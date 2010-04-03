Market Mastery Pro

Ultimate Professional Trading Analysis System

A comprehensive multi-indicator trading system combining 25 professional-grade analysis tools in a single platform. This indicator integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis with traditional technical indicators and advanced features for complete market analysis.

Core Features:

10 Smart Money Concepts indicators including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure, Liquidity Sweeps, Supply/Demand zones, Market Maker patterns, Premium/Discount zones, and Change of Character analysis

8 Technical indicators including RSI with divergence detection, MACD analysis, Moving Average systems, Bollinger Bands with squeeze detection, Stochastic oscillator, Fibonacci levels, Volume Profile, and ADX trend strength

7 Advanced features including AI prediction model, session analysis, pattern recognition, multi-timeframe synchronization, and news event awareness

Professional Trading Tools:

Automated signal generation with confidence levels

Real-time performance tracking and metrics

Professional risk management system with trailing stops, breakeven management, and position sizing

Multi-session trading with London, New York, Tokyo, and Sydney session analysis

Comprehensive alert system with sound, push, and email notifications

User Interface:

Professional dashboard with real-time market data

Tabbed interface for easy navigation between analysis types

Expandable information panels

One-click trading functionality

Keyboard shortcuts for rapid execution

Risk Management:

Configurable risk percentage per trade

Daily risk limits and drawdown protection

Multiple position management strategies

Automated stop loss and take profit calculations

The system processes all calculations in real-time and displays signals directly on the chart with clear buy/sell arrows. All indicators use actual market data calculations rather than static values, providing genuine analysis for informed trading decisions.

Compatible with all major currency pairs and timeframes. Suitable for both manual signal analysis and automated trading strategies.



