Grid Averaging Pro MT4

Grid Averaging Pro is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even.


Product Links


Features

✔️ You can skip trading during data release by predefined period of Indentation
✔️ You can filter Economic Calendar by 18 countries
✔️ You have 2 Initial Lot Size Method to calculate lot size for initial trade
✔️ You have 7 Initial Entry Method to start initial trade
✔️ You can limit the Upper Border Price and Lower Border Price for long trades or short trades separately
✔️ EA can automatically adjust the Upper Border Price and Lower Border Price for long trades and short trades
✔️ You can set EA to trade only the Better Price New Order or only the Worse Price New Order
✔️ You can limit Maximal Short Trades or limit Maximal Long Trades
✔️ You can prohibited EA to Open Initial Short Trade or Open Initial Long Trade after the bucket of trades finish
✔️ You can prohibited EA to Open Sequence Short Trades or Open Sequence Long Trades for the bucket of trades
✔️ You have 7 Sequence Entry Method for the bucket of trades
✔️ You have 3 Spacing Distance to predefine the gap between each trades
✔️ You can avoid trading during the volatility by predefine Volatility Protection Distance
✔️ You can open trades by predefine Pending Order Distance to reduce the bucket of trades
✔️ You have 5 Lot Size Method to calculate lot size for the bucket of trades
✔️ You have 9 Recovery Strategy to exit the bucket of trades
✔️ You can predefined Temporary Second Phase to switch for temporary from First Recovery Phase to be Second Recovery Phase
✔️ You have 3 Permanent Second Phase to switch for permanent from First Recovery Phase to be Second Recovery Phase
✔️ You have 2 Third Phase Method for hedging the bucket of trades to prevent drawdown
✔️ You can reduce your hedging trades to follow the market direction
✔️ You can set EA to check the last trade how old it is before open the new trade
✔️ You can limit what days or period in the day to open the new trade
✔️ You can limit Maximal Lot Size Per Trade
✔️ You can set Drawdown Percentage to Lock Account
✔️ You can change Font Size and Line Color
✔️ You can limit Maximal Spread and limit Maximal Slippage

      Grid Averaging Pro is the most powerful Expert Advisor for your grid trading strategy to trade like a professional trader.


      How to Get Started

      1. Make sure you are using the latest version update
      2. Load the EA to any chart and timeframe
      3. Select Economic Calendar on parameter [1]
      4. Predefine news Indentation Period on parameter [4] [5] [8] [9] [12] [13]
      5. Select Initial Lot Size Method on parameter [14]
      6. Select Initial Entry Method on parameter [17]
      7. Enable Better Price New Order on parameter [33]
      8. Enable Worse Price New Order on parameter [34]
      9. Limit Maximal Trades on parameter [35] [42]
      10. Enable Open Initial Trade on parameter [38] [45]
      11. Enable Open Sequence Trades on parameter [39] [46]
      12. Limit Upper Border Price on parameter [40] [47]
      13. Limit Lower Border Price on parameter [41] [48]
      14. Select Sequence Entry Method on parameter [49] [77]
      15. Select Spacing Distance on parameter [50] [78]
      16. Predefine Volatility Protection Distance on parameter [56] [84]
      17. Predefine Pending Order Distance on parameter [58] [86]
      18. Select Lot Size Method on parameter [59] [87]
      19. Select Recovery Strategy on parameter [62] [90]
      20. Let the EA handle the trades and book a profit for you
      21. Repeat!

      The recovery will succeed in most cases and fail in a minority of cases. A strong trend against your trade will cause the EA to take losses.


        Usage Tips

        • Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
        • Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
        • Take only one initial trade per symbol - never two or more
        • The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
        • But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
        • There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
        • Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
        • Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
        • Great to trade overbought or oversold situations
        • Avoid trading against the trend

        The purpose of this EA is not to be profitable by itself, but to avoid preventable losses within the limits of the account free margin.


        Technical Information

        • The automated entries of the EA are evaluated at every tick
        • The EA uses market orders, pending order, variable spreads or fixed spreads
        • Economic Calendar data release should not be an issue
        • The EA will trade in any settings, regardless of risk
        • The Trading Datetime are implemented in Server time
        • Trades have no individual SL or TP because they are managed as a basket (a single deal)
        • During a recovery, the EA can have many trades opened at the same time in the same direction


        Support and Questions

        For questions or timely support. Send a message to me directly : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cheaponreay01


        Good Luck & Happy Trading,

        WEALTHTECH - Traders School - Phnom Penh

        WEALTHTECH startup in Factory Phnom Penh, the IT and creative hub cultivating the next generation of business, with our high-end trading facility are dedicated for our students to practice their trading activity on the financial market with the superior support from our experienced teachers. We are specialized in market’s liquidity and technology infrastructure, we collaborate with professionals around the world for the purpose of developing and buildup traders community in every corner of the globe.

