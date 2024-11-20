Master Notify via Telegram for MT4

Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here

(see more Master Close Master Control )

************************************************************************************

LIST OF COMMANDS:

info_acc - Get account info

info_pos - Get positions details

price - Get symbol price

noti_price - Set price alert 

noti_pl - Set floating PL alert

noti_equity - Set equity alert 

noti_margin - Set margin alert 

noti_open - Set noti for opened trades 

noti_close - Set noti for closed trades 

noti_status - Auto-check account every x minutes

noti_check -Check all notifications 

noti_off - Disable all notifications

********************************************************************************************

INPUTS:

Telegram Bot Token

Telegram User ID

*********************************************************************************************

HOW TO SET UP?

* Get inputs for EA:

- Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".

- Get your Telegram User ID by chatting with @userinfobot 

* Setup on your MT4/MT5:

- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram to WebRequest

- Allow Algo Trading on EA 

* Create a command menu for your Telegram bot:

- Chat with @BotFather => /mybots => Select your bot => Edit Bot => Edit Commands => Copy/Paste command list above (You can set all the commands or just some common commands like start, info_acc, info_pos)


Önerilen ürünler
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
Yardımcı programlar
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Yardımcı programlar
"Binary Lab Simulator", ticaret stratejilerini pratik yapmak ve doğrulamak için tasarlanmış bir araçtır. Bu araç, hafta sonları ve işlem saatleri dışında dahil olmak üzere 24 saat çalışır ve 30 saniye, 1 dakika ve 3 dakika gibi çeşitli vade sürelerini destekleyerek gerçek ticarete benzer bir ortam yaratır. Giriş sonuçlarını analiz etmek için harici araçlarla uyumludur. Birden fazla şablon kolayca kaydedilebilir, böylece çevrimiçi ortamdan simülatöre sorunsuz test yapılabilir. "Binary Lab Simulat
Master Control via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -   Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade i
Super Copier GG
Pham Quoc Gia
Yardımcı programlar
Super Copier G&G  Super Copier G&G FREE Here Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS. The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones. The work of other EAs and manual trading on initial and target accounts are not affected by the copier. Support for four methods of managing the c
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, hesabınızdaki ticaret danışmanlarınızın toplam riskini kontrol etmenizi sağlayan bir programdır. Bu program ile tüm danışmanlar için hesapta izin verilecek maksimum riski kontrol edebilirsiniz. Örneğin, maksimum düşüşün %30'u riskini belirlersiniz, yani hisse senedi alım satım robotlarınız %30'luk riski aşarsa, Risk Kontrolörü tüm danışman pozisyonlarını kapatacak ve ayrıca tüm açık çizelgeleri kapatarak, danışmanlar daha fazla çalışmaktan. Uzman Danışman, ortala
Close Asistent
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Yardımcı programlar
metatrader 4 close asisstent install ea in any pair and run it.. Congratulations on using the ea close assistant you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958 Button Function : Close Open Order        = function to close all open orders Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders Close Profit                 = function to close all profita
Rabihfx Trade Manager
Rabih Abdallah
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing RabihFx Trade Manager New vesrion 2022 Update at 15/11/2022 and 100 activations now Rabihfx Trade Manager V2 is here with added Features click here Rabihfx Trade Manager is a trading utility tool (EA) allow you to place 3 orders with 3 take profit levels with custom  lot size for each trade with a stop loss  If your signal provider give you 3 take profit levels and a stop loss you will place these levels in  rabihfx trade manager with custom lot size for each level  and you choose
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Yardımcı programlar
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
MTSBSPanel
Andrei Kossarev
Yardımcı programlar
MTSBSPanel is a multifunctional trading panel with an integrated risk manager. Main features of the trading panel Placement of pending orders directly from the chart with the ability to divide a position into multiple orders Opening by market in one click with the ability to divide a position into multiple orders Risk management: risk per trade and per day Dynamically calculated lot depending on the specified risk per trade Brief information on the account, result of trades for the day, week, m
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Yardımcı programlar
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
Trade Report Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Report Pro is an EA that create professional graphic report of your trade history automatically and manually. It also send notification to your mobile or email once your account balance changed. Reports are saved by HTML and CSV format, while opening a quick summary report window inside MT4. Note: Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5054 . Followings are highlight features: Report with full and professional statistics, which is better than
Portfolio Dashboard Analytics MT4
VALU VENTURES LTD
Yardımcı programlar
Professional multi-EA portfolio analytics dashboard. Track all your Expert Advisors with real-time performance metrics, P/L, drawdown, and trade monitoring. **Portfolio Dashboard Pro**   - Professional Real-Time Analytics for Multi-EA Traders Transform your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading control center. Portfolio Dashboard Pro automatically detects and monitors ALL your Expert Advisors, displaying comprehensive performance metrics in a beautiful, customizable dashboard. ###  Key Fe
Position Close Button MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unk
Hedge Trader
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Yardımcı programlar
Hedge Trader is a panel that helps traders who use the hedging strategy in their trading. The panel style in simple and intuitive, and have the necessary shortcuts a fast trader would need for fast order execution. Features: - Auto double the lot after executing an order. The user only specifies the initial order, then the panel will automatically double the lot after an order execution. - Using basket for auto closing all orders on a predefined floating profit (with the possibility to turn it
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Trades Manager MT4
