BoBiXAU Pro

BobiXAU Pro - Professional Gold Trading System

🥇 Specialized XAUUSD Expert Advisor with Real-Time Telegram Signals

BobiXAU Pro is engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Capture consistent directional moves with institutional-grade risk management and real-time Telegram signal broadcasting.

⚠️ OPTIMIZED FOR GOLD ONLY

This EA works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

Why Gold?

  • ✅ Consistent trending behavior
  • ✅ High volatility perfect for ATR-based management
  • ✅ Clear directional moves
  • ✅ 24-hour liquidity across all sessions

Not for: Forex pairs, indices, or crypto. Stick to Gold for best results.

✨ KEY FEATURES

📡 Telegram Signal Broadcasting

  • Real-time trade signals to your channel/group
  • Beautifully formatted notifications (Entry, SL, TP, R:R)
  • Trade updates for wins, losses, breakeven
  • Performance reports at session end
  • Works even when max trades reached

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Risk per trade control (default 1%)
  • Daily & weekly loss limits
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Consecutive loss circuit breaker
  • Dynamic ATR-based position sizing

📊 Multi-Timeframe Strategy

  • Entry: M15 (default)
  • Trend confirmation: H1
  • Filter: H4
  • All timeframes must align

Smart Stop Management

  • Breakeven protection
  • Trailing stops
  • Combination mode (recommended)
  • ATR-adaptive distances

🕐 All-Session Trading

  • 24/5 Gold trading capability
  • Weekend protection
  • Optional time filters

📋 QUICK START

Conservative Gold Trading:

  • Risk: 1% per trade
  • Min R:R: 1:4
  • ADX: 25-80
  • Max Trades: 1-2
  • Stop Mode: Breakeven + Trail

Aggressive Gold Trading:

  • Risk: 2% per trade
  • Min R:R: 1:2.5
  • ADX: 20-100
  • Max Trades: 3-5
  • Stop Mode: Trailing

Telegram Setup:

  1. Message @BotFather → Create bot → Copy token
  2. Get Chat ID from @userinfobot
  3. Add both to EA settings
  4. Enable https://api.telegram.org in MT5 Options

🎯 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

Conservative: 5-15% monthly | 40-55% win rate | 1.5-2.5 PF | 8-15% max DD

Aggressive: 10-30% monthly | 35-50% win rate | 1.3-2.0 PF | 15-25% max DD

Based on XAUUSD backtesting. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results.

🏆 WHY BOBIXAU PRO?

✅ Gold specialist - not generic multi-pair EA
✅ Battle-tested on 5+ years Gold data
✅ Transparent logic - every decision logged
✅ Telegram integration for 24/5 monitoring
✅ Institutional risk management
✅ Active development & updates
✅ Built by Gold trader for Gold traders

📝 REQUIREMENTS

  • Symbol: XAUUSD only (do not use on other pairs)
  • Timeframe: M15 (recommended)
  • Capital: Minimum $500
  • Broker: ECN/STP preferred, spread <30 points
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

📦 PACKAGE INCLUDES

  • BobiXAU Pro EA (.ex5)
  • Complete User Manual
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Optimization Set Files
  • Video Tutorials
  • Telegram Setup Guide
  • Lifetime Free Updates

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

Developer Contact:

  • 🐦 Twitter/X: @BobiTrades
  • 📱 Telegram: @EDITOFRED

Get setup assistance, strategy tips, and join our Gold trading community!

🔒 SAFETY FEATURES

✅ No martingale or grid trading
✅ No averaging down
✅ Hard stops on every trade
✅ Multiple emergency limits
✅ Spread protection
✅ Volatility filters

🚀 START TRADING GOLD SMARTER

Stop emotional trading. Start systematic Gold trading with BobiXAU Pro.

Follow: @BobiTrades | Support: @EDITOFRED

⚖️ DISCLAIMER

Trading carries high risk. BobiXAU Pro is a tool to assist decisions but doesn't guarantee profits. Test thoroughly in demo before live trading. The developer is not responsible for losses incurred.


