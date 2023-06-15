LimitOrder Assistant

Limit Order Assistant EA

This Expert Advisors will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is an EA which can assist our first Order.

ex. if we do instant Order Buy then EA will place multiple Buy Limit Pending Order 

if we do Sell Order then it will place muliple Sell Limit

It also can set up Multiply in Lot size every position. 


Main Feature

1. Put Multiple Limit Order

2. Specify how much stop orders will make

3. Set distance from current price

4. Set distance for each limit order

5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss (for our instant order and limit order)

6. Use it on MT4

9. It Also use Auto Clear when one trade hits TakeProfit

10. It has expired time to auto delete the limit order when reach some hours set in EA Input


Önerilen ürünler
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Capital management trade assistant expert
Rahele Rastaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Capital management trade assistant expert The function of the capital management expert is for positions, this expert helps the user to take Sell and Buy positions without calculating the amount of the lot, it also automatically observes the SL and TP points for the positions and on the price chart It registers, calculates the trading volume according to the balance, automatically considers the reverse position or hedge for the opened positions, of course, optionally, the selection of the SL an
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Yardımcı programlar
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
MT4 Scalping Machine V1
Settawut Chaydoungrudeeporn
Uzman Danışmanlar
I would like to share it with you to try. Users should know balance's risk management. You can customize the input values. LOT rS = It's at your risk. TP_PIPS = take pofit GRID_DISTANCE = Distance from the point of entry of the first order CLOSE_PROFIT (Profit Unrealized) = Suppose the total turnover of all buy orders is better than the set value. All will be closed. For example : You set CLOSE_PROFIT = 8 You have buy 5 orders. if Money (total sum) greather than 8 USD . The system will co
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA - en son fiyat hareketi araştırmalarına dayalı gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem sistemidir! Bu, sizin için tüm işlem işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 20 Set_file mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_files v25.12'i kullanın İşlem fikri, kendim bulduğum tamamen yeni Fiyat Hareketi modeline dayanmaktadır! ANTI SCALPING TRADER çok iyi bir yatırımdır - sizin için yıllarca işe yarayacaktır, çünkü tüm Set_files'ların pozitif matemat
Position Multiplier
Marton Papp
Yardımcı programlar
With this product, you can - copy signals or positions if this expert is run on the same account , copies appear next to original ones. - lot size can be multiplied... copied position can have multiple of the original position -close all positions if equity goes below a level -copy a position only if the position profit is above a level -set if take profit or close loss is to be copied. -decide what positions are copied.. e.g. that has a comment that contains a certain text -get alerts when copy
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
VSMartin Customizable
Zhi Hua Zhou
Yardımcı programlar
This is the EA tool "VS Martin" (VSMT) that I developed and have been using. Now I share it with users in need. Function: Automate trading according to the user's preset Martingale trading sequence. The tool can monitor market changes in real time and automatically adjust prices according to the set profit target to achieve maximum profit and exit trades in time. The entire Martingale execution process does not require manual intervention. Advantages: 1.     Users can customize the Martingale t
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Break Even Trailing EA
Etsushi Ishizuka
Yardımcı programlar
Break Even Trailing EA | Otomatik Break Even ve Trailing Stop Yönetimi Break Even Trailing EA, MetaTrader 4/5 için geliştirilmiş, manuel işlemlerde kar korumasını otomatikleştiren pratik bir Expert Advisor (EA)'dır. Bu araç, manuel pozisyon açtıktan sonra risk yönetimini ve kar korumasını sizin yerinize otomatik olarak yapar ve işlem sürecinizi hem daha verimli hem de daha az stresli hale getirir. EA, tamamen yapılandırılabilir iki temel kar koruma mantığı sunar. Bunlar, ihtiyacınıza göre tek te
FREE
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Green Mower 9
Yaakov Markos
Yardımcı programlar
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha Cerberus Manager Alpha Cerberus Manager is a professional trade execution and position management panel for MetaTrader 4. It is designed for traders who want to control risk at entry, place market and pending orders directly from the chart, and manage open positions with partial closes, break-even and selective close actions. The tool does not implement a trading strategy of its own. It provides a structured interface to execute your own strategy with correct position sizing and consistent
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
TradeOnFree
Aleksandr Nadein
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading robot is not limited by settings, but the test version works for several days. It uses mathematical analysis of the market, as well as for filtering It uses data from 2 indicators. It works with all accounts. It is possible to trade with a minimum balance. Stoploss is not used, the robot is initialized averaging algorithm. You can always limit the maximum number of transactions in the settings. Choose a lot size so that on your trading account there was the necessary amount of funds
