Trade Panel Pro for Prop Firm Risk Management


TRADE PANEL PRO - Advanced Risk Management for Prop Firms

Professional trading tool designed for Prop Traders and individual traders

KEY FEATURES

  1. THREE INTELLIGENT MONEY MANAGEMENT MODES
  • Normal Mode: Traditional manual lot input
  • Risk % Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on account risk percentage
  • Fixed Loss Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on maximum USD loss
  1. TRADING LINES - VISUAL ORDER PLACEMENT
  • Draw Entry, TP, SL directly on chart with drag & drop
  • Auto-detect order types: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT
  • Display complete information: RR Ratio, USD Profit/Loss, Risk %
  • Visual Risk/Reward zones with color coding
  • Detailed labels with real-time updates
  1. PREVIEW SECTION - SEE BEFORE YOU TRADE
  • Real-time Entry Price display
  • Target Profit (USD + %)
  • Max Loss (USD + %)
  • Order status: Ready/Pending/Invalid with color distinction
  • Automatic RR Ratio calculation
  1. ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT
  • Break Even: Auto-move SL to entry point when trigger is reached
  • Trailing Stop: Smart trailing stop following price
  • Partial Close: Close a percentage (%) of all orders or individual positions
  • Hide SL/TP: Hide SL/TP from broker
  1. POSITION LABELS - QUICK ORDER TRACKING
  • Beautiful labels displaying all running orders
  • Click to open Context Menu with features:
    • Close Order
    • Reverse
    • Close % (customizable)
    • Trailing Stop per position
    • Break Even per position
  • Display Lot, TP points, Profit USD, RR ratio
  1. ONE-CLICK ACTIONS
  • Draw Lines: Quick draw TP/SL/Entry lines
  • Reset: Reset everything to default
  • Close All: Close all orders with confirmation
  • Clear: Delete all lines and labels

USER INTERFACE

  • Dark Professional Theme: Professional dark interface, easy on the eyes
  • Responsive Design: Auto-adjust to chart
  • Color Coded: Clear color distinction (Green = Buy, Red/Orange = Sell)
  • Tooltips: Detailed guidance on mouse hover
  • Movable Panel: Customize position as desired

FLEXIBLE SETTINGS

Input Parameters:

  • Default Lot Size
  • Default TP/SL (points)
  • Slippage
  • Magic Number
  • Risk % for Auto-Calculate
  • Fixed Loss USD
  • Break Even Trigger/Profit (pips)
  • Trailing Start/Step (pips)
  • Partial Close %
  • Color customization (Buy, Sell, Panel)

HOW TO USE

Method 1: Quick Trading

  1. Select Mode (Normal/Risk%/Fixed Loss)
  2. Enter Lot/Risk%/Max Loss
  3. Enter TP and SL (points)
  4. Review Preview
  5. Click BUY/SELL

Method 2: Pending Orders with Lines

  1. Click "Draw Lines"
  2. Drag Entry Line up/down
  3. Drag TP Line and SL Line
  4. View Labels and Zones
  5. Click "Ready to execute" to place pending order

Method 3: Managing Running Orders

  1. Click on Position Label
  2. Select action from Context Menu
  3. Enable/disable Trailing Stop or Break Even for each order

SECURITY & CONTROL

  • Separate Magic Number
  • Confirmation before Close All
  • Check lot min/max/step
  • Check StopLevel distance
  • Normalize prices by Digits
  • Complete error handling

COMPATIBILITY

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • All pairs: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
  • All timeframes: M1 to MN1
  • Broker: FOK filling support (customizable)

DESIGNED FOR

  • Prop Firm Traders: Strict risk management according to regulations
  • Swing Traders: Pending orders with Lines
  • Scalpers: Fast one-click trading
  • Day Traders: Automatic Trailing Stop and Break Even
  • Beginners: Intuitive interface, easy to use

おすすめのプロダクト
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
ユーティリティ
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
ユーティリティ
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
ユーティリティ
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
エキスパート
Moving Average Surfer – MT5向け精密トレンドキャプチャ EA Moving Average Surfer は、正確なエントリー判断・効率性・自動リスク管理を求めるトレーダーのために設計された高度なエキスパートアドバイザーです。高速と低速の移動平均線を組み合わせたトレンド分析に加え、市場環境をさらに精査するための複数のフィルターを搭載し、高確率の取引セットアップだけを選び抜くことを目的としています。 RSI フィルターによるモメンタム判定、ATR ベースのストップロス／テイクプロフィット、資金を保護する動的ロット管理など、実践的な安全機能が豊富に組み込まれています。また、長期・短期を問わずあらゆる時間足で稼働でき、スキャルピングからスイングまで幅広い手法に対応します。ユニークなマジックナンバーにより複数チャート同時運用も安全に行えます。 規律ある自動売買と柔軟なカスタマイズ性を両立した Moving Average Surfer は、高確率エントリーを正確に捉えたいトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
ユーティリティ
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
ユーティリティ
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
ユーティリティ
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
ユーティリティ
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
ユーティリティ
Close Buttons Utilityは、チャートから直接ポジションと未決済注文を手動で管理できる、コンパクトで柔軟性の高いMQL5ユーティリティです。このパネルでは、現在の銘柄または選択した銘柄の銘柄グループにおける注文とポジションのグループをワンクリックで決済できます。すべての注文、指定したマジックナンバーリスト、または手動注文に対応しています。パネルは最小化したり、画面上で移動させたりできます。ライトテーマとダークテーマ、カスタマイズ可能なサイズ、行の高さ、ボタン列数に対応しており、各ボタンに任意のホットキーを割り当てることができます。銘柄とマジックナンバー（すべて、リスト、または手動のみ）でフィルタリングすることで、一括操作で必要なポジションと注文を正確に選択できます。 メリット テクニカルパネル：チャート上のパネルを任意の隅にドラッグできます。パネルは上部を引っ張ることで移動でき、最小化も可能です。 クイックオーバービュー：すべての主要データ（ポジション数、取引量、損益）をコンパクトに表示 一括操作：選択した注文グループをワンクリックまたはホットキーで決済または削除
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
損益分岐点レベルを自動的に設定するためのユーティリティで、指定された距離を通過するときに取引を損益分岐点に転送します。リスクを最小限に抑えることができます。トレーダーのためにプロのトレーダーによって作成されました。ユーティリティは、トレーダーが手動で、またはアドバイザーを使用して開いたすべての成行注文で機能します。魔法数で取引をフィルタリングできます。ユーティリティは、同時に任意の数の注文を処理できます。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57076 ユーティリティでできること： 1ピップから仮想ブレークイーブンレベルを設定 損益分岐点の実際のレベルを設定する 各注文を個別に処理します（ブレークイーブンレベルは注文ごとに個別に設定されます） 一方向注文のバスケットで作業します（損益分岐レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、購入と販売は別々に設定されます） 双方向注文のバスケットを操作します（ブレークイーブンレベルはすべての注文に共通に設定されており、一緒に購入と販売を行います） テストと作業には、チャートのボタンを使
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
ユーティリティ
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
エキスパート
発売記念特価: $99 (限定10本。その後は定価$ 199に戻ります) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: BTCのための「タートル流」進化系EA このEAは、単なる「タートル・トレーディング」のコピーではありません。伝説的なドンチャン・ブレイクアウト手法を、ボラティリティの高い Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 市場に合わせて再構築し、現代的な**市場構造分析（Six Pattern）**を融合させたプロフェッショナルなトレンドフォロー・システムです。 「6つのパターン」によるフィルタリング 多くのトレンドEAは、レンジ相場での「ダマシ（False Breakout）」で損失を積み重ねてしまいます。 本EAは、SMMAとSSLチャネルを用いて市場構造を6つのフェーズに分類し、トレンドの方向性が明確なパターンでのみエントリーを行います。これにより、無駄なエントリーを劇的に排除します。 コア機能とロジック 1. デュアル・システム（Dual System） 伝説のタートル実験と同様に、異なる時間軸の2つのシステムを同時に稼働させます。 システム1（短期）:
Auto SL TP adjustable
Rattanon Hirunyakarn
ユーティリティ
Manually enter the price for Buy position or Sell position. This EA will automatically open 3 orders and also 3 Pending (In deposited position) = Total 6 orders per one click Please see Screenshot or Videos for more explanation. - Easy to manage your different order. - Fast in modification for SL and TP. - Can modified the SL and TP depends on individual techniques.
