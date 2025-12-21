Scodur

An MT5 Expert Advisor built on the real logic of manual trading: volume → cause, price → effect.
It works strictly on closed candles (without redrawing), searches for accumulation zones, and opens trades on each confirmed signal.

A built-in direction filter summarizes BUY/SELL volume over a period, displays percentages, and automatically limits trading based on the dominant phase.
A 5-lot ladder, time limits (separate for each day), and minimalist zone visualization are supported.

Some parameters have neutral names to protect the algorithm.

The Expert Advisor is optimized for gold; testing on other instruments has not been conducted.

Important: If your broker provides real volume in the MT5 terminal, you need a special set of settings!

If you have any questions or need help choosing an optimal risk profile, please contact me.
