Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF

 Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF Pro v3.0 - The Ultimate Volume-Based Trading Edge

 

 One Indicator to Rule Them All: See What the Market REALLY Thinks

 

Stop guessing - Start knowing what institutional players are doing before price shows you. The CVD MAX MTF Pro indicator represents the pinnacle of volume analysis technology, transforming complex volume data into clear, actionable trading signals across multiple timeframes. This sophisticated tool doesn't just show you volume - it reveals the hidden forces driving price movements. Dual-Perspective Volume Analysis reveals STRATEGIC BIAS (Instant bull/bear volume regime awareness) and TACTICAL MOMENTUM insights (real-time volume acceleration/deceleration)- it's a complete trading decision support system that reveals the hidden battle between buyers and sellers across ALL user-enabled timeframes simultaneously.


 Why This Changes Everything:

 

 1. INSTANT CLARITY - Zero Analysis Paralysis

- Single Panel View: See 6 timeframes at once (3 trend + 3 entry) without chart-hopping

- Color-Coded Simplicity: Green/Red = Buyers/Sellers in control. No complex interpretations needed

- Real-Time Bias: Know instantly if you should be bullish, bearish, or waiting

 

 2. SIMPLE SETUP - 3 Minutes to Mastery

 Only 3 essential settings to worry about:

CDIPeriod = 14     // Volume smoothing (leave as default or adjust if you choose)

MAPeriod = 20      // Trend confirmation (leave as default or adjust if you choose)

Timeframes = D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5 // Your preferred multi-timeframe setup

 

No complex optimization needed - Works brilliantly out-of-the-box across all markets and timeframes.

 

 The Professional's Edge: 5-Layer Confluence System

 

 Layer 1: Volume Delta Core

- What: Real buying vs selling volume

- Why it matters: Institutional activity leaves footprints - we show you when, what direction and what relative magnitude

 

 Layer 2: Momentum Throttle

MOMENTUM THROTTLE (VOL DIR):

▲▲ = Strong CVD acceleration (Add to position)

   = CVD acceleration (Enter/Continue)

--  = Neutral CVD movement (Wait/Caution)

   = CVD deceleration (Take profits)

▼▼ = Strong CVD deceleration (Exit/Reverse)

REGIME FLOW:

Acc = Accelerating IN CURRENT regime - Above zero: Bullish momentum increasing

- Below zero: Bearish momentum increasing

Dec = Decelerating IN CURRENT regime

- Above zero: Bullish momentum fading

- Below zero: Bearish momentum fading

Know not just DIRECTION but VELOCITY - Critical for timing entries/exits.

 

 Layer 3: MAX Trend Signals (MAX= Moving Average Cross)

- TREND UP (Aqua): MA confirms bullish regime

- TREND DOWN (Magenta): MA confirms bearish regime

Filters out noise - Trade WITH the confirmed trend, not against it.

 

 Layer 4: Exhaustion Detection (Your Risk Management Secret)

- Max/Min CVD Buy Arrow (White) = Selling EXHAUSTION point

- Max/Min CVD Sell Arrow (Yellow) = Buying EXHAUSTION point

 

️ Game-Changer: These arrows show you EXACTLY where:

- Stop losses should go (below Max/Min CVD Buy, above Max/Min CVD Sell)

- Take profit zones are (near opposite exhaustion points)

- Institutions stopped their aggressive moves

You can set the colour of these arrows to ‘None’ and they don’t appear if you prefer.

 

 Layer 5: Multi-Timeframe Confluence

Smart Weighting System:

- Higher timeframes (D1, H4) = 40-35% weight

- Entry timeframes (H1, M30) = 30-25% weight

- Not just counting - Intelligently weighing based on timeframe hierarchical importance

 

 Signal Hierarchy - Know Your Confidence Level

 

 Level 1: Weak Signal (Watch Only)

- Single timeframe CVD crosses zero

- Action: Mark level, wait for confirmation

 

 Level 2: Moderate Signal (Consider Trading)

- CVD cross + Momentum acceleration

- Action: Small position, tight stops

 

 Level 3: Strong Signal (Normal Trade)

- CVD cross + MA trend alignment + 2+ timeframe confluence

- Action: Full position, standard risk

 

 Level 4: Power Signal (Maximum Conviction)

- MAX exhaustion arrow + MA confirmation + 70%+ confluence score + 4+ timeframe alignment

- Action: Add to position, wider stops for swing trades

 

 Practical Trading Applications

 

 A. Precision Entries

Before: Enter when price moves (chasing)

Now: Enter when VOLUME shows institutional commitment (leading)

