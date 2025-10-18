BoBiXAU Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
- Sürüm: 2.5
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🥇 Specialized XAUUSD Expert Advisor with Real-Time Telegram Signals
BobiXAU Pro is engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Capture consistent directional moves with institutional-grade risk management and real-time Telegram signal broadcasting.
⚠️ OPTIMIZED FOR GOLD ONLY
This EA works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).
Why Gold?
- ✅ Consistent trending behavior
- ✅ High volatility perfect for ATR-based management
- ✅ Clear directional moves
- ✅ 24-hour liquidity across all sessions
Not for: Forex pairs, indices, or crypto. Stick to Gold for best results.
✨ KEY FEATURES
📡 Telegram Signal Broadcasting
- Real-time trade signals to your channel/group
- Beautifully formatted notifications (Entry, SL, TP, R:R)
- Trade updates for wins, losses, breakeven
- Performance reports at session end
- Works even when max trades reached
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
- Risk per trade control (default 1%)
- Daily & weekly loss limits
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Consecutive loss circuit breaker
- Dynamic ATR-based position sizing
📊 Multi-Timeframe Strategy
- Entry: M15 (default)
- Trend confirmation: H1
- Filter: H4
- All timeframes must align
⚡ Smart Stop Management
- Breakeven protection
- Trailing stops
- Combination mode (recommended)
- ATR-adaptive distances
🕐 All-Session Trading
- 24/5 Gold trading capability
- Weekend protection
- Optional time filters
📋 QUICK START
Conservative Gold Trading:
- Risk: 1% per trade
- Min R:R: 1:4
- ADX: 25-80
- Max Trades: 1-2
- Stop Mode: Breakeven + Trail
Aggressive Gold Trading:
- Risk: 2% per trade
- Min R:R: 1:2.5
- ADX: 20-100
- Max Trades: 3-5
- Stop Mode: Trailing
Telegram Setup:
- Message @BotFather → Create bot → Copy token
- Get Chat ID from @userinfobot
- Add both to EA settings
- Enable https://api.telegram.org in MT5 Options
🎯 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS
Conservative: 5-15% monthly | 40-55% win rate | 1.5-2.5 PF | 8-15% max DD
Aggressive: 10-30% monthly | 35-50% win rate | 1.3-2.0 PF | 15-25% max DD
Based on XAUUSD backtesting. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results.
🏆 WHY BOBIXAU PRO?
✅ Gold specialist - not generic multi-pair EA
✅ Battle-tested on 5+ years Gold data
✅ Transparent logic - every decision logged
✅ Telegram integration for 24/5 monitoring
✅ Institutional risk management
✅ Active development & updates
✅ Built by Gold trader for Gold traders
📝 REQUIREMENTS
- Symbol: XAUUSD only (do not use on other pairs)
- Timeframe: M15 (recommended)
- Capital: Minimum $500
- Broker: ECN/STP preferred, spread <30 points
- VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation
📦 PACKAGE INCLUDES
- BobiXAU Pro EA (.ex5)
- Complete User Manual
- Quick Start Guide
- Optimization Set Files
- Video Tutorials
- Telegram Setup Guide
- Lifetime Free Updates
📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY
Developer Contact:
- 🐦 Twitter/X: @BobiTrades
- 📱 Telegram: @EDITOFRED
Get setup assistance, strategy tips, and join our Gold trading community!
🔒 SAFETY FEATURES
✅ No martingale or grid trading
✅ No averaging down
✅ Hard stops on every trade
✅ Multiple emergency limits
✅ Spread protection
✅ Volatility filters
🚀 START TRADING GOLD SMARTER
Stop emotional trading. Start systematic Gold trading with BobiXAU Pro.
Follow: @BobiTrades | Support: @EDITOFRED
⚖️ DISCLAIMER
Trading carries high risk. BobiXAU Pro is a tool to assist decisions but doesn't guarantee profits. Test thoroughly in demo before live trading. The developer is not responsible for losses incurred.