoPilotFX Pro
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
Introducing of AutoPilotFX Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Panel with Advanced Features of  order management Take your trading to new heights with our  Trade Assistant  designed to streamline your trading process and optimize your strategies. Discover the powerful features it offers and learn how it can help you maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant   with Key Features: Automatic Lot Size Calculation: AutoPilotFX Pro automatically calc
Trend Pilot Fx
HEGUI Morad
지표
This Mql4 indicator smooths the trend by changing candle colors without altering their size, allowing for better price action reading. It also includes a trend line for trade entry and exit points. Smooth out market trends and improve your price action reading with this powerful Mql4 indicator. Unlike Heikin Ashi, this indicator changes candle colors without altering their size, providing you with a clearer picture of market movements. In addition, it includes a trend line that traders can rely
DMI Moving Average Multi Timeframe
HEGUI Morad
지표
The DMI MultiTimeframe EMA indicator is designed to facilitate multi-timeframe analysis by displaying a moving average from a specific timeframe (like H1 or D1) on any other chart timeframe. This tool allows traders to have a broader view across multiple timeframes directly on the current chart, enhancing precision and understanding of market trends. Parameters : Moving Average Timeframe : Sets the timeframe for the moving average, such as H1 for hourly or D1 for daily. Default: H1. Moving Avera
DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon
HEGUI Morad
지표
Enhance your trading with visual clarity — identify trends instantly with dynamic EMA ribbons! Description: The DMI Dynamic EMA Ribbon is an advanced indicator designed to help traders visualize trend direction and strength using two dynamic exponential moving averages (EMAs). With customizable parameters, this tool enhances your ability to make informed trading decisions by clearly indicating bullish and bearish trends. Key Parameters: Customizable timeframe for moving averages. Period for the
DMI Smoothed CCI plus
HEGUI Morad
지표
DMI Smoothed CCI plus: Track Market Trends and Reversals Across Multiple Timeframes The DMI Smoothed CCI plus is a powerful tool for traders, designed to analyze market trends and potential reversals using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) across multiple timeframes. Ideal for trend-following strategies, this indicator helps you spot overbought and oversold conditions, providing real-time insights that are crucial for optimizing your market entries and exits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analy
DMI Candle Timer MultiTimeframe
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer: Track Candle Countdown Across Multiple Timeframes with Clarity The DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer is an advanced indicator designed to provide traders with real-time countdown timers for the remaining time before candle closes on multiple timeframes. This tool allows you to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a clear and customizable visual of the candle countdown, helping you make precise and timely trading decisions. Key Parameters: Display O
DMI Telegram Notifier
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
DMI Telegram Notifier: Your Trading Notification Assistant on Telegram The DMI Telegram Notifier is a powerful and customizable tool designed to send detailed and instant trade notifications directly to Telegram. Whether you are a professional trader or a passionate enthusiast, this Expert Advisor helps you track your positions, receive alerts on order modifications, and share your results in real time with your followers or trading group. Key Features: Instant Notifications: Receive detailed a
Gold ai predator
HEGUI Morad
Experts
LAUNCH PRICE: $90 Only the first 10 copies! Next price: $120 Smart Hedging • Controlled Grid • 4 Integrated Strategies GOLD AI PREDATOR is a next-generation automatic trading robot, developed with the help of top artificial intelligences (Grok, ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek) and specifically optimized for gold (XAUUSD). It integrates a hedging system, grid management, and offers 4 different strategies that you can select with one click. Its goal: to allow you to follow gold's movements while benef
AutoPilot Easy Panel
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
Autopilot Easy Panel: The Essentials for Effective Trading Designed to simplify your trading, the Autopilot Easy Panel is the ideal tool for traders who want to increase efficiency without getting lost in complex features. Developed by market experts, it provides you with the essential tools for optimal management of your money and positions. A carefully crafted user experience and an intuitive interface allow you to focus on what matters most: your trades. Key Features: Visual trade preparation
Pulse Panel Pro
HEGUI Morad
유틸리티
This panel was built on one simple philosophy: focus only on what truly matters . Clean, minimalist, and uncluttered, it displays just the information you need to make decisions: trend scanner, momentum scanner, real-time currency strength, and dominant market direction. Everything is grouped into a clear, fast-to-read interface designed for active trading and prop firm challenges . Unlike the overloaded and confusing panels flooding the Market, this one is all about efficiency. It features inst
