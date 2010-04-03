Simple Anchored VWAP MT5

Simple Anchored VWAP is a lightweight yet powerful tool designed for traders who want precise volume-weighted levels without complexity.

This indicator lets you anchor VWAP from any point on the chart and instantly see how price reacts around institutional volume zones.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155320

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Using VWAP bands and dynamic levels, the tool helps you understand where real buying and selling pressure exists — giving you clearer insights into trend strength, continuation setups, and potential reversal zones.

Key Features

Anchored VWAP from any chosen position

from any chosen position VWAP Bands to visualize volatility around the core VWAP

to visualize volatility around the core VWAP Multi-Timeframe Support — load VWAP from higher timeframes while viewing a lower one

— load VWAP from higher timeframes while viewing a lower one Works on all assets: Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto

Extremely smooth performance & clean interface





Anchored VWAP is used by professional traders because it shows where the real average price sits, weighted by volume — giving a more accurate picture than simple moving averages.

This is a free tool, so support is not available. And Please Don't DM for source code. Thank you.