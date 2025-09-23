BasketCloser


🔒 BasketCloser — Intelligent basket close by profit or loss

💼 Take control of outcomes: set a money target to close all positions when the basket reaches that profit, and a global loss cap to stop bad streaks early. Works per symbol or across the whole account, with an option to include pending orders. A clean on-chart panel shows orders, total lots, and aggregated P/L in real time. Does not open trades. It only manages exits: fast and consistent.

🚀 Why choose it
✅ Consistent results: close the entire basket when your plan is met, no improvisation.

🧘 Less stress, fewer mistakes: automate the most critical moment of the session.

🧩 Fits your workflow: ideal for manual, algorithmic, grid, or scalping styles.

🌐 Flexible scope: current symbol or whole account; pending orders optional.

🧽 Clean execution: cap maximum slippage on close.

⚙️ How it works
▶️ If useProfitToClose = true and net profit ≥ profitToClose , the EA closes the basket according to your scope.

🛑 If useLossToClose = true and net profit ≤ - lossToClose , it cuts the loss for the entire basket.

🎯 Apply closing to the chart symbol or the entire account, and delete pendings if desired.

🧪 Use cases
⚡ Burst scalping: multiple small entries closed with a global target.

🧱 Grids/Martingale: a basket loss cap to prevent runaway exposure.

🤖 Semi-automatic: enter however you like; the EA exits on your rules.

🧰 Compatibility
🖥️ Platform: MetaTrader 4

📈 Symbols: Forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, etc.

⏱️ Timeframe: irrelevant (utility)

Göstergeler
Asterysc SL & TP Values Info, is an indicator which will allow you to see on the chart in a visual way the potential profit/loss you could have if your trade touches TP or SL. It will also allow you to see the total accumulated TP/SL of all open trades in a very simple way on each chart. You will also be able to quickly visualize the current Drawdown of your account. *The indicator is customizable, so you can change the colors, size and fonts of each section.
Risk Managed Aroon and Moving Average Cross
Ian Anthony Kuzmik
Uzman Danışmanlar
A basic strategy with advanced risk management. This expert advisor employs a simple trading strategy with a focus on dynamic risk management. Values that determine trade conditions and risk management are all customizable.  The trading strategy is based off of Moving Average and Aroon trend indicators. When the short moving average is above the long moving average, and the aroon up line is above the aroon down line, the trade condition is satisfied, and the advisor will go long unless it alread
Spread Based Smart Trader
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
Spread-Based Smart Trader - Your Ultimate Trading Edge! Are you tired of losing trades due to high spreads? Do you want an intelligent system that monitors market conditions and ensures you only trade under optimal conditions? Spread-Based Smart Trader is the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize your profits while minimizing unnecessary risks! Why Choose Spread-Based Smart Trader? Intelligent Spread Monitoring: The EA continuously tracks the spread in real-time and ensures trades a
Local Server GMT Clock
Michal Herda
Yardımcı programlar
Simply clock. Local time as default. There are possible to Select: Local Time /Server Time /GMT Time as input. Please take into account that the local time is the most accurate. However ,this clock always uses local time seconds, even If GMT / Server Time Is selected.  I solved it this way to get more accuracy. Delays can occur when changing minutes or hours, if local time is not selected.
FREE
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Gösterge, dünya borsalarının çalışma saatlerini gösterir. Hangi pazarların şu anda en aktif olduğunu görmenize yardımcı olur Benim  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Bana ulaşın  sorularınız varsa Şu anda en volatil enstrümanları seçmenize yardımcı olur; Özellikle gün içi traderlar için faydalıdır; 1) 1H ve altı zaman dilimlerinde kullanıldığında: çizgiler, grafikteki çubukların gerçek konumuna karşılık gelecek ve grafik hareket ettirildiğinde işlem seanslarının çizgileri grafik
RSI Converter
Dmitriy Moshnin
Göstergeler
Relative Strength Index with advanced functionality recalculates (converts) the averaging period in accordance with the value of parameter Time Frame for lower chart time intervals (Multi-TimeFrame (MTF)). Unlike the standard indicator, RSI converter includes an alert system that notifies about changes in market situation, it consists of the following signals: Main line crosses levels of extreme zones (30%, 70%) and the level of 50%; The main line crosses one or two trendlines in the indicator w
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Yardımcı programlar
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
Yardımcı programlar
Açıklama: Bu script, MetaTrader 4 platformunda mevcut olan tüm forex paritelerinin ve altın (XAUUSD) grafiğinin otomatik olarak açılması için tasarlanmıştır. Script, platformda mevcut olan tüm sembolleri tarar, hangilerinin forex paritesi olduğunu belirler ve bunların grafiklerini M1 (bir dakika) zaman diliminde açar. Ana Özellikler: Altın Grafiğinin Açılması: Script, eğer brokerınız tarafından sağlanıyorsa, XAUUSD (altın/dolar) grafiğini otomatik olarak açar. Eğer altın sembolü bulunamazsa, bir
Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
Rachmat Hidayat
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Yardımcı programlar
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
Fast Keyboard Orders MT4
Maksim Dmitriev
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Uyarı, bu EA Tester üzerinde çalışmayacaktır, yalnızca demo veya gerçek hesaplarda çalışır, demo denemek isterseniz benimle iletişime geç in https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abudabi MT5 Version Klavye ve fare kullanarak MetaTrader 4'te hızlı emir gönderme(yerleştirme): İstenen fiyatın üzerine fareyi hareket ettirin, ardından tuşa basın: Market alım: E Limit alım: A Stop alım: Z Market satış: Q Limit satış: D Stop satış: C (Tuşlar özelleştirilebilir) Emir gönderildiğinde MetaTrader 4 Hızlı Klavye
Spread Tracker
Semion Tremsin
Göstergeler
The indicator for presenting current spread in real time. It is a very simple still useful indicator for manual trading and market analysis. The indicator shows current spread (in 4-digit format) for the selected instrument. You can specify the place on the chart where indicator shall print the output as well as output color. Please contact the author if any changes are required.
TradePanel Close Order
Denis Vasyutin
Yardımcı programlar
This panel closes trading positions at multiple symbols. The panel displays the situation for all open symbols on the account: Balans - account balance Equity - account equity Margin - used margin Freemargin - free margin Summ Position - the summary position on the account, in lots Position buy - the summary buy position, in lots Position sell - the summary sell position, in lots Summ Profit - the total profit (loss) at all positions Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions Profit sell - t
Filtrele:
Nicopaz
24
Nicopaz 2025.09.25 21:23 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt