Tool Auto Modify SLTP

Tool Auto Modify SLTP – Protect Your Trades, Optimize Your Strategy

In trading, risk is always present. Just one forgotten SL/TP can turn a promising trade into a loss. Even experienced traders occasionally make mistakes. That’s why Tool Auto Modify SLTP was created – to keep you protected and let you focus on your strategy.

Key Features:

  • Manage Orders for All Symbols: Monitor and adjust SL/TP for all your trading pairs.

  • Three Flexible Risk Modes:

    • Point-Based: Set fixed SL/TP distances.

    • Account %: Automatically calculate the exact SL/TP points based on your current account equity – precise risk management without manual calculation.

    • USD-Based: Automatically compute SL/TP levels in cash terms, giving you full control over the dollar risk for each trade.

  • Easy Setup: Intuitive interface, quick and simple to configure.

Benefits:

  • Prevent trades from going out of control when you’re busy or forgetful.

  • Supports traders of all levels, from beginners to professionals.

  • Optimize capital management and reduce risk without constant monitoring.

With Tool Auto Modify SLTP, you’ll never have to worry about “unfavorable trades” again – everything is automatically protected.


