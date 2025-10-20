Trade Panel Pro for Prop Firm Risk Management


TRADE PANEL PRO - Advanced Risk Management for Prop Firms

Professional trading tool designed for Prop Traders and individual traders

KEY FEATURES

  1. THREE INTELLIGENT MONEY MANAGEMENT MODES
  • Normal Mode: Traditional manual lot input
  • Risk % Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on account risk percentage
  • Fixed Loss Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on maximum USD loss
  1. TRADING LINES - VISUAL ORDER PLACEMENT
  • Draw Entry, TP, SL directly on chart with drag & drop
  • Auto-detect order types: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT
  • Display complete information: RR Ratio, USD Profit/Loss, Risk %
  • Visual Risk/Reward zones with color coding
  • Detailed labels with real-time updates
  1. PREVIEW SECTION - SEE BEFORE YOU TRADE
  • Real-time Entry Price display
  • Target Profit (USD + %)
  • Max Loss (USD + %)
  • Order status: Ready/Pending/Invalid with color distinction
  • Automatic RR Ratio calculation
  1. ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT
  • Break Even: Auto-move SL to entry point when trigger is reached
  • Trailing Stop: Smart trailing stop following price
  • Partial Close: Close a percentage (%) of all orders or individual positions
  • Hide SL/TP: Hide SL/TP from broker
  1. POSITION LABELS - QUICK ORDER TRACKING
  • Beautiful labels displaying all running orders
  • Click to open Context Menu with features:
    • Close Order
    • Reverse
    • Close % (customizable)
    • Trailing Stop per position
    • Break Even per position
  • Display Lot, TP points, Profit USD, RR ratio
  1. ONE-CLICK ACTIONS
  • Draw Lines: Quick draw TP/SL/Entry lines
  • Reset: Reset everything to default
  • Close All: Close all orders with confirmation
  • Clear: Delete all lines and labels

USER INTERFACE

  • Dark Professional Theme: Professional dark interface, easy on the eyes
  • Responsive Design: Auto-adjust to chart
  • Color Coded: Clear color distinction (Green = Buy, Red/Orange = Sell)
  • Tooltips: Detailed guidance on mouse hover
  • Movable Panel: Customize position as desired

FLEXIBLE SETTINGS

Input Parameters:

  • Default Lot Size
  • Default TP/SL (points)
  • Slippage
  • Magic Number
  • Risk % for Auto-Calculate
  • Fixed Loss USD
  • Break Even Trigger/Profit (pips)
  • Trailing Start/Step (pips)
  • Partial Close %
  • Color customization (Buy, Sell, Panel)

HOW TO USE

Method 1: Quick Trading

  1. Select Mode (Normal/Risk%/Fixed Loss)
  2. Enter Lot/Risk%/Max Loss
  3. Enter TP and SL (points)
  4. Review Preview
  5. Click BUY/SELL

Method 2: Pending Orders with Lines

  1. Click "Draw Lines"
  2. Drag Entry Line up/down
  3. Drag TP Line and SL Line
  4. View Labels and Zones
  5. Click "Ready to execute" to place pending order

Method 3: Managing Running Orders

  1. Click on Position Label
  2. Select action from Context Menu
  3. Enable/disable Trailing Stop or Break Even for each order

SECURITY & CONTROL

  • Separate Magic Number
  • Confirmation before Close All
  • Check lot min/max/step
  • Check StopLevel distance
  • Normalize prices by Digits
  • Complete error handling

COMPATIBILITY

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • All pairs: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
  • All timeframes: M1 to MN1
  • Broker: FOK filling support (customizable)

DESIGNED FOR

  • Prop Firm Traders: Strict risk management according to regulations
  • Swing Traders: Pending orders with Lines
  • Scalpers: Fast one-click trading
  • Day Traders: Automatic Trailing Stop and Break Even
  • Beginners: Intuitive interface, easy to use

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Squid X MT4
Duy Van Nguy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Squid X – XAUUSD için Hassas Scalper Canlı Sinyal: Buraya tıklayın MT5 Sürümü: Buradan edinin Özel Lansman Teklifi: MT4 sürümünün yayınlanmasından sonraki ilk 3 gün boyunca Squid X, indirimli fiyat olan 399 $’dan satışta olacak, ardından MT5 sürümüyle aynı olan normal fiyatı 777 $’a geri dönecektir. Merhaba traderlar! Ben Squid X, özellikle altın (XAU/USD) işlemleri için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir uzman danışmanım (EA). Temelim, saf fiyat hareketi, zamanla test edilmiş teknik prensipler v
Squid X
Duy Van Nguy
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SQUID X – Altın (XAU/USD) Ticareti için Uzman Danışman (Expert Advisor) Canlı Sinyal: Buraya tıklayın SQUID X, fiyat hareketi, klasik araçlar ve kurallara dayalı giriş zamanlaması üzerine inşa edilmiştir. Bu EA tamamen otomatiktir ve hem scalping hem de gün içi işlem için uygundur. Temel Özellikler: Martingale yok, grid yok → sabit stop loss ile seçici girişler. Low Risk’ten High Risk’e kadar 4 risk modu → farklı ticaret stillerine uyarlanabilir. Zamanlama filtresi → yalnızca altın piyasası be
Smart Auto TrendLine
Duy Van Nguy
Göstergeler
Akıllı Otomatik Trend Çizgisi Göstergesi, MetaTrader 5 grafiğinizde otomatik olarak destek ve direnç trend çizgilerini çizer. İki yöntem kullanarak önemli fiyat seviyelerini belirler: İki Ekstrem (Tip 1) veya Ekstrem ve Delta (Tip 2). Trend çizgileri yalnızca yeni bir çubuk oluştuğunda güncellenir, böylece optimum performans sağlanır. **Özellikler**   **İki Ekstremum (Tip 1):** Kullanıcı tanımlı çubuk aralıkları içinde belirlenen iki ekstremum noktasına (yüksekler/düşükler) dayalı olarak trend
FREE
XAU OneShot EA MT5
Duy Van Nguy
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU Oneshot EA, XAUUSD (Altın) için tasarlanmış, yüksek olasılıklı tek pozisyonlu işlemlere odaklanan otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). EA, her gün yalnızca 2-3 dikkatle seçilmiş işlemi, en uygun piyasa koşullarında gerçekleştirir ve çoklu pozisyonlar veya martingale gibi riskli stratejilerden kaçınır. SONRAKİ fiyat: 799 $, yalnızca 1 kopya kaldı. ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra kurulum kılavuzu ve yapılandırma talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Neden XAU Onesh
Breakout Master EA MT5
Duy Van Nguy
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout Master EA, daha küçük iç gün aralıkları da dahil olmak üzere birden fazla zaman diliminde breakout (kırılma) formasyonlarını tespit etmek için tasarlanmış, tamamen otomatik bir işlem sistemidir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler, net giriş mantığı ve entegre risk yönetimi özellikleri sunar. SONRAKİ FİYAT: 1199 $, sadece 1 kopya kaldı. ÖNEMLİ!! Satın aldıktan sonra, lütfen kurulum kılavuzu ve ayar talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin. XAUUSD (Altın) için özel olarak geliştirilmiş o
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt