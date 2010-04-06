ICT Master EA Suite

ICT Master Suite - Liquidity + OB + OTE + 6th Sense Adaptive EA

Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader
No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box.

I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. This EA implements my personal trading methodology - the filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Tested across multiple market conditions since 2023.


2-Year Backtest Performance - XAUUSD M10
(19 Nov 2023 - 24 Nov 2025 | 99% tick quality | $100,000 starting balance)

Forward Test Period (unseen data):
- Net Profit: +$10,843.62
- Profit Factor: 3.51
- Win Rate: 76.00%
- Max Drawdown: 1.64%
- Sharpe Ratio: 9.91
- Recovery Factor: 6.06
- Total Trades: 100

Full Backtest Period:
- Net Profit: +$12,998.25
- Profit Factor: 1.47
- Win Rate: 55.43%
- Max Drawdown: 4.99%
- Total Trades: 368


Signal Generator - ICT Master Suite
- Liquidity Sweeps (Equal Highs/Lows clustering + strength scoring)
- Order Blocks (ATR-based dynamic sizing - Defensive / Aggressive mode)
- Fair Value Gaps with real-time mitigation tracking
- CISD (Change in State of Delivery) levels
- BOS / CHoCH structure breaks with trend-state tracking
- Premium / Discount zone classification
- Session high/low break detection (Asian, London, NY)


Four-Layer Confirmation Engine
1. Pressure Volume Filter (200-bar percentile + Dead/Normal/Explosive/Super-Explosive)
2. HTF Structure Alignment (configurable timeframe + 2-swing method)
3. MarketSense Hybrid 6th Sense (0-4 scoring: DEAD, WEAK, STRONG, EXPLOSIVE, PARABOLIC)
   Auto-scales risk 0.5x to 2.0x based on market velocity + volume persistence
4. Session + Day + News Blocker (+/-15 min)


Daily Adaptive Parameters (Auto-Updates Every 24h)
- SL buffer, TP1, TP2, Trailing distance, Max trades per direction
- All automatically adjusted to current volatility regime


Position Management
- Split Positions (default 33% at 3-5x ATR, 67% runner at 12-16x ATR)
- Breakeven at 1.0 R:R
- Dynamic trailing stop (2.0-3.5x ATR based on adaptive regime)
- 0.22-0.33% risk per trade (scaled by 6th Sense multiplier)
- Prop-firm compatible (FIFO safe)


Real-Time HUD Interface
- 3-column dashboard with stoplights, progress bars, and performance analytics
- Interactive START / PAUSE / STOP / REFRESH buttons
- Live news ticker (all importance levels based on user setting)
- Visual + Text + Both modes
- Minimizable to compact bottom bar


What You Get
- ICT Master Suite v2.03 (.ex5)
- XAUUSD M10 set file (provided to buyers who leave a review)
- PDF user manual with optimization tips from 16 years of trading experience
- Free updates to all future versions

- Developer support via MQL5 private messages


Bonus Gift: Free Drawdown Monitor Utility with Purchase Every purchase includes a complimentary license for AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 (valued at $189). This utility helps track daily and overall drawdown limits, supports 14 prop firm presets. After purchase, contact the seller via private message to receive the utility file and setup instructions.



Pricing (First 10 Copies)
- Lifetime License (10 activations): $649, then $999
- 1-Year Rent: $289
- 6-Month Rent: $179
- 3-Month Rent: $119
- 1-Month Rent: $59
- Free Demo - Full HUD + signals (no trade execution)


— ANDREW, Trader
ADDTOIT->FX Investment Group | November 2025

Recommended: $1,500+ capital | 0.25-0.5% risk/trade | 1:100+ leverage
Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Designed for M10-H1 (works well on M5-M30)

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on demo before live use.
Mais do autor
News Dashboard with Session Map
Andrew Hahn
Utilitários
### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description   News Dashboard for MT5 – with Live Sessions Map   #### Professional Real-Time Economic News Dashboard + Live Trading Sessions Map   Never get caught off-guard by high-impact news again.   The ultimate all-in-one news tool trusted by thousands of professional traders – now with a beautiful embedded Live Sessions Map. #### Core Features   - Uses MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar (zero WebRequest, 100% compliant)   - Real-time countdown timer to the
FREE
CurrencyStrengthMatrix
Andrew Hahn
Utilitários
### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description   FX Currency Strength Matrix – Professional MT5 Indicator   #### Overview   The FX Currency Strength Matrix is a powerful, real-time visual tool that instantly reveals the true strength and weakness of all 8 major currencies in a clean, color-coded matrix format.   No more guessing which currency is driving the pair – see the complete strength hierarchy at a glance and trade with institutional-level clarity. #### Key Features   - True 8×8 Currency
FREE
CombinedAlgo Gold EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
CombinedAlgo EA GOLD v3 Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box Magic. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. My trading approach focuses on three core principles: disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical edge identification. This EA implements my personal live-trading methodology – the exact filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Historical Performance Test – XAUUSD M
Multi Smart Structure EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
Multi Smart Structure EA – ICT BOS/CHoCH + Chart Dashboard + 6th Sense Filter Created by a Trader with 16-Years of market experience – No Black-Box, No Grid, No Martingale This EA uses ICT structure methods to identify BOS/CHoCH breaks, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs/Lows, and Premium/Discount zones. Signals are filtered by Pressure Volume and 6th Sense Hybrid (0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC) for risk scaling from 0.5× to 2×. Tested on XAUUSD M5 (19 Nov
LMA Pro EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
LMA EA – Logarithmic Moving Average Suite v2.2 About the Developer I have been actively trading the global financial markets since August 2009. My approach emphasizes disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical analysis. This EA represents the culmination of my experience developing algorithmic trading systems based on proven technical concepts. Core Methodology This EA uses a Logarithmic Moving Average signal generator that applies logarithmic weighting to price data
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor
Andrew Hahn
Utilitários
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor – Professional Edition v4.0 Universal Drawdown Monitor & Risk Controller for MetaTrader 5 AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is a utility designed to help traders stay within the drawdown rules of proprietary trading firms. It works alongside any Expert Advisor and on any MT5 account. ### Main Functions - 14 ready-made configurations for popular prop firms     FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • RebelsFunding • FundedNext • GoatFunded • BlueGuardian • SurgeTrader • CityTrad
