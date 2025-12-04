Smart Trend Dashboard Pro
- Yardımcı programlar
- Niccyril Chirindo
- Sürüm: 5.0
Professional multi-timeframe trend dashboard analyzing 9 currency pairs across all timeframes. Real-time signals with mobile push alerts. Auto-detects broker symbols. Works on all MT5 accounts.
KEY FEATURES (For Description):
✅ 9 Currency Pairs Analyzed:
- AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY
✅ 9 Timeframes Simultaneously:
- M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN
✅ Smart Alert System:
- Desktop sound alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- Customizable signal strength threshold
- Anti-spam protection (60-second cooldown)
✅ Universal Compatibility:
- Auto-detects broker symbol names
- Works on zero-spread, cent, standard, ECN accounts
- All MT5 brokers supported
✅ Professional Features:
- Real-time trend analysis
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- Green/Black color scheme (no red/orange)
- Auto-scaling to any screen size
- Clickable currency pairs to switch charts
- Dark gray candles applied automatically
- Live trading guidance with 5 lines of actionable advice
✅ Clean Design:
- Modern, professional interface
- Readable Arial font
- Compact layout
- No grid clutter
- White background with clean panels