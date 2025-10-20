Trade Panel Pro for Prop Firm Risk Management



TRADE PANEL PRO - Advanced Risk Management for Prop Firms

Professional trading tool designed for Prop Traders and individual traders

KEY FEATURES

THREE INTELLIGENT MONEY MANAGEMENT MODES

Normal Mode: Traditional manual lot input

Risk % Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on account risk percentage

Fixed Loss Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on maximum USD loss

TRADING LINES - VISUAL ORDER PLACEMENT

Draw Entry, TP, SL directly on chart with drag & drop

Auto-detect order types: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT

Display complete information: RR Ratio, USD Profit/Loss, Risk %

Visual Risk/Reward zones with color coding

Detailed labels with real-time updates

PREVIEW SECTION - SEE BEFORE YOU TRADE

Real-time Entry Price display

Target Profit (USD + %)

Max Loss (USD + %)

Order status: Ready/Pending/Invalid with color distinction

Automatic RR Ratio calculation

ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT

Break Even: Auto-move SL to entry point when trigger is reached

Trailing Stop: Smart trailing stop following price

Partial Close: Close a percentage (%) of all orders or individual positions

Hide SL/TP: Hide SL/TP from broker

POSITION LABELS - QUICK ORDER TRACKING

Beautiful labels displaying all running orders

Click to open Context Menu with features: Close Order Reverse Close % (customizable) Trailing Stop per position Break Even per position

Display Lot, TP points, Profit USD, RR ratio

ONE-CLICK ACTIONS

Draw Lines: Quick draw TP/SL/Entry lines

Reset: Reset everything to default

Close All: Close all orders with confirmation

Clear: Delete all lines and labels

USER INTERFACE

Dark Professional Theme: Professional dark interface, easy on the eyes

Responsive Design: Auto-adjust to chart

Color Coded: Clear color distinction (Green = Buy, Red/Orange = Sell)

Tooltips: Detailed guidance on mouse hover

Movable Panel: Customize position as desired

FLEXIBLE SETTINGS

Input Parameters:

Default Lot Size

Default TP/SL (points)

Slippage

Magic Number

Risk % for Auto-Calculate

Fixed Loss USD

Break Even Trigger/Profit (pips)

Trailing Start/Step (pips)

Partial Close %

Color customization (Buy, Sell, Panel)

HOW TO USE

Method 1: Quick Trading

Select Mode (Normal/Risk%/Fixed Loss) Enter Lot/Risk%/Max Loss Enter TP and SL (points) Review Preview Click BUY/SELL

Method 2: Pending Orders with Lines

Click "Draw Lines" Drag Entry Line up/down Drag TP Line and SL Line View Labels and Zones Click "Ready to execute" to place pending order

Method 3: Managing Running Orders

Click on Position Label Select action from Context Menu Enable/disable Trailing Stop or Break Even for each order

SECURITY & CONTROL

Separate Magic Number

Confirmation before Close All

Check lot min/max/step

Check StopLevel distance

Normalize prices by Digits

Complete error handling

COMPATIBILITY

Platform: MetaTrader 5

All pairs: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

All timeframes: M1 to MN1

Broker: FOK filling support (customizable)

DESIGNED FOR