News Dashboard with Session Map

### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description  
News Dashboard for MT5 – with Live Sessions Map  

#### ★ Professional Real-Time Economic News Dashboard + Live Trading Sessions Map  

Never get caught off-guard by high-impact news again.  
The ultimate all-in-one news tool trusted by thousands of professional traders – now with a beautiful embedded Live Sessions Map.

#### ★ Core Features  
- Uses MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar (zero WebRequest, 100% compliant)  
- Real-time countdown timer to the next event  
- Color-coded impact levels: High (Red) | Medium (Orange) | Low (Yellow)  
- Full 8-major currency filtering (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, NZD, CAD)  
- Live Sessions Map included – see Tokyo, London, New York sessions in real time  
- Vertical lines automatically drawn on chart at event time  
- Smart alerts: sound, popup, push notifications 1–30 minutes before  
- EA-friendly global variables (next event time, impact, minutes left, etc.)  
- Optional AutoTrading pause before/after high-impact news  
- Keyboard shortcuts: H = toggle HUD | F = cycle filters | R = refresh  
- Draggable, resizable, minimalist dark HUD – looks perfect on any chart  

#### ★ Why Traders Choose This Dashboard  
- Instantly know which currency is about to move and why  
- Avoid nasty news spikes and fakeouts  
- Perfect session timing with the built-in Live Sessions Map  
- Works flawlessly with any strategy – scalping, day trading, swing  
- Extremely lightweight – updates every second with almost zero CPU load  

#### ★ Included in the Package  
- News Dashboard .ex5 (locked)  
- Embedded high-resolution Live Sessions Map  
- Detailed PDF user manual + setup guide  
- 3 professional color presets  
- Lifetime free updates & priority support  

Stay ahead of the news. Trade like the banks do.  
Get News Dashboard for MT5 with Live Sessions Map today.
