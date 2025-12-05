🧠 Overview

Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account.

It is engineered specifically for signal providers, trade-copier operators, auditors, educators, and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting.

Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications, and even missed or silent events is captured and delivered in clean, human-readable format.





Start delivering

ultra-professional Telegram signals in minutes.

🔥 Key Features

Real-time Telegram notifications (entries, closes, partial closes, SL/TP, trailing stop, breakeven, comment change, etc.)

Pending order lifecycle tracking: placed → modified → activated → cancelled → expired

(entries, closes, partial closes, SL/TP, trailing stop, breakeven, comment change, etc.) Pending order lifecycle tracking : placed → modified → activated → cancelled → expired

: placed → modified → activated → cancelled → expired “Missed event” recovery system to catch events MT5 doesn’t broadcast

to catch events MT5 doesn’t broadcast Screenshot-on-entry feature (optional)

feature (optional) Symbol & Magic Number filtering

Full profit breakdown : commission + swap + net P/L

: commission + swap + net P/L Auto-start summary of all open positions & pending orders

Works with any broker, any asset, any timeframe

Perfect for building a signal service or trade-notification channel

📌 Use Cases

Telegram signal channels

Private groups for clients/students

PAMM/MAM monitoring

Prop firm transparency reporting

Trade journaling / audit trail creation

Multi-strategy broadcast system (using filters)

📊 Feature Table

Feature Description Market order notifications Entry, exit, SL/TP hit, partial closes Pending order tracking Place, modify, activate, cancel, expire SL/TP modifications Detects normal, trailing stop, and breakeven moves Screenshot sending Optional screenshot on entry Symbol filter Monitor selected symbols only Magic filter Select which EAs/strategies to publish Missed event detection Captures silent order deletions/expirations Startup summary Reports all open trades & pending orders Comment tracking Detects comment changes on positions Easy setup Just bot token + chat ID









🎯 Why Traders Love It

Immediate alerts → no delays

Super clean & professional formatting

Works with any strategy or EA

Reduces manual work for signal providers

Creates trust with subscribers due to transparent reporting

Why Choose This EA?

✔ Instant setup

✔ No server needed

✔ Extremely reliable

✔ Works with any strategy

✔ Zero coding required

✔ Professional formatting and screenshots





🛠 Required Permissions

To use this EA, you must enable:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

✔ Allow automated trading

Allow automated trading

✔ Allow WebRequest

Allow WebRequest

Add the URL:

https://api.telegram.org

No external DLLs or dependencies required.

📥 Installation

Attach EA to any chart Insert Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID Enable WebRequest Configure filters (optional) Done — notifications start instantly

⚠️ Disclaimer

This tool does not provide trading signals or financial advice. It only monitors and reports account activity.