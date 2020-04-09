Trade Panel Pro for Prop Firm Risk Management


TRADE PANEL PRO - Advanced Risk Management for Prop Firms

Professional trading tool designed for Prop Traders and individual traders

KEY FEATURES

  1. THREE INTELLIGENT MONEY MANAGEMENT MODES
  • Normal Mode: Traditional manual lot input
  • Risk % Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on account risk percentage
  • Fixed Loss Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on maximum USD loss
  1. TRADING LINES - VISUAL ORDER PLACEMENT
  • Draw Entry, TP, SL directly on chart with drag & drop
  • Auto-detect order types: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT
  • Display complete information: RR Ratio, USD Profit/Loss, Risk %
  • Visual Risk/Reward zones with color coding
  • Detailed labels with real-time updates
  1. PREVIEW SECTION - SEE BEFORE YOU TRADE
  • Real-time Entry Price display
  • Target Profit (USD + %)
  • Max Loss (USD + %)
  • Order status: Ready/Pending/Invalid with color distinction
  • Automatic RR Ratio calculation
  1. ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT
  • Break Even: Auto-move SL to entry point when trigger is reached
  • Trailing Stop: Smart trailing stop following price
  • Partial Close: Close a percentage (%) of all orders or individual positions
  • Hide SL/TP: Hide SL/TP from broker
  1. POSITION LABELS - QUICK ORDER TRACKING
  • Beautiful labels displaying all running orders
  • Click to open Context Menu with features:
    • Close Order
    • Reverse
    • Close % (customizable)
    • Trailing Stop per position
    • Break Even per position
  • Display Lot, TP points, Profit USD, RR ratio
  1. ONE-CLICK ACTIONS
  • Draw Lines: Quick draw TP/SL/Entry lines
  • Reset: Reset everything to default
  • Close All: Close all orders with confirmation
  • Clear: Delete all lines and labels

USER INTERFACE

  • Dark Professional Theme: Professional dark interface, easy on the eyes
  • Responsive Design: Auto-adjust to chart
  • Color Coded: Clear color distinction (Green = Buy, Red/Orange = Sell)
  • Tooltips: Detailed guidance on mouse hover
  • Movable Panel: Customize position as desired

FLEXIBLE SETTINGS

Input Parameters:

  • Default Lot Size
  • Default TP/SL (points)
  • Slippage
  • Magic Number
  • Risk % for Auto-Calculate
  • Fixed Loss USD
  • Break Even Trigger/Profit (pips)
  • Trailing Start/Step (pips)
  • Partial Close %
  • Color customization (Buy, Sell, Panel)

HOW TO USE

Method 1: Quick Trading

  1. Select Mode (Normal/Risk%/Fixed Loss)
  2. Enter Lot/Risk%/Max Loss
  3. Enter TP and SL (points)
  4. Review Preview
  5. Click BUY/SELL

Method 2: Pending Orders with Lines

  1. Click "Draw Lines"
  2. Drag Entry Line up/down
  3. Drag TP Line and SL Line
  4. View Labels and Zones
  5. Click "Ready to execute" to place pending order

Method 3: Managing Running Orders

  1. Click on Position Label
  2. Select action from Context Menu
  3. Enable/disable Trailing Stop or Break Even for each order

SECURITY & CONTROL

  • Separate Magic Number
  • Confirmation before Close All
  • Check lot min/max/step
  • Check StopLevel distance
  • Normalize prices by Digits
  • Complete error handling

COMPATIBILITY

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • All pairs: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
  • All timeframes: M1 to MN1
  • Broker: FOK filling support (customizable)

DESIGNED FOR

  • Prop Firm Traders: Strict risk management according to regulations
  • Swing Traders: Pending orders with Lines
  • Scalpers: Fast one-click trading
  • Day Traders: Automatic Trailing Stop and Break Even
  • Beginners: Intuitive interface, easy to use