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
ユーティリティ
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
FTMO Protector PRO MT5
Rando Pajuste
ユーティリティ
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics.  EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for trade
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
ユーティリティ
EA 自動テイクプロフィット、自動買い/売り、ボリューム マネージャー、サイドウェイ トレード、トレーリング オープン ポイント 1 – 自動買い/売りオープン EA は、設定 (利益、ストップロス、ボリューム) に従って、買いまたは売りを自動的にオープンします。 ボリューム管理: 注文の総数と固定サイズ 2 – 自動テイクプロフィット: 設定に従って最小利益でテイクプロフィット、最小および最大利益に従ってテイクプロフィット ボタン 3 – 注文処理: EA で設定されたピップ数に従って、ポジションのストップロスには 3 つのレベルがあります 4 – サイドウェイ トレード: サイドウェイ ピーク領域で売り注文をオープン – サイドウェイ ボトム領域で買いをオープン、サイドウェイ ピークとボトムの値は EA で設定されています。 5 – トレーリング オープン ポジション: 1 つの価格ポイントを追跡し、価格がそのポイントに達すると売りをオープンし、EA の設定に従ってピップ数を減らします。価格が買いウォッチ ポイントに達し、価格が設定のピップ数に回復すると買いをオープンします。
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
ユーティリティ
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — プロ向けトレーリングストップ管理（MT5） Trailing Stop Manager PRO は、MetaTrader 5 用のエキスパートアドバイザーであり、保有中のポジションに対するトレーリングストップ管理を自動化します。 口座内のすべてのポジション、またはシンボルおよび MagicNumber でフィルタリングされたポジションのみを対象に管理できます。 本 EA は、固定 pips ベースのトレーリング、ATR ベースのトレーリング、自動ブレークイーブン、部分決済、およびビジュアルダッシュボードを備えています。 ツールの目的 すべてのポジションに対するトレーリングストップ管理を標準化すること。 ブレークイーブンと市場環境に応じたトレーリングによって利益を保護すること。 シンボルや MagicNumber のフィルタを用いて、手動取引および他 EA の戦略の両方を管理すること。 統合ダッシュボードを通じてリアルタイムでポジション状態を監視できるようにすること。 主な機能 pips ベースのトレーリングストップ ：トレーリング
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
ユーティリティ
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
インディケータ
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
自動注文とリスク管理のためのユーティリティ。利益を最大化し、損失を抑えることができます。トレーダーのための練習トレーダーによって作成されました。このユーティリティは使いやすく、トレーダーが手動で、またはアドバイザーの助けを借りて開いた成行注文で機能します。マジックナンバーで取引をフィルタリングできます。このユーティリティは、同時に任意の数の注文を処理できます。 次の機能があります。 1.ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルの設定; 2. トレーリング ストップ レベルで取引を終了します。 3. 損益分岐点の設定。 ユーティリティは次のことができます。 1. オーダーごとに個別に作業します (レベルはオーダーごとに個別に設定されます)。 2. 一方向注文のバスケットを操作します (レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、BUY と SELL は個別に設定されます)。 3. 多方向注文のバスケットを操作します (レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、BUY と SELL が一緒に設定されます)。 オプション: STOPLOSS - =-1 が使用されていな
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT5> MT5、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
チャート同期インジケーター - ターミナル ウィンドウのグラフィック オブジェクトを同期するように設計されています。 TradePanel への追加として使用できます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモは こちら から。 作業するには、オブジェクトのコピー元のチャートにインジケーターをインストールします。このチャート上で作成されたグラフィック オブジェクトは、インジケーターによって同じシンボルを持つすべてのチャートに自動的にコピーされます。インジケーターは、グラフィック オブジェクトの変更もコピーします。 入力パラメータ: Exception - コピーする必要のないグラフィック オブジェクトの名前の接頭辞。複数のプレフィックスを指定するには、「;」で区切って入力します。 Custom symbols - グラフィックオブジェクトをコピー（同期）する追加シンボル。複数のシンボルを「;」区切りで指定できます。 SyncVLINE - 垂直線を同期します。 SyncHLINE - 水平線 SyncTREND - トレンドライン SyncTRENDBY
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
ユーティリティ
