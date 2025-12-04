Smart Trend Dashboard Pro

Professional multi-timeframe trend dashboard analyzing 9 currency pairs across all timeframes. Real-time signals with mobile push alerts. Auto-detects broker symbols. Works on all MT5 accounts.

KEY FEATURES (For Description):

9 Currency Pairs Analyzed:

  • AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY

9 Timeframes Simultaneously:

  • M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

Smart Alert System:

  • Desktop sound alerts
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Customizable signal strength threshold
  • Anti-spam protection (60-second cooldown)

Universal Compatibility:

  • Auto-detects broker symbol names
  • Works on zero-spread, cent, standard, ECN accounts
  • All MT5 brokers supported

Professional Features:

  • Real-time trend analysis
  • Multi-timeframe confirmation
  • Green/Black color scheme (no red/orange)
  • Auto-scaling to any screen size
  • Clickable currency pairs to switch charts
  • Dark gray candles applied automatically
  • Live trading guidance with 5 lines of actionable advice

Clean Design:

  • Modern, professional interface
  • Readable Arial font
  • Compact layout
  • No grid clutter
  • White background with clean panels
