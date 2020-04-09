Trade Panel Pro for Prop Firm Risk Management
TRADE PANEL PRO - Advanced Risk Management for Prop Firms
Professional trading tool designed for Prop Traders and individual traders
KEY FEATURES
- THREE INTELLIGENT MONEY MANAGEMENT MODES
- Normal Mode: Traditional manual lot input
- Risk % Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on account risk percentage
- Fixed Loss Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on maximum USD loss
- TRADING LINES - VISUAL ORDER PLACEMENT
- Draw Entry, TP, SL directly on chart with drag & drop
- Auto-detect order types: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT
- Display complete information: RR Ratio, USD Profit/Loss, Risk %
- Visual Risk/Reward zones with color coding
- Detailed labels with real-time updates
- PREVIEW SECTION - SEE BEFORE YOU TRADE
- Real-time Entry Price display
- Target Profit (USD + %)
- Max Loss (USD + %)
- Order status: Ready/Pending/Invalid with color distinction
- Automatic RR Ratio calculation
- ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT
- Break Even: Auto-move SL to entry point when trigger is reached
- Trailing Stop: Smart trailing stop following price
- Partial Close: Close a percentage (%) of all orders or individual positions
- Hide SL/TP: Hide SL/TP from broker
- POSITION LABELS - QUICK ORDER TRACKING
- Beautiful labels displaying all running orders
- Click to open Context Menu with features:
- Close Order
- Reverse
- Close % (customizable)
- Trailing Stop per position
- Break Even per position
- Display Lot, TP points, Profit USD, RR ratio
- ONE-CLICK ACTIONS
- Draw Lines: Quick draw TP/SL/Entry lines
- Reset: Reset everything to default
- Close All: Close all orders with confirmation
- Clear: Delete all lines and labels
USER INTERFACE
- Dark Professional Theme: Professional dark interface, easy on the eyes
- Responsive Design: Auto-adjust to chart
- Color Coded: Clear color distinction (Green = Buy, Red/Orange = Sell)
- Tooltips: Detailed guidance on mouse hover
- Movable Panel: Customize position as desired
FLEXIBLE SETTINGS
Input Parameters:
- Default Lot Size
- Default TP/SL (points)
- Slippage
- Magic Number
- Risk % for Auto-Calculate
- Fixed Loss USD
- Break Even Trigger/Profit (pips)
- Trailing Start/Step (pips)
- Partial Close %
- Color customization (Buy, Sell, Panel)
HOW TO USE
Method 1: Quick Trading
- Select Mode (Normal/Risk%/Fixed Loss)
- Enter Lot/Risk%/Max Loss
- Enter TP and SL (points)
- Review Preview
- Click BUY/SELL
Method 2: Pending Orders with Lines
- Click "Draw Lines"
- Drag Entry Line up/down
- Drag TP Line and SL Line
- View Labels and Zones
- Click "Ready to execute" to place pending order
Method 3: Managing Running Orders
- Click on Position Label
- Select action from Context Menu
- Enable/disable Trailing Stop or Break Even for each order
SECURITY & CONTROL
- Separate Magic Number
- Confirmation before Close All
- Check lot min/max/step
- Check StopLevel distance
- Normalize prices by Digits
- Complete error handling
COMPATIBILITY
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- All pairs: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
- All timeframes: M1 to MN1
- Broker: FOK filling support (customizable)
DESIGNED FOR
- Prop Firm Traders: Strict risk management according to regulations
- Swing Traders: Pending orders with Lines
- Scalpers: Fast one-click trading
- Day Traders: Automatic Trailing Stop and Break Even
- Beginners: Intuitive interface, easy to use