Yohana Parmi
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
What Trades Manager can do for your trades . Collect all order positions into one chart (pict. 1). All orders will be grouped by pair symbol , sum of order positions, lots, running pips, and profit/losses. All orders will be summarized and displayed at the bottom of the panel. You can set target profit, stop loss and placing stop-profit automatically to each order (pict. 4). From one chart, it will be easier to monitor and manage all orders without moving to another chart. The green color is sur
SetTP
Mohamed Aymen Maiza
Yardımcı programlar
This EA allows to set a specific Take Profit for all the trades of the same symbol when dropped in the chart. The Take profit can be set in the setting menu as a market price and not in pips. Usefull when opening multiple orders and want to close them all in one time at a specific market price level without entering manually the take profit for each trade. For any question about this EA, you are welcome to contact me.
Telegram Forwarder II
Yaser Sabbaghi
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Forwarder can forward all activities related to trades and position taking as a signal to Telegram messenger. It can also forward indicators' alert to Telegram if you modify indicator code (I can do it for you too) to hand over alerts to Telegram Forwarder. This EA is intended for business and professional usage. You can introduce your own Telegram bot and customize water mark in screenshots. Telegram forwarder is able to forward signals for "new order", "modification of order", "Pendin
Percentage Trailing Stop EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Yardımcı programlar
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
FastMove
Adrian Ferreyra
Yardımcı programlar
FastMove is a panel with 5 buttons, a notification area and a text entry. Its goal is to enable quick and simple execution. Buttons: MOVE - Move the interface BUY - Start of buy process SELL - Start of sell process L - Select quantity of lots % - Select quantity of percent of balance Keyboard inputs ' ESC ' - Cancels the operation or return to the previous stage. ' F ' - Lock or unlock interface to prevent accidental executions. M - Move the interface. P - Exchange between pending orders or mark
MT4 To Telegram Advance
Vu Thi Thu
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram 1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram: Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Partial Close/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order) Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order   Support sending to both private, public channels and group, topic group  Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously Send Chart Screenshots Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screen
Account Protector EA
Lai Kien Wai
Yardımcı programlar
THIS EA WILL PROTECT YOUR ACCOUNT IN MANY WAYS  KEY FEATURES ARE :  1. CLOSE ALL TRADES IN ONE CLICK. 2. CLOSE ALL TRADES WHEN INPUT MENTIONED LOSS LIMIT REACH. 3. CLOSE ALL TRADES WHEN INPUT MENTIONED PROFIT LIMIT REACH. 4. IF REVERSE MODE IS ON THIS EA WILL TAKE OPPOSITE TRADES IF YOUR OTHERS EA MAKES LOSS OR MANUAL TRADING ALSO IF YOU ARE GETTING ALWAYS LOSS THEN YOU CAN SWITCH ON REVERSE MODE SO IT WILL TAKE OPPOSITE TRADES WHENEVER ANY TRADES PLACED IN YOUR ACCOUNTS. 5. FIX LOT SIZE 6. STOP
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Yardımcı programlar
Hiçbir abonenizin alım satım terminalinizden alım satım etkinliklerinizi kaçırmaması için bildirim göndermek için otomatik bir sistem. Hesabınızdaki herhangi bir alım satım işlemi hakkında Telegram habercisine bildirim gönderen bir yardımcı program. Yardımcı programı Telegram'da bir kanala bağlamak için adım adım talimatlar ->   HERE   / MT5 ->   HERE Avantajlar: Kolay kurulum ve ayrıntılı talimatlar, Ayarlanabilir ekran görüntüleri gönderme imkanı, Emoji kullanarak özelleştirilebilir bildirim m
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Yardımcı programlar
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT4 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
Order Reminder MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Yardımcı programlar
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT4 (for MT5 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit this link (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (send ev
Pattern Finder4Fee
Vladimir Tkach
Yardımcı programlar
This utility searches the history for price patterns, which are similar to those present in the intervals selected by trader (there are several intervals, see the screenshot). The length of the pattern and selected intervals is the same and is given by the number of bars. The similarity is estimated by comparing the colors of bar bodies, sizes of bars' bodies and wicks. For all identified patterns, further movement of the price is visualized as lines. The color of lines determines the degree of
MuteLight AK Trade Pro
Chi Hi Wu
Yardımcı programlar
Reverse Trend Solution And Trade Panel For All Symbols In One Tool! MuteLight AK Trade Pro's smart algorithm monitor the markets price, filters out noise and gives recommendation of entry time. Monitor different pairs in one chart Support to open, monitor and close orders automatically Trade Panel allow to open market or hidden pending orders with preset parameters to best fit different market condition. Advantages You Get Easy, visual and effective reverse trend detection. Gives you the abilit
Basic Trade Buttons mt4
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Yardımcı programlar
Basic Trade Buttons is a tool to help you to quickly open and close trades, place take profit and stop loss points by clicking on the button of each job that you preferred. Once you attached this tool to mt4 chart, the program will calculate a trade volume(Lots size) automatically to prepare to send to the trade server when you click on 'Buy' or 'Sell' button. Click on 'TP', 'SL' or 'Close' button to place take profit, stop loss based on the predefined levels or to close all open positions respe
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Yardımcı programlar
Exp-Averager,   ortalama alım satımları açarak belirli bir düşüşe uğramış işlemlerinizin ortalamasını almak için tasarlanmıştır. Danışman, trend üzerinde veya mevcut trendin karşısında yeni pozisyonlar açma olanağına sahiptir. Aynı zamanda bir dizi pozisyon için geçerli olan akıllı bir takip eden durdurma özelliği de içerir. Danışman pozisyonların lot büyüklüğünü artırabilir veya azaltabilir. Bu, kaybedilen pozisyonları ortalama fiyata getirmek için yaygın olarak kullanılan bir stratejidir. MT
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
FTMO Protector PRO MT4
Rando Pajuste
