RSI on Bulls Power on Bands with MA Levels

RSI on Bulls Power with Bollinger Bands and moving average with customizable advanced levels for professional use by anybody.

🎛 User Controls for iBullsPower‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0

This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Bulls Power calculation, the RSI overlay, and the multi‑band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:

🐂 Bulls Power Settings
🎚 Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)
BullsPowerPeriod → Set the lookback period for Bulls Power calculation
BullsPower_MA Method → Select the moving average method (default: EMA)
DebugMode → Toggle debug information printing (true/false)
📍 LastBarIndex → Choose whether to calculate on the current forming bar (0) or last closed bar (1)

📊 RSI Settings
⏱ RSIPeriod → Define the lookback period for RSI calculation on the Bulls Power array
RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options
RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility
RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)

📐 Band Levels Settings
⏱ BandsPeriod1 → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
↔️ BandsShift1 → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
📊 Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:
🔵 BandDeviation1 (0.3535)
🟠 BandDeviation2 (0.707)
🟠 BandDeviation3 (1.0605)
🟠 BandDeviation4 (1.414)
🟠 BandDeviation5 (1.5907)
🟠 BandDeviation6 (1.7675)
Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, giving you up to six band layers plus a middle line.

📐 Moving Average & Levels
⏱ MAPeriod → Period for moving average on the RSI array
MAMethod → Select the moving average method (default: SMA)
Levels → Comma‑separated numeric offsets (e.g., "14,-14,16,-16") for up to 8 custom levels
MA Style, Width, Color → Customize the moving average line appearance
Level Style, Width, Color → Customize the offset levels appearance

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band
🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line
🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band
🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Six dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts
