AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor
Yardımcı programlar
Andrew Hahn
Sürüm:
4.10
Etkinleştirmeler:
10
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor – Professional Edition v4.0
Universal Drawdown Monitor & Risk Controller for MetaTrader 5
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is a utility designed to help traders stay within the drawdown rules of proprietary trading firms. It works alongside any Expert Advisor and on any MT5 account.
### Main Functions
- 14 ready-made configurations for popular prop firms
FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • RebelsFunding • FundedNext • GoatFunded • BlueGuardian • SurgeTrader • CityTradersImperium • Lux Trading • AquaFunded • InstantFunding • PipFarm • SmartPropTrader • XLTrade
A fully customizable mode is also available.
- Supports all common drawdown calculation methods
Static, trailing, and hybrid calculations • Daily and overall limits • Equity-based or balance-based monitoring (or mixed).
- Optional profit buffer and loss shield
Profit buffer increases the allowed drawdown as profits grow (used by some firms) • Loss shield can automatically close losing positions when floating loss reaches a set percentage of the daily limit while keeping winning positions open.
- Active risk controller
Communicates with other EAs via global variables:
Mode 0 – normal operation
Mode 1 – reduce new position volume by 50 %
Mode 2 – prevent new entries
Mode 9 – emergency stop with optional closure of all positions.
- Reset scheduler
Daily or weekly reset at any chosen server time.
- Symbol activity tracking
Displays current win/loss streaks and floating profit/loss per symbol and EA.
- On-chart information panel
Shows current daily and overall drawdown values, used percentage, active risk mode, time until next reset, and a list of the most active symbols.
- Alerts
Four warning levels (50 %, 66 %, 80 %, 95 %), popup messages, push notifications to mobile devices, and optional notification on each closed trade.
- Technical details
No external libraries, no repainting, works on any broker and any symbol.
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is published as a Utility.
Attach it to any chart, select the required firm preset or configure custom rules, and continue trading while the utility monitors compliance with drawdown limits.