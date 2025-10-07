King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
- Yardımcı programlar
- Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
- Sürüm: 2.28
- Güncellendi: 7 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5
Overview
King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart.
Main Features
Multi-Lot Trade Execution
-
3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution
-
Each button is tied to a custom lot size field
-
Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades
Position Management
-
Dedicated buttons to close:
-
Only Buy positions
-
Only Sell positions
-
All open positions
-
Customizable Lot Inputs
-
Three input fields let you predefine precise lot sizes for different trading scenarios
-
Adjust position sizing directly on the panel before executing
Real-Time Account Dashboard
Displays key trading statistics, including:
-
Account Balance
-
Equity
-
Maximum Drawdown
-
Closed Profit/Loss
-
Number of Open Buy/Sell Positions
-
Total Buy Lots, Sell Lots, and Combined Lots
-
Floating Profit and Loss
Advanced Management Tools
-
Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for manual orders
-
Basket Target (Profit or Loss): Automatically closes all trades upon reaching a specified gain/loss
-
Trailing Stop with customizable step value
-
Assign unique Magic Numbers per symbol to allow multiple instances on different charts without conflict
How to Use
Attach the panel to any chart, configure your preferred settings, and execute trades with full control.
Ideal for traders who manage positions manually but want professional-level tools for precision and efficiency.
For any questions or technical support, please use the MQL5 private message system.