I'm presenting a profitable advisor not because it tries to cheat mathematics, but because it's built on the real principles of large-cap markets like gold: volume → cause, price → effect.

It works strictly on closed candles (without redrawing), searches for accumulation zones, and opens trades on every confirmed signal.





A built-in direction filter summarizes BUY/SELL volume over a period, displays percentages, and automatically limits trading based on the dominant phase.





Some parameters have neutral names to protect the algorithm.





The advisor is optimized for gold.





If you have any questions or need help choosing the optimal risk, please contact me.