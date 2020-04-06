Scodur
- 专家
- Damian Blaha
- 版本: 1.32
- 激活: 10
An MT5 Expert Advisor built on the real logic of manual trading: volume → cause, price → effect.
It works strictly on closed candles (without redrawing), searches for accumulation zones, and opens trades on each confirmed signal.
A built-in direction filter summarizes BUY/SELL volume over a period, displays percentages, and automatically limits trading based on the dominant phase.
Some parameters have neutral names to protect the algorithm.
The Expert Advisor is optimized for gold.
If you have any questions or need help choosing an optimal risk profile, please contact me.