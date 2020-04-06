An MT5 Expert Advisor built on the real logic of manual trading: volume → cause, price → effect.

It works strictly on closed candles (without redrawing), searches for accumulation zones, and opens trades on each confirmed signal.

A built-in direction filter summarizes BUY/SELL volume over a period, displays percentages, and automatically limits trading based on the dominant phase.

Some parameters have neutral names to protect the algorithm.

The Expert Advisor is optimized for gold.