Trend Scalper EurUsd

EUR/USD Trend Scalper -

System Description

The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is an automated and highly configurable Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour (H1) charts. It combines a trend-following strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with grid-mode trading capabilities, offering flexibility for both directional trading and controlled accumulation strategies. With a minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD, the system is optimized to offer a balance between profitability potential and prudent risk management.





Trading Strategy

Technical Analysis - Double EMA System

The EA uses an exponential moving average crossover system on H1 timeframe to identify trend direction:





Fast EMA: 20 periods (configurable)

Slow EMA: 50 periods (configurable)

Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)

Logic: Identify momentum and confirm the trend by crossing both EMAs on medium-term timeframes

Candle Filter

Confirmation Parameter: Analysis based on candle ID 15

Objective: Reduce false signals and validate consolidated movements before entry

On H1: Represents approximately 15 hours of trend confirmation

Risk Management and Money Management

Base Position Parameters

Lot per trade: 0.1 (configurable)

Stop Loss: 30 pips

Take Profit: 60 pips

Risk/Reward Ratio: 1:2

Risk per Operation: Approximately 3% of the minimum capital ($30 with 0.1 lot)

Advanced Grid Mode

The EA incorporates an optional grid system that allows:





Activation: Configurable (Mode_Grid = true/false)

Distance between orders: 10 pips

Close target for accumulated profit: $100 USD (10% of minimum capital)

Functionality: Allows averaging positions in adverse movements or accumulating profits in extended trends

On H1: Grid orders are executed with greater time separation, reducing the risk of overexposure

Configurable Parameters (Inputs)

Parameter Default Value Description

EA_Name TrendScalper EurUsd EA identifier

Lot 0.1 Lot size per operation

EMA_Fast 20 Periods of the fast moving average

EMA_Slow 50 Periods of the slow moving average

Start_With_Candle_ID 15 Confirmation candle for Entry

SL_pips 30 Stop Loss in pips

TP_pips 60 Take Profit in pips

Mode_Grid true Enable/disable grid mode

Distance_Grid_pips 10 Distance between grid orders

Close_Money_Grid 100 Target profit to close the grid ($)

MagicStart 9150 Magic ID number

Key Features

✓ Trading on H1 Timeframe

Fewer signals but higher quality

Significant reduction in market noise

Ideal for traders who cannot constantly monitor

Compatible with work and other activities

✓ Optimized Minimum Capital

$1,000 USD: Balance between accessibility and professional management

Allows to absorb normal grid system drawdowns

Provides sufficient margin for multiple simultaneous trades

✓ Operational Flexibility

Operates in both trend scalping mode and grid strategy

Fully customizable according to the trader's risk profile

✓ Double-Sided System Confirmation

EMA crossover for trend detection on H1

15-candle filter for robust signal validation

✓ Integrated Risk Management

Defined Stop Loss and Take Profit (1:2 ratio)

Exposure control via fixed lot size

Close by monetary target in grid mode (10% of minimum capital)

Controlled risk per trade (~3%)

✓ Complete Automation

Automatic trade execution 24/5

Autonomous position management

Continuous monitoring without manual intervention

Recommended User Profile

This EA is designed for:





Traders with initial capital of $1,000+ USD looking for professional automation

Medium-term traders who prefer H1 timeframes to reduce stress

Traders with jobs or occupations that cannot monitor tick by tick

Users who value quality signals over quantity

Traders with knowledge of grid systems who want a versatile tool on broader timeframes

Advantages of Trading on H1

✓ Less exposure to market noise

✓ More reliable and confirmed signals

✓ Reduced spread costs (fewer trades)

✓ More flexible time management

✓ Less psychological stress

✓ Compatible with fundamental analysis (medium-impact news)





Important Considerations

⚠️ Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD is required to trade safely, especially with Grid Mode enabled.





⚠️ Grid Mode on H1: When enabled, it may increase market exposure, but the H1 timeframe provides greater leeway. Understanding the associated risk is recommended.





⚠️ Specific Pair: Optimized exclusively for EUR/USD on H1. Performance may vary significantly with other instruments or timeframes.



