ICT Master EA Suite

ICT Master Suite - Liquidity + OB + OTE + 6th Sense Adaptive EA

Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader
No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box.

I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. This EA implements my personal trading methodology - the filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Tested across multiple market conditions since 2023.


2-Year Backtest Performance - XAUUSD M10
(19 Nov 2023 - 24 Nov 2025 | 99% tick quality | $100,000 starting balance)

Forward Test Period (unseen data):
- Net Profit: +$10,843.62
- Profit Factor: 3.51
- Win Rate: 76.00%
- Max Drawdown: 1.64%
- Sharpe Ratio: 9.91
- Recovery Factor: 6.06
- Total Trades: 100

Full Backtest Period:
- Net Profit: +$12,998.25
- Profit Factor: 1.47
- Win Rate: 55.43%
- Max Drawdown: 4.99%
- Total Trades: 368


Signal Generator - ICT Master Suite
- Liquidity Sweeps (Equal Highs/Lows clustering + strength scoring)
- Order Blocks (ATR-based dynamic sizing - Defensive / Aggressive mode)
- Fair Value Gaps with real-time mitigation tracking
- CISD (Change in State of Delivery) levels
- BOS / CHoCH structure breaks with trend-state tracking
- Premium / Discount zone classification
- Session high/low break detection (Asian, London, NY)


Four-Layer Confirmation Engine
1. Pressure Volume Filter (200-bar percentile + Dead/Normal/Explosive/Super-Explosive)
2. HTF Structure Alignment (configurable timeframe + 2-swing method)
3. MarketSense Hybrid 6th Sense (0-4 scoring: DEAD, WEAK, STRONG, EXPLOSIVE, PARABOLIC)
   Auto-scales risk 0.5x to 2.0x based on market velocity + volume persistence
4. Session + Day + News Blocker (+/-15 min)


Daily Adaptive Parameters (Auto-Updates Every 24h)
- SL buffer, TP1, TP2, Trailing distance, Max trades per direction
- All automatically adjusted to current volatility regime


Position Management
- Split Positions (default 33% at 3-5x ATR, 67% runner at 12-16x ATR)
- Breakeven at 1.0 R:R
- Dynamic trailing stop (2.0-3.5x ATR based on adaptive regime)
- 0.22-0.33% risk per trade (scaled by 6th Sense multiplier)
- Prop-firm compatible (FIFO safe)


Real-Time HUD Interface
- 3-column dashboard with stoplights, progress bars, and performance analytics
- Interactive START / PAUSE / STOP / REFRESH buttons
- Live news ticker (all importance levels based on user setting)
- Visual + Text + Both modes
- Minimizable to compact bottom bar


What You Get
- ICT Master Suite v2.03 (.ex5)
- XAUUSD M10 set file (provided to buyers who leave a review)
- PDF user manual with optimization tips from 16 years of trading experience
- Free updates to all future versions

- Developer support via MQL5 private messages


Bonus Gift: Free Drawdown Monitor Utility with Purchase Every purchase includes a complimentary license for AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 (valued at $189). This utility helps track daily and overall drawdown limits, supports 14 prop firm presets. After purchase, contact the seller via private message to receive the utility file and setup instructions.



Pricing (First 10 Copies)
- Lifetime License (10 activations): $649, then $999
- 1-Year Rent: $289
- 6-Month Rent: $179
- 3-Month Rent: $119
- 1-Month Rent: $59
- Free Demo - Full HUD + signals (no trade execution)


— ANDREW, Trader
ADDTOIT->FX Investment Group | November 2025

Recommended: $1,500+ capital | 0.25-0.5% risk/trade | 1:100+ leverage
Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Designed for M10-H1 (works well on M5-M30)

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on demo before live use.