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro - Your Ultimate Hidden Trade Management Tool! Manage your trades like a pro! The   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro   EA is specifically designed for traders who seek advanced control over their positions without revealing their Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to the broker. This powerful utility helps you stay ahead by providing comprehensive hidden trade management solutions, intuitive visuals, and professional risk management. This Utility is currently offered
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Auto SLTP Pro
Tuan Nghia Phan
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders * 2 modes: - Points - USD * Symbol Filter:  Select All or a specific symbol * For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP! Join my channel here for more useful management tools: * Remote Tools via Telegram: Super Assistant, Master Close, Master Control, Master Notify * Free Tools: Tele Notify, Price Alert, Quick Close
FREE
Super Assistant
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
* Super Assistant is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via Telegram such as: - Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc) - Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters) - Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc) - Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time) - Set up notifi
Auto SLTP Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
3.33 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders * 2 modes: - Points - USD * Symbol Filter:  Select All or a specific symbol * For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP! Join my channel   here   for more useful management tools: * Remote Tools via Telegram: Super Assistant, Master Close, Master Control, Master Notify * Free Tools: Tele Notify, Price Alert, Quick Close 
FREE
BreakEvenPro
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Break-Even Pro  * 3 BE modes:    - RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)    - Points_Single for single trade    - Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade * Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving * Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry  * Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol * Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close) Join my telegram channel here  for more useful free EAs. Thank you!
FREE
Quick Close Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Quick Close Pro by one click: * Close Buy positions * Close Sell positions * Close Win positions * Close All positions * Close All pending orders To close all positions by one click from your Telegram, please refer  Master Close . Thank you! Join my channel   here   for more useful EAs: - Tele Notify, Price Alert, Equity Alert, Remote Algo OnOff - Auto SLTP, Close Timer
FREE
Price Alert to Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Price Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when the price crosses a preset value. Additionally, you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check.  Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @ userinfobot   * Setup
FREE
Tele Notify
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for full options of notifications/alerts: indicator data, price, news, etc. Get more EAs  here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs *******************************************************************************************
FREE
Quick Close Pro
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Quick Close Pro by one click: * Close Buy positions * Close Sell positions * Close Win positions * Close All positions * Close All pending orders * Close All by Mobile: Select true to close all positions quicky from your Mobile by closing any position on Mobile. To close all positions by one click from your Telegram, please refer  Master Close . Join my channel here for more useful EAs.  Thank you!
FREE
Equity Alert to Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting
FREE
IndiSig by Buffer
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join  https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
FREE
Equity Alert to Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command:   /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatti
FREE
BreakEven Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Break-Even Pro   * 3 BE modes:    - RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)    - Points_Single for single trade    - Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade * Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving * Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry  * Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol * Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close) Join my telegram channel   here  for more useful free EAs. Thank yo
FREE
Price Alert to Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Price Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when the price crosses a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @ userinfobot   *
FREE
Tele Notify for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for more options of notifications: price, equity, profit, etc. Get more EAs here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs ******************************************************************************************** HOW TO SET U
FREE
IndiSig by Buffer for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
FREE
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
Master Control via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -   Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade i
Super Assistant for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
* Super Assistant   is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via  Telegram  such as: - Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc) - Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters) - Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc) - Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time) - Set up no
TeleCopy for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel)  Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram
Master Close via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -  
Master Notify via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Especially now this tool can work with indicator & send alert to Telegram. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price news -   Get economic news noti_pri
Master Control via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more  Master Close     Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade
TeleCopy
Tuan Nghia Phan
Yardımcı programlar
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel) Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram  
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt