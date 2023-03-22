DrawDown Limiter MT4

5

Drawdown Limiter EA

You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account.

Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified. I am an EA automated trader, and I developed this utility to help me respect this rule, and I am proposing it here to help you too. This EA is ideal for protecting your balance if you are trading manually, via copy trading, or EA trading with a prop firm or on your own.

DrawDown limiter will help you in:

  1. Tracking the account drawdown
  2. Tracking the daily trader drawdown
  3. Prevent you from overtrading by limiting open position
  4. Alert you when you are taking high-risk trades
  5. Tracking your EA portfolio one by one
  6. And the most important is protecting your account from breaching the drawdown and overtrading threshold.

The expert advisor’s essential function is to monitor all the activities on the account, if it was a manual or automated trade by another expert advisor. In two clicks you can configure it. And once on your chart, you will first notice a "Traffic Lights" on your screen. It's "Traffic Lights" feature will keep you informed about the KPI in a simple graphical manner. The position and style of the traffic lights can is super customizable to match your chart's style.

"Draw Down Limiter" is designed to respect the major prop firm rules. The EA is compatible with FTMO. Please check how on this blog: FTMO rules compatible EA: DrawDown Limiter. If you are trading from the USA and you have FSA regulations to respect, DrawDown Limiter is compatible with the NFA FIFO rule. Please check the following blog for details:  DrawDown Limiter compliance with NFA Rule 2-43b FIFO rule


If you are interested to get a FREE EA that automatically toggle "Algo Trading" ON and OFF based on your drawdown, don't hesitate to contact me once you purchase DrawDown limiter to share it with you for free.

Need help or have questions? Check DrawDown Limiter User Guide

I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out!  We are always available to respond, help, and improve.


FREE
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Easy Copier Limited mt4
Priyanka Dwivedi
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade /  Trade copier   form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) .You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server. Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 =>
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Filtrele:
studentspower
167
studentspower 2024.08.30 10:11 
 

everything I need. Fortunatly it didn't need to close yet. But the settings are very good for all kinds of prop firm requirements.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.08.30 12:09
I am glad to read your review! Thanks a lot, and just let us know if you need help.
Luca Madeddu
159
Luca Madeddu 2023.10.25 15:22 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.25 15:32
Thanks a lot, I am very happy to see your review! Anything you need just let me know.
Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira
509
Juan Antonio Rojo Pereira 2023.10.10 21:13 
 

All right, thanks

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.10 21:30
Thanks a lotb⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Inakis Srl
724
Enrico De Landerset 2023.10.09 21:40 
 

5 stars to the product that is simply perfect and 5.000 stars for the Author and his fantastic support.!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.09 21:42
Hey, you made my day with this review! Thanks a lot. Looking to have more awesome clients like you that will benefit from this EA
bl4ck0pal55
154
bl4ck0pal55 2023.09.02 13:50 
 

Best drawdown limiter on the market! It works perfectly and might help you on your trading journey. Easy to understand and the support is really fast.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.02 13:51
Awesome review, thanks a lot 👍
Viachaslau Kulakou
502
Viachaslau Kulakou 2023.07.18 17:46 
 

Excellent product

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.18 17:48
Thanks a lot
marpl
76
marpl 2023.07.13 18:53 
 

I definitely recommend this product. It is perfect for my challenges as well as for securing my private account. Very good service and help with startup and installation. Great choice. Thank you

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.13 23:01
Thanks a lot for your review! Much appreciated!
Wes Joe
23
Wes Joe 2023.05.27 18:56 
 

Excellent EA - Very happy with it! Haidar is also very responsive and helpful as an author.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.05.27 19:00
Grateful for your review! Thanks a lot.
RUTTO2
435
RUTTO2 2023.05.16 21:30 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.05.16 21:34
Hey, thanks for your review, I am glad that you liked the EA!
ieik99
30
ieik99 2023.05.15 14:49 
 

This EA is a real gem. It is a fundamental tool for any trader, being able to have an automatic brake allows you to maintain an excellent risk management by having a maximum daily loss and maximum amount of trades at the same time. In my particular case it was an incredible help when I had to get out of a drawdown, since then I always keep it active. ABSOLUTELY recommended !!!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20003
Geliştiriciden yanıt Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.05.15 14:51
Thanks a lot for your review and recommendation.
