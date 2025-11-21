Power Fusion Xauusd

🏆 Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor
📊 Overview
Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market.
This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold levels on the RSI, while the ADX filter ensures that trades are only executed during movements with sufficient momentum, significantly reducing false signals.
⚙️ Technical Specifications
Recommended Configuration
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Recommended Lot Size: 0.50 lots
Risk Management: 2.0% per trade
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Recommended Brokers
✅ IC Markets - Competitive spreads and fast execution
✅ RoboForex - Favorable conditions for algorithmic trading
✅ Any broker with low spreads and good execution
Compatibility with Prop Firms
✅ APPROVED for Prop Trading accounts
Complies with the risk management rules of leading firms
No martingale or aggressive recovery strategies
Stop Loss and Take Profit defined on each trade
Strict drawdown control
🎯 Main Features
Dual Trading System
RSI (Period 3): Detects overbought conditions (>60) and oversold (<40)
ADX (Period 3): Filters trades based on trend strength (minimum 20)
Entry Signals: Only trades when both indicators confirm the opportunity
Advanced Risk Management
✅ Stop Loss: 25 points (capital protection)
✅ Take Profit: 150 points (risk/reward ratio 1:6)
✅ Smart Trailing Stop: Triggers at 30 points of profit, follows at 20 points
✅ Maximum Spread Control: 30 points
✅ Automatic Validation of Available Margin
Additional Features
📅 Configurable Trading Hours: Trades from 1:00 AM to 11:00 PM (customizable)
🔄 Multiple Simultaneous Orders: Allows for position diversification
🛡️ Protection System: Prevents insufficient margin errors
📊 Detailed Logs: Complete monitoring of Each trade
🎲 Magic Number: Unique ID (54321) for multi-EA management
🚀 Competitive Advantages
1. High Signal Frequency
Optimized parameters for M15 generate multiple daily opportunities without compromising entry quality.
2. Professional Capital Management
The trailing stop system protects profits while allowing winning trades to run their course.
3. Adaptability
Works on demo, live, and prop trading accounts
Compatible with different account sizes (starting at $1,000)
Adjustable to different risk profiles
4. Total Transparency
Each trade includes detailed information in the log: ticket size, lot size, ADX, entry prices, stop loss, and take profit.
⚡ Initial Setup (IMPORTANT)
Parameters you MUST modify:
FixedLot = 0.50 // Recommended fixed lot size
RiskPercent = 2.0 // 2% risk per trade
Pre-configured parameters (DO NOT modify):
RSI_Period = 3
RSI_Oversold = 40
RSI_Oversold = 60
ADX_Period = 3
ADX_Threshold = 20.0
StopLoss = 25 points
TakeProfit = 150 points
TrailingStart = 30 points
TrailingStop = 20 points
📈 Trading Strategy
Buy Signals
RSI crosses above 40 (exits oversold territory)
ADX confirms directional strength (≥20)
Spread within the allowed limit (≤30 points)
Sufficient available margin
Sell Signals (SELL)
RSI crosses below 60 (exits overbought territory)
ADX confirms directional strength (≥20)
Spread within the allowed limit (≤30 points)
Sufficient available margin
Position Management
Each trade includes Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) automatically
Trailing stop is triggered when the trade reaches 30 points of profit
Trailing follows the price at a distance of 20 points
Automatic closure at TP or when the trailing stop is triggered
🎓 Requirements and Recommendations
Minimum Requirements
✅ MetaTrader 4
✅ Minimum capital: $1,000 USD
✅ VPS recommended (for uninterrupted 24/5 trading)
✅ Stable internet connection
✅ Broker with low spreads on XAU/USD
Account Settings
Account Type: ECN or Standard
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Average XAU/USD Spread: Less than 25 points (ideal)
Commissions: Preferably a commission-free or low-commission broker
Best Practices
Start with the recommended lot size (0.50) and 2% risk
Use a VPS to avoid disconnections
Do not manually modify trades opened by the EA
Review the log daily to monitor performance
📊 Expected Results
Risk/Reward Profile
Risk:Reward Ratio: 1:6 (25 points Stop Loss / 150 points Take Profit)
Expected Win Rate: Variable depending on market conditions
Average Trades: 5-15 per week on the M15 timeframe
Maximum Drawdown: Controlled by the 25-point Stop Loss
Capital Optimization
With $1,000 USD and 0.50 lots:
Risk per trade: ~$20 USD (2%)
Potential profit per trade: ~$120 USD
Margin used: Variable depending on the broker (≈$300-$500 USD)
🛡️ Security and Risk Control
Built-in Protections
✅ Automatic margin validation before each trade
✅ Spread control to avoid entries under unfavorable conditions
✅ Automatic lot reduction if margin is insufficient
✅ Mandatory Stop Loss on all trades
✅ Prevention of Over-leverage
Compliance with Prop Firms
❌ Does not use martingale strategies
❌ Does not recover losses with grid strategies
❌ Does not trade without a stop loss
✅ Respects drawdown limits
✅ Professional risk management
🚀 Ready to trade with Power Plus XAU/USD!
Discipline and patience are key to success in algorithmic trading.