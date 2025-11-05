The GridMaster

🧩 Overview

The GridMaster is a fully automated, grid-based trading system developed for consistent performance across different market conditions.

It integrates:

  • A grid trading logic with controlled lot progression

  • A Stochastic Oscillator-based entry system

  • An internal trend detection algorithm

These components aim to improve the accuracy of trade entries and optimize trade cycle handling.

Unlike traditional grid systems, The GridMaster employs a smart expansion mechanism to avoid excessive order stacking, helping to manage risk and drawdowns effectively.

🕒 Optimized for the M1 timeframe on selected Forex pairs and Gold. It dynamically adjusts to price movements in real time.

⚙️ Key Features

Adaptive Grid Engine – Spaced entries with controlled multipliers
Stochastic + Trend Filter – Improved entry accuracy
Cycle Recovery System – Logic-based progressive exits
Drawdown Management – Reduced exposure with smart lot control
Visual Control Panel – Real-time stats, trade info, and status display
Manual Trade Support – EA manages user-initiated trades
Auto/Manual Mode Toggle – Switch trading modes on demand
Quick Exit Function – Instantly close all trades if needed
Built-in Symbol Presets – No external .set files required

🧪 Recommended Setup

💱 Supported Symbols (only):

  • AUDCAD – Low volatility, suited for long-term usage

  • GBPUSD

  • EURUSD

  • BTCUSD

  • XAUUSD – Higher volatility, may involve higher risk

📅 Timeframe:

  • M1 (1-Minute) only

🧾 Account Requirements:

  • Minimum Balance: $10,000 (or 10,000 cents in cent accounts)

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

  • Broker Type: Cent/ECN/RAW accounts with low spread and fast execution

📊 Lot Size Guide (per $10,000):

  • 0.01 lot – Lower risk

  • 🟡 0.02 lot – Balanced risk

  • 🔴 0.03+ lot – Higher risk (use with caution and testing)

🔎 Backtesting suggests AUDCAD allows higher lots with lower risk, but always verify in demo before live trading.

🔧 Built-in Presets

  • 🗂️ No need for external .set files

  • ⚙️ Preloaded symbol-specific configurations

  • 🧠 Users only adjust Start Lot based on balance & risk level

  • ⚠️ Avoid changing other parameters unless well-understood and tested

📈 Testing & Usage Tips

  • 🧪 Run backtests using included presets to understand trade behavior

  • 🖼️ Refer to screenshots for sample setups and configuration steps

  • 🧾 Start with demo testing to observe real-time operation before live trading.

📝 Important Notes

Use only on supported pairs & M1 timeframe
Not a traditional "blind" grid approach – logic prevents overstacking
📉 Designed to reduce drawdowns and avoid uncontrolled exposure
🧘‍♂️ Suitable for users preferring a structured and low-maintenance system
🔁 Performs across both ranging and trending markets

FAQ

Can I use this EA on other pairs or timeframes?
🚫 No. It is specifically optimized for AUDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, and XAUUSD on the M1 chart.

Is this system beginner-friendly?
✅ Yes. Just load the EA, select the pair, and adjust the Start Lot – no advanced analysis required.

Can I run it on multiple charts at once?
✅ Yes. Use different magic numbers for each chart to avoid interference.

Does it use Stop Loss?
⚠️ It does not use fixed SLs. Instead, it applies internal logic for exit conditions and overall equity control.


