The GridMaster
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Van Nhan Nguyen
- Sürüm: 1.5
- Güncellendi: 5 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🧩 Overview
The GridMaster is a fully automated, grid-based trading system developed for consistent performance across different market conditions.
It integrates:
-
A grid trading logic with controlled lot progression
-
A Stochastic Oscillator-based entry system
-
An internal trend detection algorithm
These components aim to improve the accuracy of trade entries and optimize trade cycle handling.
Unlike traditional grid systems, The GridMaster employs a smart expansion mechanism to avoid excessive order stacking, helping to manage risk and drawdowns effectively.
🕒 Optimized for the M1 timeframe on selected Forex pairs and Gold. It dynamically adjusts to price movements in real time.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ Adaptive Grid Engine – Spaced entries with controlled multipliers
✅ Stochastic + Trend Filter – Improved entry accuracy
✅ Cycle Recovery System – Logic-based progressive exits
✅ Drawdown Management – Reduced exposure with smart lot control
✅ Visual Control Panel – Real-time stats, trade info, and status display
✅ Manual Trade Support – EA manages user-initiated trades
✅ Auto/Manual Mode Toggle – Switch trading modes on demand
✅ Quick Exit Function – Instantly close all trades if needed
✅ Built-in Symbol Presets – No external .set files required
🧪 Recommended Setup
💱 Supported Symbols (only):
-
AUDCAD – Low volatility, suited for long-term usage
-
GBPUSD
-
EURUSD
-
BTCUSD
-
XAUUSD – Higher volatility, may involve higher risk
📅 Timeframe:
-
M1 (1-Minute) only
🧾 Account Requirements:
-
Minimum Balance: $10,000 (or 10,000 cents in cent accounts)
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended
-
Broker Type: Cent/ECN/RAW accounts with low spread and fast execution
📊 Lot Size Guide (per $10,000):
-
⚪ 0.01 lot – Lower risk
-
🟡 0.02 lot – Balanced risk
-
🔴 0.03+ lot – Higher risk (use with caution and testing)
🔎 Backtesting suggests AUDCAD allows higher lots with lower risk, but always verify in demo before live trading.
🔧 Built-in Presets
-
🗂️ No need for external .set files
-
⚙️ Preloaded symbol-specific configurations
-
🧠 Users only adjust Start Lot based on balance & risk level
-
⚠️ Avoid changing other parameters unless well-understood and tested
📈 Testing & Usage Tips
-
🧪 Run backtests using included presets to understand trade behavior
-
🖼️ Refer to screenshots for sample setups and configuration steps
-
🧾 Start with demo testing to observe real-time operation before live trading.
📝 Important Notes
❗ Use only on supported pairs & M1 timeframe
❗ Not a traditional "blind" grid approach – logic prevents overstacking
📉 Designed to reduce drawdowns and avoid uncontrolled exposure
🧘♂️ Suitable for users preferring a structured and low-maintenance system
🔁 Performs across both ranging and trending markets
❓ FAQ
Can I use this EA on other pairs or timeframes?
🚫 No. It is specifically optimized for AUDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, and XAUUSD on the M1 chart.
Is this system beginner-friendly?
✅ Yes. Just load the EA, select the pair, and adjust the Start Lot – no advanced analysis required.
Can I run it on multiple charts at once?
✅ Yes. Use different magic numbers for each chart to avoid interference.
Does it use Stop Loss?
⚠️ It does not use fixed SLs. Instead, it applies internal logic for exit conditions and overall equity control.