Don’t chase trades, let them come to you

 B. Risk Management Revolution

Stop Loss Placement:

Long Trade: Stop below nearest Max/Min CVD Buy arrow (selling exhaustion)

Short Trade: Stop above nearest Max/Min CVD Sell arrow (buying exhaustion)

 

Take Profit Targets:

1st Target: Previous Max/Min CVD Sell level (buying exhaustion)

2nd Target: Confluence strength meter suggests extension

 

 C. Exit Timing Perfected

Never give back profits again:

- Momentum shifts from to = Take partial profits

- Momentum shifts to ▼▼ = Full exit

- Max/Min CVD Sell arrow appears while long = Immediate exit/hedge

 

 The Confluence Meter - Your "Trade Confidence Score"

 

0-30% (Red): Weak confluence - Avoid or tiny positions

30-50% (Orange): Moderate confluence - Standard trades

50-70% (Yellow): Strong confluence - Above-average positions

70-100% (Green): Power confluence - Maximum position size

 

This isn't guessing - It's mathematical certainty based on volume alignment across timeframes.

 

Speed Advantage - See It First Fast

 

Retail traders see: Price moving

You see: Volume flow direction 1-3 candles BEFORE price moves

 

Example Scenario:

 

Candle 1: CVD crosses up, Momentum , Max/Min CVD Buy appears

Candle 2: MA confirms trend up, Confluence hits 65%

Candle 3: Price starts moving up

 

You're in on Candle 1 - Others are chasing on Candle 3.

 

 Designed for REAL Traders

 No PhD Required

- Color-coded: Green = Go, Red = Stop

- Simple arrows: Up = Buy, Down = Sell

- Plain English: "STRONG BULLISH TREND" not "Oscillator divergence with RSI confirmation"

 

 Works Anywhere

- Forex (All pairs)

- Stocks

- Indices

- Crypto

- Commodities

 

 All Trading Styles

- Scalping: M1-M5 timeframes with instant signals

- Day Trading: M15-H1 with confluence confirmation

- Swing Trading: H4-D1 with MAX exhaustion points

- Position Trading: D1-W1 with trend alignment

 

 Your Trading Insurance Policy

 Avoids False Signals

- Single timeframe cross? Check confluence first

- Price breakout? Check volume confirmation

- News volatility? Check institutional footprint

 

 Prevents Overtrading

- Red confluence = Stay out

- Weak momentum = Reduce size

- Mixed timeframes = Wait for alignment

 

 What You Get TODAY:

 The Indicator Includes:

1. Main CVD Histogram with real-time buy/sell balance

2. 6-Timeframe Panel with instant market bias

3. Momentum Throttle showing acceleration/deceleration

4. MAX Trend Signals for confirmed direction

5. Exhaustion Arrows for risk management

6. Confluence Meter with confidence scoring

7. Trade Suggestions in plain English

 

 Bonus Features:

- Strategy Tester Optimized: Test strategies without lag

- EA-ready: The signals are stored in buffers for easier access by EAs ( EA Developed but not yet for sale, sorry)

- One-Click Enable/Disable: Turn ‘Off’ when not needed (designed to conserve CPU resources)

- Performance Optimized: Uses caching for smooth operation

 

 The Bottom Line

 

Unlike lagging indicators repainting past data, this is a forward-looking institutional footprint detector that shows you:

 

1. WHO is in control (buyers vs sellers)

2. HOW STRONG their control is (momentum)

3. WHERE they're likely to stop (exhaustion points)

4. WHEN to act (multi-timeframe confluence)

5. HOW MUCH to risk (confluence score)

 

 Perfect for Traders Who:

- Are tired of indicator overload

- Want clarity, not complexity

- Need better risk management

- Want to trade WITH institutions, not against them

- Value their time (no more hours of analysis paralysis)

 

 Your Results Will Show:

- Higher win rates (trading WITH volume)

- Better risk/reward (precise stop placement)

- Less stress (clear signals, no guessing)

- More consistency (mathematical edge, not emotion)

 

Price is what you pay. Volume is what you get. With CVD MAX MTF Pro v3.0 - you get BOTH.

 

Ready to trade what the market IS DOING, not what it MIGHT DO?

Volume precedes price. Always has, always will. Now you can see it in real-time across all timeframes. Price can be manipulated but Volume can’t. In fact, some predatory market actors use Volume to manipulate Price.

(Combine this with our ‘Fisher Transform MTF’ in the same indicator window and observe very interesting intersection between that and this indicator’s dynamic colour Moving Average)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161569?source=Site+Profile+Seller

CVD MAX MTF v4.0 - Your Edge in Every Trade.

Önerilen ürünler
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Gartley Projections D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen Weis Wave Scouter ile gelişmiş hacim analizinin gücünü keşfedin! Bu devrim niteliğindeki gösterge, Wyckoff yönteminin ve Hacim Yayılımı Analizinin (VSA) kanıtlanmış ilkelerini birleştiriyor. Operasyonlarında doğruluk ve derinlik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır ve kümülatif hacim dalgası analizi yoluyla piyasanın taktiksel bir okumasını sunar. Weis Wave Scouter, Classic, NightVision ve OceanBreeze gibi özelleştirilebilir renk temaları ile renkli histogramlar
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
PZ Wolfe Waves MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Göstergeler
Precision trading: leverage wolfe waves for accurate signals Wolfe Waves are naturally occurring trading patterns present in all financial markets and represent a fight towards an equilibrium price. These patterns can develop over short and long-term time frames and are one of the most reliable predictive reversal patterns in existence, normally preceding strong and long price movements. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Amazingly
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için Weis Wave Chart Forex bir Fiyat ve Hacim göstergesidir. Fiyat ve Hacim okuması, Richard Demille Wyckoff tarafından oluşturulan üç yasaya dayalı olarak geniş çapta dağıtıldı: Arz ve Talep, Neden ve Etki ve Çabaya Karşı Sonuç. 1900'de R.Wyckoff, analizlerinde dalga grafiğini zaten kullanmıştı. Yıllar sonra, 1990 civarında, David Weis Otomatikleştirilmiş R. Wyckoff'un dalga grafiği ve bugün size David Weis'in dalga grafiğinin evrimini sunuyoruz. Varlıkta üretilen dalga ile ilgili Hacim mik
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için WAPV Fiyat ve Hacim Göstergesi, (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) ve (Wyckoff Academy Fiyat ve Hacim) araç setinin bir parçasıdır. MT5 için WAPV Fiyat ve Hacim Göstergesi, grafikteki hacim hareketini sezgisel bir şekilde görselleştirmeyi kolaylaştırmak için oluşturuldu. Bununla, piyasanın profesyonel bir ilgisinin olmadığı en yüksek hacim anlarını ve anları gözlemleyebilirsiniz. Piyasanın "akıllı para" hareketiyle değil, ataletle hareket ettiği anları belirleyin. Kullanıcı tarafından değişt
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Göstergeler
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Göstergeler
This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Piyasa Hacim Profili Göstergesi + Akıllı Osilatör. Döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, vadeli işlemler, kripto paralar gibi hemen hemen tüm enstrümanlarda hem gerçek hacimler hem de tick hacimleri üzerinde çalışır. Profil oluşturma aralığını otomatik olarak (örneğin bir haftalık veya bir aylık vb.) belirleyebileceğiniz gibi, sınırları (kırmızı ve mavi iki dikey çizgi) hareket ettirerek aralığı manuel olarak da ayarlayabilirsiniz. Histogram şeklinde görüntülenir. Belirli bir seviyedeki histogram gen
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Super Arrow MT5 indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default:   "current time frame" Function:   Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options:   Can
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Göstergeler
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Gekko RSI Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Göstergeler
This is Gekko's Cutomized Relative Strength Index (RSI), a customized version of the famous RSI indicator. Use the regular RSI and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the RSI calculation; How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- Produces Exit Signals for Swings based on RSI entering and leaving Upper and Lower Levels Zones; 2- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Göstergeler
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Göstergeler
ATREND: Nasıl Çalışır ve Nasıl Kullanılır ### Nasıl Çalışır "**ATREND**" göstergesi, MT5 platformu için tasarlanmış olup, traderlara sağlam alım ve satım sinyalleri sağlamak amacıyla teknik analiz metodolojilerinin bir kombinasyonunu kullanır. Bu gösterge, öncelikle volatilite ölçümü için Ortalama Gerçek Aralık (ATR) kullanır ve potansiyel piyasa hareketlerini belirlemek için trend tespit algoritmalarıyla birleştirir. Satın aldıktan sonra bir mesaj bırakın ve özel bir bonus hediyesi kazanın. ##
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Göstergeler
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için 1 dakika, 5 dakika ve 15 dakika gibi daha düşük zaman dilimlerinde en iyi şekilde çalışır. Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır.
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Göstergeler
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Göstergeler
Göstergе, herhangi bir noktadan hacmi analiz eder ve bu hacim için piyasanın tükeniş seviyelerini hesaplar. Meravith’in ana çizgileri: Boğa hacim tükeniş çizgisi – hedef olarak kullanılır. Ayı hacim tükeniş çizgisi – hedef olarak kullanılır. Trend çizgisi – piyasa trendini gösterir. Piyasanın boğa mı ayı mı olduğuna bağlı olarak rengi değişir ve trend desteği görevi görür. Nasıl kullanılır: Mor dikey çizgiye çift tıklayın ve istediğiniz konuma taşıyın. Her şeyi analiz edebilirsiniz – trendleri v
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Göstergeler
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Shogun Trade Pro
Yuki Miyake
Göstergeler
SHOGUN TRADE PRO [MT5] - Professional Market Structure & Dow Theory Suite Limited Release: Early Access Pricing This professional suite is currently available at an introductory price to celebrate its launch on the MT5 platform. Please note that the price will be adjusted incrementally as updates are released and the user base grows. Secure your "Commander’s Seat" at the most favorable rate today. The Developer’s Journey: From Noise to Clarity I will be honest: I was once a "knowledge colle
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Göstergeler
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
RelicusRoad Pro: Kantitatif Piyasa İşletim Sistemi ÖMÜR BOYU ERİŞİMDE %70 İNDİRİM (SINIRLI SÜRE) - 2.000+ TRADER'A KATILIN Neden çoğu trader "mükemmel" indikatörlere rağmen başarısız olur? Çünkü tekil kavramları boşlukta trade ederler. Bağlamı olmayan bir sinyal kumardır. Sürekli kazanmak için KONFLÜANS (UYUM) gerekir. RelicusRoad Pro basit bir ok indikatörü değildir. Tam bir Kantitatif Piyasa Ekosistemi dir. Tescilli volatilite modellemesini kullanarak fiyatın ilerlediği "Adil Değer Yolu"nu har
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Göstergeler
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Xauusd Gold Trade Signals
Metin Erkamoglu
Göstergeler
MATADOR GOLD – XAUUSD MT5 M5 Timeframe Scalp Signals MATADOR GOLD is a professional signal indicator designed for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping on the M5 timeframe , with optional higher-timeframe confirmation. This indicator does not open or manage trades automatically . It provides structured buy and sell signals, intelligent filtering, and alerts, allowing traders to execute trades using their own strategy and risk management rules. Core Concept (Multi-Concept Architecture) MATADOR GOLD is built
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
Göstergeler
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Meco Ultimate Channel
Thapelo Kapwe
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears a
FXLAND smart reversal indicator
afshin dehghanpour
Göstergeler
FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator (MT5) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potenti
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Göstergeler
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Göstergeler
AÇIKLAMA ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper), fiyat hareketini analiz eden ve geçerli impulsları, düzeltmeleri ve SCOB'ları (Single Candle Order Block) tanımlayan göstergedir. Esnek, bilgilendirici, kullanımı kolay olması ve tüccarın en likit ilgi alanlarına yönelik farkındalığını önemli ölçüde artırması nedeniyle her türlü teknik analizle kullanılabilen güçlü bir araçtır. AYARLAR Genel | Görsel Renk teması — ICSM'nin renk temasını tanımlar. SCOB | Görsel SCOB'u göster — SCOB'u etkinleş
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Göstergeler
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
Göstergeler
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones.     What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks, funds) are trading - Tells you if price is above or below these key institutional levels - Shows distance from VWAP as a percentage (tells you how extend
RSI v SMA MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Göstergeler
RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
Göstergeler
The MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector indicator is a comprehensive Momentum & Trend Intelligence System designed to strip away market noise and provide institutional-grade clarity for retail traders. It specializes in high-probability signal detection by merging price action geometry with temporal confluence. Here is why this tool is a game-changer for your trading desk:   Core Functionalities ·        Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator scans for high-alpha patterns (like E
SessionInfoDisplay
Ebrah Ssali
Göstergeler
Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.   What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard   This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance: 1. Real-Time Session Detection    - Automatically identifies which major financial session is act
FREE
Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
Ebrah Ssali
Göstergeler
Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator: A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Göstergeler
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX
Ebrah Ssali
Göstergeler
Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X: Intelligent Order Flow Sentiment Tool Unlock the hidden mechanics of the market with the   Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X . While standard volume indicators only tell you   how much   was traded, CVD MA-X tells you   who is winning   the battle between buyers and sellers when. By aggregating tick-level price action and volume distribution, this indicator provides a crystal-clear map of market conviction and exhaustion. The Trader’s Edge: Why CVD MA-X? Most
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt