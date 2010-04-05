Flying Gold

Flying Gold EA

  • It's an efficient gold trading system. It's a unique strategy.
  • The EA has accurate entry point calculations.If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order.
  • Just install the EA, it can work immediately.
  • Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD
  • Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money 100$ (Cent / Micro Account)
  • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023
  • TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server.

    Strengths

    • Open orders accurately and efficiently using indicators to filter signals.
    • There is a pending order system.
    • When the specified profit is reached The system will close the order.
    • There is an order editing system. and close all orders.  There is a pending order system.
    • Easy to use, no hassle
    • Strong moving candlesticks or news can be traded.
    • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023


      • *  (Standard account) uses a starting lot of 0.01 (initial Money 1000$)  / (Cent / Micro account)  uses a starting lot of 0.1 ( initial Money 100$)                          



















Golden Sky
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Sky EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the M5 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1,000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - Jun. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Strength