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
Assistant Grid MT4
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ücretsiz aracı beğendiyseniz lütfen 5 yıldızlı bir derecelendirme bırakın! Çok teşekkür ederim :) "Risk Yönetimi Asistanı" Uzman Danışman Koleksiyonu, çeşitli piyasa koşullarında riski etkili bir şekilde yöneterek işlem stratejilerini geliştirmek için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir araç paketidir. Bu koleksiyon, üç temel bileşenden oluşur: ortalama alma, değiştirme ve korunma uzman danışmanları, her biri farklı işlem senaryolarına göre uyarlanmış farklı avantajlar sunar. Bu EA, piyasadaki standar
FREE
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Yardımcı programlar
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
ScalperGhost
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
4.14 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA SCALPER GHOST PRO This is single Entry type EA. It use smart alghoritme to detect market movement. It also use Stop loss and take profit . EA will not use any dangerous system like martingale, grid, averaging etc which can cause account blown in a second Tis EA use More than one pair to reduce risk. Right now im using 13 pair at the same time PROMO SALE PRICE Only $99 For first 10 copies!!   4 copies left Next Price will be ====>> $xxxx UP RAMADHAN KAREEM PROMO ONLY $55 FOR LIFE TIME.. GRAB
FREE
US Sniper
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
US SNIPER EA -  FREE VERSION This EA is a single entry type which does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, averaging or other dangerous strategies. Using a measurable stop loss and take profit. This EA Build with an AI which can measure risk by determine the StopLoss and Take Profit. We limit the maximum risk for 40pips so trader can set the lot size for maximum risk we can afford if hits for maximum StopLoss BLACK FRIDAY SUPER DISCOUNT From Real Price $450 TO Only $99 Get
FREE
SharkBite Free
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
3.17 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SharkBite EA FREE VERSION FOR FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59107 Support All Type Account Lot Size Standard Lot, Mini Lot and Micro Lot SharkBite Expert Advisor This EA Use ChartPattern and Price Action to determine the entry. It doesnt use dangerous system like Martingale. This EA is single entry with stick money management. This ea will automaticly calculate how many lot we use regarding  risk we want to trade.  It use Autolot to adjust risk per trade Balance Recomme
FREE
EA Mata Elang Free
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hi New Update Available At Non Free Version. Its more profitable and saver than older one. Just Grab it fast. Every month price goes up This Free version Only use Lot 0.01 cannot modify the Lot Size. If You wanna unlock the lot size you can buy Pro Version at  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49608 See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance   =  https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ Mata Elang EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy. This is a Trend
FREE
Super MataELang Limited
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited Big Promo For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX This is the Free Version of  EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version  Link Pro Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87076 This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the posit
FREE
SuperMac Free
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FREE VERSION ONLY USE LOT SIZE 0.01 TO UNLOCK IT GO HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61498 SuperMac EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy and Tren Follower. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine tren behaviour.  EA optimized on EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD (Use together) but can be use on other pair  Use PAIR can use 3 pairs (recommended to maximize profit) at the same time (
FREE
Candle Strike Basic
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  Free Version Of  Candle Strike EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years. What we Got in Free Version: In this version you cannot change the Lot size anda cannot use compound feature.  The default lot size is 0.01 Real-time results can be viewed  here . Presets for EA    here  *Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every
FREE
Kumo BreakOut Notification
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor Give Us Notification on MT4 Mobile Aplication if CAndle break throught the kumo aka senkou span A/B You can put your ichimoku cloud setting at your desire How to Setup Notification please read this  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications This is an Expert Advisor just put on Experts on your MT4
FREE
Moving Average Cross Notification
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor give you an alert to your Metatrader Mobile and on Metatrader Screen Chart You can put your Moving average setting You can freely add custom message to it. How to Setup Notification please read this  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications Input default on this Expert Advisor. You can change to it parameters. fastMAPeriode     =3; slowMAPeriode     =8; MAMethodType      ="0=SMA  1=EMA  2=SMMA  3=LWMA"; fastMAMethod      =1; slowMAMeth
FREE