Önerilen ürünler
LibrabisEA
Miguel Kami Issobe Marques
Uzman Danışmanlar
Librabis EA  is a  robust Expert Advisor designed to use a strategy with high win rate and advanced risk management features. By leveraging moving averages for trend identification, offering traders precision and flexibility. this EA ensures controlled and informed trading decisions. Key Features: Trend Filters:   Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages. Trailing Stop and Breakeven Management:   Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade man
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Gbp Rsi Buy Milker
Jaume Sancho Serra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Double RSI Buy – Expert Advisor for GBP/USD (M1) Double RSI Buy is an expert advisor designed to trade the GBP/USD pair on the 1-minute time frame. Its logic is based on a combination of two RSI indicators, which identify entry opportunities in oversold conditions and manage exits in overbought zones. Main Features: Strategy based on double RSI (Relative Strength Index) logic. Optimized timeframe: M1 (1 minute). Instrument: GBP/USD. Trades are executed at candle open, with no order duplication.
Deflection MT5
Dmitry Homenkov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deflection MT5 (MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/63276 )   - a trend following expert advisor. It is based on strategy of searching entry points in the beginning of a trend. 2 EMA are used for a signal determination. Deflection has an adaptive system of profit and losses targets calculation which is based on current volatility. The control of risks is managed by TP/SL ratio and via setting risk per trade of a balance amount. Stop Loss and Take Profit targets in points are calc
Night Lottery EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/ro
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
Gradale
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview The Gradale EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer a strategy based purely on price action and trend momentum. Developed over seven years of meticulous fine-tuning, this EA delivers optimal performance, particularly in high-volatility currency pairs like GBP/JPY. Extensively tested and optimized for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe, the Gradale EA offers robust and dynamic trading capabilities. Key Highlights Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot size based on account
HuiAi
Saeid Soleimani
Uzman Danışmanlar
HUIAI Trading Robotu CANLI TEST EDİLDİ - Canlı performansı görmek için bizimle iletişime geçin   Sonraki fiyat: 399$ Açıklama HUIAI, H1 zaman diliminde Nas100'ü analiz etmek ve işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir ticaret sistemidir. Teknik Özellikler Hedef Piyasa: Nas100 Zaman Dilimi: H1 (1 saat) Önerilen Minimum Bakiye: 100$ Platform: MetaTrader 5 Ana Özellikler Risk Yönetim Sistemi Otomatik lot büyüklüğü hesaplama Trailing stop ayarlaması Spread analizi ve ayarlaması Volatilite bazlı r
Bollinger Bands Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bollinger Bands Multi-Currency EA MT5 executes trades across multiple pairs based on Bollinger Bands reversal patterns. It supports advanced features like group stop-loss/take-profit and dynamic position sizing, allowing users to manage portfolio-wide risk effectively. For detailed documentation    General Settings/Input Guide  |   Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files   You can download the MT4 version   here Key Features: Implements a robust, backtested trading strategy. Supports multipl
Mean Reversion EA From Funded Traders
Thi Mai Sa Dang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction This trading bot is designed specifically for me as a funded trader. It will help you achieve success in the fast-paced world of forex trading. With advanced algorithms and customizable settings, this EA is perfect for those looking to enter the market. EA's advantages The Expert Advisor's trades during testing match perfectly with real trading, which is very important. It can work with any brokers. It can work with different timeframes:  H1, H2, H3. Best results on H1. It include
Bot Pulse Index Turnaround
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pulse Trading Botu Darwinex Zero için %20 İndirim Kodu: DWZ2328770MGM_20 US30, NASDAQ ve GER40 İçin Otomatik Ticaret Stratejisi US30, NASDAQ ve GER40 endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş ticaret botumuz ile uzun vadeli büyüme potansiyelini açığa çıkarın. Bu strateji, yıllarca süren titiz testlerden geçerek tutarlı ve güvenilir performans sergilemiştir. Yaklaşımımız, istikrar ve sürdürülebilirliği ön planda tutan sağlam bir uzun vadeli stratejiye dayanmaktadır. Hızlı kazançlar vadetm
LinLit Mq5 EURUSD
Toma Tomov
Uzman Danışmanlar
LinLit mq5 EURUSD is fully automated EA. The input parameters are optimized for EURUSD - M15 time frame, But can also work on other pairs, and CFD's and time frames We use, Commodity Channel Index, Force Index and Standard Deviation indicators EA NOT use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies! Full compliance with the FIFO method! Recommendations EA Settings : Use default settings. Symbol : EURUSD. Time Frame : M15. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverag
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
GoldScalp Pro
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldScalp Pro - Altın (XAUUSD) Ticaret Uzman Danışmanı   Temel Özellikler GoldScalp Pro ,   XAUUSD (altın)   ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup şu özellikleri kullanır: EMA (10/140) kombinasyonu   - kesin trend belirleme RSI (3 periyot)   - yanlış sinyalleri filtreleme Fibonacci seviyeleri   - optimum giriş noktalarını bulma Otomatik risk/kazanç hesaplama   Temel Avantajlar   Güvenli strateji   (martingale, ortalama veya grid kullanmaz)   Uyarlanabilir risk yönetimi   - sabit s
Power Hedging X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Power Hedging X EA | Advanced Risk Management & Profit Protection Power Hedging X is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control risk, maximize profit potential, and protect their accounts using strategic hedging techniques. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions to balance exposure, reduce drawdown, and secure profits even in volatile market conditions. Key Features: Automated Hedging Logic (Buy & Sell Balance) Smart Recovery System for D
FREE
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Smart TrendGrid MT5
Nawar Dheyaa Abdulhameed Naji
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sınırlı Süreli Lansman Teklifi Kısa bir tanıtım dönemi boyunca Smart TrendGrid MT5 , özel indirimli fiyatla sunulmaktadır. Ömür Boyu Lisans: $199 (önceden $299) 1 Aylık Kiralama: $35 (önceden $45) 3 Aylık Kiralama: $85 (önceden $105) 6 Aylık Kiralama: $150 (önceden $180) Teklif 15 Kasım 2025 tarihine kadar geçerlidir. Tüm kiralama seçenekleri, bu sınırlı süreli lansman dönemi boyunca indirimlidir. Lansman dönemi boyunca bu tanıtım fiyatından yararlanın. Teklif sona erdikten sonra fiyatlar norma
Stoch EA
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stoh EA, aşırı alım ve aşırı satım seviyelerinin hassas işlem sinyallerini yakalamak için stokastik göstergedeki 2 farklı stokastik parametrenin tüm potansiyelini kullanır. EA, stokastik parametrelere dayalı özelleştirilebilir giriş stratejilerinin yanı sıra grid ve martingale stratejileri gibi gelişmiş özellikler sunar ve daha sakin piyasa saatlerinde işlem yapmaya olanak tanır. Önerilen çiftler: eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd gibi tüm ana çiftler ve ayrıca m5 zaman diliminde audcad; nzdcad; e
Sakura Pipstorm
Edwin Mogusu Nyamache
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is meticulously designed for trading exclusively on the USDJPY pair, operating on the 15-minute timeframe for optimal precision and performance. It employs advanced strategies, including trend-following, breakout detection, and multi-timeframe analysis, enhanced by volatility filters to identify high-probability trade setups. With a minimum starting balance requirement of just $100, it caters to traders at all levels. The drawdown is fully adaptable to the user's risk appetit
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Uzman Danışmanlar
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis:   The system analyzes market conditions across three
Dunnigan EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dunnigan EA uses Pure Price Action and Willian Dunnigan's strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Dunnigan EA is for you.  Dunnigan EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Dunnigan EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by T
GoldHunter EA
Marwane Ishaac Taki
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldHunter EA – Precise Gold Trading with Fixed TP/SL GoldHunter EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor, specially designed to trade XAUUSD (gold). It uses a strategy based purely on price action—no indicators, no grid, no martingale. Each trade follows a strict risk management model with fixed levels of Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for maximum consistency. GoldHunter was created by a young 17-year-old developer with no initial capital, driven by passion and precision. This EA aims to mak
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
GoldEnigmaPro
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldEnigmaPro – RSI-Powered Strategy  GoldEnigmaPro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for precise breakout trading using the power of RSI-based signals. This EA intelligently places orders near overbought and oversold RSI zones to capture sharp momentum-driven price movements—ideal for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile pairs. Key Features Breakout Entry Logic : Waits for price confirmation beyond RSI zones to reduce false signals. ️ Stop Loss & Trailing Stop : SL and trailing stop are
Smart Neuro Trade Robot MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The initial price is 150 USD, the future price is 250 USD Smart Neuro Trade Robot   -  The EA does not use the usual strategies for trading. The  EA   traps the price, gradually adding it up from orders opened using a safe and profitable strategy. He does not use dangerous strategies like martingale and its varieties. In whatever direction the market moves, the adviser will in any case close a series of orders in plus, because he will open deals in both directions and when he gets a profit he
The beginning of the end MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The beginning of the end     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices . The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The two algorithms work independently but coordinated to get out in profit. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the
SwiftScalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
SwiftScalper       EUR/USD ve GBP/USD'yi optimum M30 zaman diliminde işlem yapmak için ideal olan güçlü bir Uzman Danışmandır. Scalping fırsatlarını etkili bir şekilde belirlemek için teknik göstergeler ve fiyat hareketi kalıpları dahil olmak üzere gelişmiş analiz tekniklerini kullanır. SwiftScalper'ın temel özellikleri: Uyum sağlama yeteneği       : Dalgalı piyasa koşullarında faaliyet gösterecek şekilde tasarlanmış, güncel verilere dayalı etkili sinyaller sağlamaktadır. Doğru Sinyaller       :
AstraX EA
Michael Stanic
Uzman Danışmanlar
AstraX EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who value performance, reliability, and strategic logic. Designed to operate seamlessly on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1) , AstraX combines trend-following principles with adaptive money management to help capture high-probability trade setups. The algorithm uses a 200-period moving average to detect prevailing market direction, filtering out noise and entering trades with calculated precision. Its built-in risk control system ensur
Nezha Huntian HK50
Long Jia Zhang
Uzman Danışmanlar
HK50 Short-term Strategy (2025.03–2025.06) This is an enterprise-level grid trading EA designed specifically for the Hang Seng Index (HK50), supporting multi-period automated trading. The EA adopts a very simplified parameter design, only the basic lot size needs to be set, and all core parameters are built-in as robust default values, suitable for rapid deployment by institutions and individual users. Initial capital: 10,000 End-of-period capital: 39,224.36 Total trading days: 47 Profitable
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Bilgi! Ekibimiz rollerine göre ayrılmıştır – geliştiriciler geliştirme ve güncellemelere odaklanırken, moderatörler EA'nın kurulumu ve yapılandırılmasına yardımcı olur. Moderatörlerimiz size yardımcı olmak ve tüm sorularınızı yanıtlamak için hazırdır: Zolia (Tayvan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (İngiltere) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka b
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyla sonuçlanmıştır. 2000 yılından günümüze
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.89 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar - şimdiye kadar perakende forex ticaretinde hiç var olmamış bir yetenek. Syna, AiQ, Mean Machine GPT veya kendi birden fazla örneğiyle sorunsu
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (485)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime 24H discount at 1750$ instead of 2,000$ ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hi
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (120)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sadece 1 adet kaldı, fiyatı 599 dolar Sonraki fiyat: 699 dolar Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiği
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye oturtulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır - 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip ve hepsi herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulunması çok n
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.27 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Bir Uzman Danışman Sadece işlem yapmakla kalmaz, oyunun kurallarını da değiştirir. EA New Player, MT5 için yedi kanıtlanmış teknik analiz stratejisi üzerine kurulu, yenilikçi bir portföy uzman danışmanıdır. Yapay zeka kullanmaz, ancak gelişmiş mimarisi, şeffaf mantığı ve esnek sinyal filtreleme sistemi sayesinde birçok sinir ağı çözümünden daha iyi performans gösterir. 1+1 PROMOSYON: Bir uzman danışman alana, ikincisi ücretsiz! Stoklarla sınırlıdır! Live Trading MT5  
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Takip için Sinyal Hesabı Olmadan Trading Botu Neden Seçmelisiniz? Canlı işlem takibi:   Ana hesap  |  Yardımcı hesap  | AOT Resmi Kanalı  Bu EA,  prop firm meydan okumaları  ve  kişisel işlem hesapları için uygundur; analitik araçları risk yönetimi özellikleri ile birleştirerek ticaretinizi destekler. AOT MT5 Çoklu Sembol Ticaret EA'sı: AOT, gelişmiş AI kullanarak 16 döviz çifti genelinde piyasa analizi ile tüccarı desteklemek için tasarlanmış bir EA'dır; EURUSD, GBPUSD ve AUDUSD dahil. AI D
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Tokyo London Overlap Breakout Pro
Van Nhan Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tokyo London Overlap Breakout Pro SAFE & SMART Gold EA for XAUUSD Professional range breakout EA for Gold (XAUUSD) — Captures Tokyo-London overlap , smart profit management with partial close & trailing stop . No Martingale, No Grid, No Nonsense! PLUG & PLAY - SETUP IN 60 SECONDS with default settings are optimized for XAUUSD. WHY THIS EA IS SAFE ️ Fixed 1% risk per trade (configurable) ️ Every trade has Stop Loss & Take Profit ️ No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging ️ Max 2 trades/
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt