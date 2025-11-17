Level Hard Xauusd

LEVEL XAU/USD HARD - Professional Expert Advisor

Overview

LEVEL XAU/USD HARD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements a sophisticated pending order management strategy with dynamic trailing stops and intelligent spread control.





Main Features

Trading Strategy

Pending Order System: Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop orders at dynamically calculated distances

Adaptive Trailing Stop: Progressively adjusts the stop loss based on profit

Dynamic Parameter Management: All levels are calculated in real time based on the average spread

Intelligent Candlestick Filter: Configurable system that controls trading windows to optimize entries

Risk Management

Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD

Minimum Lot Size: 0.50 lots

Integrated Money Management: Fixed lot size option or percentage-based risk management

Spread Control: Limits trades when the spread exceeds configurable levels

Mandatory Stop Loss: All positions include automatic protection

Key Technical Parameters

TIME SETTINGS





Configurable trading time control

Changes every 60 seconds by default

MONEY MANAGEMENT





Fixed Lot Size: 0.50 (Recommended for $1,000)

Percentage Risk Option

TRADE SETTINGS





Delta: 0.5 (Distance between orders)

Theta: 7.0 (Order inhibition range)

Stop Loss: 10 points

COS: 4.0 (Trailing inhibition range)

Max Spread: 5555 points

CANDLE FILTER





Trading every 20-30 configurable candles

Trading window duration: 1 candle

Random filter option

Competitive Advantages

✓ XAU/USD Specialization: Exclusively optimized for gold ✓ Market Adaptability: Dynamic parameters that adjust to the spread ✓ Capital Protection: Multiple layers of risk management ✓ Trading Windows: Avoids trading in unfavorable conditions ✓ No Martingale: Does not progressively increase lot sizes ✓ Dynamic Trailing: Maximizes profits while protecting Benefits





System Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Currency Pair: XAU/USD exclusively

Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Account Type: Preferably ECN or with low spreads

Broker: Roboforex or IC Markets (Recommended)

System Operation

The Expert Advisor (EA) operates using a pending order system that automatically places orders above (BuyStop) and below (SellStop) the current price. When the price triggers an order, the system implements a dynamic trailing stop that adjusts based on accumulated profit, maximizing gains while protecting capital.





The intelligent candlestick filter ensures that trades are only opened at optimal times, avoiding periods of extreme volatility or unfavorable market conditions.