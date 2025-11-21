Power Fusion Xauusd

🏆 Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor

📊 Overview

Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market.





This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold levels on the RSI, while the ADX filter ensures that trades are only executed during movements with sufficient momentum, significantly reducing false signals.





⚙️ Technical Specifications

Recommended Configuration

Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Recommended Lot Size: 0.50 lots

Risk Management: 2.0% per trade

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Recommended Brokers

✅ IC Markets - Competitive spreads and fast execution

✅ RoboForex - Favorable conditions for algorithmic trading

✅ Any broker with low spreads and good execution

Compatibility with Prop Firms

✅ APPROVED for Prop Trading accounts





Complies with the risk management rules of leading firms

No martingale or aggressive recovery strategies

Stop Loss and Take Profit defined on each trade

Strict drawdown control

🎯 Main Features

Dual Trading System

RSI (Period 3): Detects overbought conditions (>60) and oversold (<40)

ADX (Period 3): Filters trades based on trend strength (minimum 20)

Entry Signals: Only trades when both indicators confirm the opportunity

Advanced Risk Management

✅ Stop Loss: 25 points (capital protection)

✅ Take Profit: 150 points (risk/reward ratio 1:6)

✅ Smart Trailing Stop: Triggers at 30 points of profit, follows at 20 points

✅ Maximum Spread Control: 30 points

✅ Automatic Validation of Available Margin

Additional Features

📅 Configurable Trading Hours: Trades from 1:00 AM to 11:00 PM (customizable)

🔄 Multiple Simultaneous Orders: Allows for position diversification

🛡️ Protection System: Prevents insufficient margin errors

📊 Detailed Logs: Complete monitoring of Each trade

🎲 Magic Number: Unique ID (54321) for multi-EA management

🚀 Competitive Advantages

1. High Signal Frequency

Optimized parameters for M15 generate multiple daily opportunities without compromising entry quality.





2. Professional Capital Management

The trailing stop system protects profits while allowing winning trades to run their course.





3. Adaptability

Works on demo, live, and prop trading accounts

Compatible with different account sizes (starting at $1,000)

Adjustable to different risk profiles

4. Total Transparency

Each trade includes detailed information in the log: ticket size, lot size, ADX, entry prices, stop loss, and take profit.





⚡ Initial Setup (IMPORTANT)

Parameters you MUST modify:

FixedLot = 0.50 // Recommended fixed lot size

RiskPercent = 2.0 // 2% risk per trade

Pre-configured parameters (DO NOT modify):

RSI_Period = 3

RSI_Oversold = 40

RSI_Oversold = 60

ADX_Period = 3

ADX_Threshold = 20.0

StopLoss = 25 points

TakeProfit = 150 points

TrailingStart = 30 points

TrailingStop = 20 points

📈 Trading Strategy

Buy Signals

RSI crosses above 40 (exits oversold territory)

ADX confirms directional strength (≥20)

Spread within the allowed limit (≤30 points)

Sufficient available margin

Sell Signals (SELL)

RSI crosses below 60 (exits overbought territory)

ADX confirms directional strength (≥20)

Spread within the allowed limit (≤30 points)

Sufficient available margin

Position Management

Each trade includes Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) automatically

Trailing stop is triggered when the trade reaches 30 points of profit

Trailing follows the price at a distance of 20 points

Automatic closure at TP or when the trailing stop is triggered

🎓 Requirements and Recommendations

Minimum Requirements

✅ MetaTrader 4

✅ Minimum capital: $1,000 USD

✅ VPS recommended (for uninterrupted 24/5 trading)

✅ Stable internet connection

✅ Broker with low spreads on XAU/USD

Account Settings

Account Type: ECN or Standard

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Average XAU/USD Spread: Less than 25 points (ideal)

Commissions: Preferably a commission-free or low-commission broker

Best Practices

Start with the recommended lot size (0.50) and 2% risk

Use a VPS to avoid disconnections

Do not manually modify trades opened by the EA