BBands PullBreak Telegram Signal F R E E
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Yardımcı programlar
BB PullBreak Signal F r e e Version Only Work on GBPUSD Pair.  Consider Buy Paid Version for ALL Pair Use This is an EA that can provide notifications when a candle breaks or a pullback or retrace occurs. This makes it very easy for us, especially those who are used to trading using Bollinger Bands. Usually we often experience missing signals from Bollinger Bands if we trade manually without the help of tools. This tool can provide notifications via email, telegram or MT4 mobile. You just need
FREE
EA Mata Elang Pro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance  =  https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ Contact me via mql5 if you wanna get trial EA Mata Elang EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine trend behaviour. It use multiple indicators to maintain false signal It best on M15 Time Frame. This system use very sophisticated logic to determine trend. Also it has r
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Yardımcı programlar
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram BrealOut Ichimoku Lite The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel Parameters Channel Name - Name of your channel Token   - create bot on Telegram and get token. AlertonTelegram - true to activate AlertonMobile - true to activate AlertonEmail - true to activate Customize moku Setting (Pro Version) Customize Comment (Pro Version) Add Customizable Signal Name(Pro Version) Important Note - You must allow WebRequest and add the     https://a
FREE
Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku PRO
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku   Telegram BrealOut Ichimoku PRO The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel Parameters Channel Name - Name of your channel Token   - create bot on Telegram and get token. AlertonTelegram - true to activate AlertonMobile   - true to activate AlertonEmail   - true to activate Customize moku Setting (Pro Version) Customize Comment (Pro Version) Add Customizable Signal Name(Pro Version) FOR TRY YOU CAN DOWNLOAD LITE VERSION
EA AutoGreen
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
AUTOGREEN EA The AUTOGREEN EA is designed specifically for trading on forex used. This EA use Price action to determine best open position.  My main goal when developing a strategy is long-term growth. See youtube video full:  https://youtu.be/ld_fSZMqZbE See Youtube Video default single entry setup backtesting:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&amp;t=1s See Youtube video with Recovery Setup backtesting:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&amp;t=518s It: Trades the ALL MAJOR
BBands PullBreak Telegram Signal
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Yardımcı programlar
BB PullBreak Signal This is an EA that can provide notifications when a candle breaks or a pullback or retrace occurs. This makes it very easy for us, especially those who are used to trading using Bollinger Bands. Usually we often experience missing signals from Bollinger Bands if we trade manually without the help of tools. This tool can provide notifications via email, telegram or MT4 mobile. You just need to put this file into the expert advisor folder on your MT4. You can also specify the
Super MataELang Pro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO See Live Result : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2146550 About EA: This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the position. Using security in the form of an averaging or martingale system Best used in the m15 time frame. The recommendation is GBPUSD, but you can try using another pair This has been running for more than 1
Candle Strike
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing   Candle Strike EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years. Presets for EA   here  *Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every 5 purchases.     =>2 purchased ===> remain 3 then price up to $75  My Recommendation Broker Go   here Important Stuff USE M15 (You may try another Time Frame) MAIN PAIR : GBPUSD Another PAIR : AU
InfinityPro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses a multi time frame trading strategy with several indicators. So EA can analyze trends on a macro basis, then EA will analyze in a smaller time frame and decide to open a Buy or Sell position.  This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators. This EA has build in "News FIlter" to
Dark Eagle MT4
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Eagle   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a   High Operating Frequency . Dark Eagle is based on   MACD, Moving Average and also Price Action . The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. This Expert Advisor has Build In News Filter and Also Time Filter.  This feature is to prevent EA from opening positions when there is high news impact which is dangerous for trading The basic strategy
Angel Eyes
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Angel Eyes, an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to be unlike any other on the market. You might prefer trading forex or indices, but I stand out from the rest. I seek CONSISTENCY and SUSTAINABILITY. Angel Eyes focuses on precision trading on DOW JONES PAIR ( US30, DJ30  ), carefully analyzing market patterns and behaviors. My strategy is built on a deep understanding of price movements, designed for steady and reliable profit growth. Developed by a team with over a decade of expertise in trading and
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt