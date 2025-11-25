ICT Master EA Suite

ICT Master Suite - Liquidity + OB + OTE + 6th Sense Adaptive EA

Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader
No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box.

I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. This EA implements my personal trading methodology - the filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Tested across multiple market conditions since 2023.


2-Year Backtest Performance - XAUUSD M10
(19 Nov 2023 - 24 Nov 2025 | 99% tick quality | $100,000 starting balance)

Forward Test Period (unseen data):
- Net Profit: +$10,843.62
- Profit Factor: 3.51
- Win Rate: 76.00%
- Max Drawdown: 1.64%
- Sharpe Ratio: 9.91
- Recovery Factor: 6.06
- Total Trades: 100

Full Backtest Period:
- Net Profit: +$12,998.25
- Profit Factor: 1.47
- Win Rate: 55.43%
- Max Drawdown: 4.99%
- Total Trades: 368


Signal Generator - ICT Master Suite
- Liquidity Sweeps (Equal Highs/Lows clustering + strength scoring)
- Order Blocks (ATR-based dynamic sizing - Defensive / Aggressive mode)
- Fair Value Gaps with real-time mitigation tracking
- CISD (Change in State of Delivery) levels
- BOS / CHoCH structure breaks with trend-state tracking
- Premium / Discount zone classification
- Session high/low break detection (Asian, London, NY)


Four-Layer Confirmation Engine
1. Pressure Volume Filter (200-bar percentile + Dead/Normal/Explosive/Super-Explosive)
2. HTF Structure Alignment (configurable timeframe + 2-swing method)
3. MarketSense Hybrid 6th Sense (0-4 scoring: DEAD, WEAK, STRONG, EXPLOSIVE, PARABOLIC)
   Auto-scales risk 0.5x to 2.0x based on market velocity + volume persistence
4. Session + Day + News Blocker (+/-15 min)


Daily Adaptive Parameters (Auto-Updates Every 24h)
- SL buffer, TP1, TP2, Trailing distance, Max trades per direction
- All automatically adjusted to current volatility regime


Position Management
- Split Positions (default 33% at 3-5x ATR, 67% runner at 12-16x ATR)
- Breakeven at 1.0 R:R
- Dynamic trailing stop (2.0-3.5x ATR based on adaptive regime)
- 0.22-0.33% risk per trade (scaled by 6th Sense multiplier)
- Prop-firm compatible (FIFO safe)


Real-Time HUD Interface
- 3-column dashboard with stoplights, progress bars, and performance analytics
- Interactive START / PAUSE / STOP / REFRESH buttons
- Live news ticker (all importance levels based on user setting)
- Visual + Text + Both modes
- Minimizable to compact bottom bar


What You Get
- ICT Master Suite v2.03 (.ex5)
- XAUUSD M10 set file (provided to buyers who leave a review)
- PDF user manual with optimization tips from 16 years of trading experience
- Free updates to all future versions
- Developer support via MQL5 private messages


Pricing (First 10 Copies)
- Lifetime License (10 activations): $649, then $999
- 1-Year Rent: $289
- 6-Month Rent: $179
- 3-Month Rent: $119
- 1-Month Rent: $59
- Free Demo - Full HUD + signals (no trade execution)


— ANDREW, Trader
ADDTOIT->FX Investment Group | November 2025

Recommended: $1,500+ capital | 0.25-0.5% risk/trade | 1:100+ leverage
Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Designed for M10-H1 (works well on M5-M30)

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on demo before live use.
