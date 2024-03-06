Avatar EA1 Trend Following

Automated trading tools [Expert Advisor] using the Trend Following Strategy combined with vertical Griding entry points on the EURUSD currency pair. The trend following strategy is a simple but powerful strategy that has been widely adapted to create expert advisors for trading, espectially in Forex market. In this Expert Advisor [EA], Trend following strategies are combined with vertical grid entry methods to ensure that trades move in the right direction and close with a profit at the exit point.

Methodology:

At the beginning Long and short exponential moving averages are used to identify the major trend of an asset.

At the same time, multi-vertical grid is defined by the Expert Advisor with fixed minimum vertical spacing.

Pending orders are set at the grid level in the same direction as the major trend of the asset.

- Once asset prices move to the grid level, the Pending Orders will be executed automatically.

Open orders are accumulated and closed at the same time when the price moves in the desired direction along with the intended profit.


STRESS TEST Results Of "AVATAR EA1": RESIST ABLE -6,000 Points.

“AVATAR EA1: NEGATIVE MOVEMENT RESISTANCE OF -600 PIPS (-6,000 POINTS) WITH AN ASSUMPTION OF -60% MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN.”

Assumption:

  • -          Initial Capital: 1,000 USD
  • -          Default setting.
  • -          EURUSD pairs
  • -          Worst case scenario.

"STRESS TESTING" refers to a risk management technique used to evaluate the resilience of a trading strategy or a trading system under adverse market conditions. The purpose of stress testing is to simulate extreme or unfavorable scenarios to assess how well the strategy or system can withstand unexpected events or market volatility.

Traders and investors perform stress testing to identify potential weaknesses in their trading approach and to understand the potential risks and losses they might face in challenging market conditions. This process involves subjecting the trading strategy to various adverse scenarios, such as rapid price movements, sudden news events, or abnormal market conditions, to evaluate its performance under stress.

By conducting stress tests, traders can gain insights into the robustness of their strategies, set realistic expectations, and make informed decisions about risk management. It's an important aspect of developing and maintaining a well-rounded trading plan in the foreign exchange (forex) market.



