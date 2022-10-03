Breakeven line calculator MT4
- Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
- Sürüm: 1.0
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume.
This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy.
The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description.
Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