OrderManager をご紹介：MT5用の革新的なユーティリティ 新しく設計されたOrder Managerユーティリティを使用して、MetaTrader 5での取引をプロフェッショナルなものにしましょう。シンプルさと使いやすさに焦点を当てたこのユーティリティは、各取引に関連するリスクを簡単に定義し、視覚化できます。これにより、情報に基づいた意思決定が可能になり、取引戦略を最適化できます。OrderManagerに関する詳細は、マニュアルをご参照ください。 [ マニュアル ] [ MT4 バージョン ] [ Telegram チャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主な特長： リスク管理：取引のリスクを素早く簡単に定義し、より良い意思決定を行い、取引パフォーマンスを向上させます。 視覚表現：オープンなポジションとそれに関連するリスクをグラフィカルに表示し、明瞭かつ簡潔な理解が可能です。 注文変更：数回のクリックで注文を簡単に変更またはクローズし、取引プロセスを効率化し、貴重な時間を節約します。 手のひらの上の最新ニュース：ボタン一つで最新の市場ニュース
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Scalp Trend
Duy Van Nguy
3 (2)
エキスパート
Gold Scalp Trend – 真のゴールドトレンドハンター トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Gold Scalp Trend、XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。私の強みは短期スキャルピングにあり、明確な大きなトレンドと小さな市場の揺れを活かして、迅速で正確かつ非常に効果的なトレードを提供します。 私は過剰な取引数を追い求めません。その代わりに、成功確率の高いセットアップを慎重に選び、量より質を重視します。貴金属市場であなたが探し続けてきた黄金のパートナーであることを証明させてください。 リアルタイムシグナル:   [ここをクリック] 重要: 購入後は、設定ガイドを受け取り、ボットのパフォーマンスを最適化するためのプライベートサポートグループに参加するために、必ず私にプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 ローンチオファー – 最初の3日間限定！ Gold Scalp Trend EA を購入し、正常にインストールすると、MQL5上の私のボットストアから お好きな製品を1つ無料 で受け取ることができます 。 価格ポリシー: 10 回の購入ごとに
Squid X
Duy Van Nguy
5 (3)
エキスパート
SQUID X – ゴールド (XAU/USD) 取引用エキスパートアドバイザー (EA) ライブシグナル： ここをクリック SQUID X はプライスアクション、クラシックツール、そしてルールに基づいたエントリータイミングを基盤として構築されています。 このEAは完全自動化されており、スキャルピングおよびデイトレードの両方に適しています。 主な特徴: マーチンゲールなし、グリッドなし → 厳選されたエントリーと固定ストップロス。 4種類のリスクモード（低リスクから高リスクまで） → 様々な取引スタイルに対応。 タイミングフィルター → ボラティリティが高い時間帯のみ取引し、静かな時間帯を回避。 リスク管理 → 内蔵ストップロスとドローダウン制限。 柔軟な活用 → 高速スキャルピングとデイトレードの両方をサポート。 SQUID X は MT5 内で規律正しいルールベースの取引システムを提供し、 チャートを常に監視することなく 24 時間 365 日稼働します。 重要: 購入後は、インストールマニュアルと設定手順を受け取るために、必ず私にプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 MQL5
Smart Auto TrendLine
Duy Van Nguy
5 (2)
インディケータ
スマートオートトレンドラインインジケーターは、MetaTrader 5チャート上に自動的にサポートとレジスタンストレンドラインを描画します。2つの方法（2つの極値（タイプ1）または極値とデルタ（タイプ2））を使用して主要な価格レベルを特定します。トレンドラインは新しいバーが形成されたときにのみ更新され、最適なパフォーマンスを保証します。 **特徴**   **2つの極値（タイプ1）**：ユーザーが定義したバー範囲内で特定された2つの極値ポイント（高値/安値）に基づいてトレンドラインを描画します。   **極値とデルタ（タイプ2）**：極値ポイントと最小デルタポイントを組み合わせて、よりダイナミックなトレンドラインを描画します。   ラインの幅、色、極値の範囲などのカスタマイズ可能なパラメータ。   サポート（ピンク）とレジスタンス（ブルー）としてラインが描画され、選択および調整可能なプロパティを備えています。 **さらに詳しく**   市場での優位性と効率性を提供するために設計された当社の製品スイートで、トレーディングの可能性を最大限に引き出しましょう。 [ Link to
FREE
Breakout Master EA MT5
Duy Van Nguy
5 (3)
エキスパート
Breakout Master EA は、複数の時間足（小さな短期レンジを含む）でブレイクアウトのセットアップを識別するよう設計された、完全自動のトレーディングシステムです。設定可能なパラメーター、明確なエントリーロジック、リスク管理機能が統合されています。 次回価格：1199ドル、残り1つです。重要！！ご購入後は、インストールマニュアルと設定手順を受け取るために、必ず私にプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 XAUUSD（金）を念頭に開発されたこのEAは、さまざまな市場状況に対応できる構造化されたブレイクアウト戦略をトレーダーが実践できるようサポートします。 推奨事項： 通貨ペア：XAUUSD（ゴールド） 時間足：M5 最低入金額：$500 口座タイプ：スプレッドが非常に低いECN、Raw、またはRazor VPS：24時間365日稼働のために推奨
Fibo Sniper Ea
Duy Van Nguy
エキスパート
Fibo Sniper EA - フィボナッチ取引システム トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！ 私は Fibo Sniper EA 、高度なフィボナッチ戦略に基づいて設計されたプロフェッショナル自動売買システムです。 純粋なフィボナッチ分析 + 賢明なリスク管理 を核に、Forex、ゴールド、株価指数、暗号資産、コモディティなど、あらゆる市場とタイムフレームで精度の高いエントリーを提供します。 今が最安価格をロックするチャンス — 価格は近日値上げ予定 私は資金を守ることを最優先に設計されており、 ナンピンなし、グリッドなし、マーチンゲールなし、感情的な復讐トレードなし。 長年のフィボナッチ取引経験をロジックに組み込み、安定性を重視した安全なトレードを実行します。 M1スキャルピングから日足スイングトレードまで、 EURUSD、XAUUSD、BTCUSD、US30、原油など、どの銘柄でも対応可能。 チャートにセットしてリスク設定を行えば、自動で高確率なフィボナッチポイントを検出します。 私は 量より質 。必要な時だけトレードします。 主要機能 フィボナッチ戦略（ナンピン/グリッド/マー
