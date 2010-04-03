Simple Anchored VWAP MT5

Simple Anchored VWAP is a lightweight yet powerful tool designed for traders who want precise volume-weighted levels without complexity.
This indicator lets you anchor VWAP from any point on the chart and instantly see how price reacts around institutional volume zones.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155320
Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Using VWAP bands and dynamic levels, the tool helps you understand where real buying and selling pressure exists — giving you clearer insights into trend strength, continuation setups, and potential reversal zones.

Key Features

  • Anchored VWAP from any chosen position
  • VWAP Bands to visualize volatility around the core VWAP
  • Multi-Timeframe Support — load VWAP from higher timeframes while viewing a lower one
  • Works on all assets: Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
  • Extremely smooth performance & clean interface

Anchored VWAP is used by professional traders because it shows where the real average price sits, weighted by volume — giving a more accurate picture than simple moving averages.

This is a free tool, so support is not available. And Please Don't DM for source code. Thank you.

