Elephant Eurusd
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Elephant EUR/USD -
Automated trading system designed exclusively for trading the EUR/USD pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. It uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMA 10 and EMA 200) to identify dominant trends and high-probability entry points.
Trading Requirements:
Currency pair: EUR/USD only
Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)
Minimum recommended capital: $1,000 USD per 0.1 lot
Broker with competitive spreads and fast execution
Advanced Risk Management: Includes configurable distance between orders (30 pips by default), a defined monetary profit target ($60), and an optional controlled martingale system (multiplier 2.0) for recovery optimization. The EA analyzes the candlestick body size (minimum 5 pips) to confirm the strength of signals and avoid trading in low volatility or sideways market conditions.
Technical Features:
Virtual stop loss system with emergency protection
Built-in real-time spread meter
Automatic base and martingale lot management
Customizable magic number for multi-strategy trading
Supports extensive backtesting
Specifically optimized for the EUR/USD
Developed by WorldInversor