Fibo Eagle EA

Fibo Eagle EA for MT4 - Fibonacci-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor

Overview

FiboEagleEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want an automated trading system powered by the Fibonacci sequence. This EA integrates grid trading principles with advanced money management tools, delivering a blend of precision, adaptability, and profitability potential. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, FiboEagleEA adjusts to various market conditions, making it a versatile choice for achieving consistent results. Built with reliability in mind, it has been rigorously tested and validated to meet the strict standards of the MQL5 Market.

Key Features

  • Fibonacci Grid System: Strategically places virtual buy and sell orders based on the Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55), optimizing entry points across a user-defined price range for enhanced market timing.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Offers three customizable options—Fixed (No Multiplier) for steady trading, 2x Exponential for aggressive growth, or Progressive for gradual increases—allowing you to tailor risk to your strategy.
  • Profit and Loss Control: Set a Take Profit (TP) in account currency to secure gains and an optional Stop Loss (SL) to protect against significant losses, giving you full control over trade outcomes.
  • Time-Based Trading: Define specific trading hours (e.g., 01:00–23:30) and enable/disable trading for each day of the week, ensuring the EA operates only during your preferred market sessions.
  • Goal-Oriented Trading: Set profit targets for daily, weekly, or monthly periods as a percentage of your account balance (e.g., 1%, 5%, 20%), pausing trading once achieved to enforce disciplined profit-taking.
  • Virtual Order Persistence: Uses global variables to maintain the trading state across terminal restarts, updates, or power interruptions, ensuring seamless performance.
  • Margin Safety Check: Includes a built-in mechanism to verify sufficient account funds before placing orders, making it reliable even on small accounts with limited capital.

How It Works

FiboEagleEA operates by constructing a grid of virtual buy and sell orders around the current market price, with spacing calculated using the Fibonacci sequence. For example, if the current price is 1.2000 and TotalDistance is 1000 points, the EA distributes 10 orders on each side (buy and sell), spaced proportionally to Fibonacci ratios. As the price moves, these virtual orders are triggered into real market positions. The EA then computes a weighted average price for all open trades and dynamically adjusts a virtual Take Profit line, accounting for swap costs to optimize profitability. When the TP is reached—either by price hitting the line or profit exceeding the set amount—all positions are closed, and the cycle restarts. This method excels at capturing market swings, especially in trending or oscillating conditions.

Input Parameters

  • InitialLot: Starting lot size for the grid (default: 0.01). Smaller values suit low-balance accounts, while larger values increase exposure.
  • StartTime/EndTime: Trading window in HH:MM format (e.g., 01:00–23:50), based on server time, to limit trading to specific hours.
  • Monday–Sunday: Boolean toggles (true/false) to enable or disable trading on each day, offering flexibility for weekend or holiday adjustments.
  • OrderMargin: Distance in points from the current price to the first grid order (e.g., 600 points), setting the initial buffer.
  • TotalDistance: Total grid range in points (e.g., 10000), defining the scope of the Fibonacci-based order placement.
  • TakeProfitMoney: Take Profit value in account currency (default: $1.00), triggering closure when total profit reaches this amount.
  • EnableStopLoss/StopLossMoney: Toggle Stop Loss (true/false) and set its value (default: $-450.0), closing trades if losses hit this threshold and restart in next day at 01:00.
  • Daily/Weekly/Monthly Goals: Profit targets as a percentage of account balance (e.g., 1%, 5%, 20%), halting trading when met.
  • MultiplierType: Lot sizing strategy—choose NoMultiplier (fixed lots), Multiplier2x (doubles each level), or Progressive (increases gradually).

Why Choose FiboEagleEA?

  • Precision: Fibonacci-based entries improve timing by aligning with natural market retracement levels.
  • Customization: Adjust lot sizes, grid range, TP/SL, and trading times to match your risk profile and goals.
  • Reliability: Rigorously tested and validated for MQL5 Market, ensuring stability across brokers and conditions.
  • Versatility: Compatible with any currency pair and timeframe, though H1 is recommended for optimal signal frequency and stability.

Recommended Settings

  • Pair: Any pair with low spreads and good volatility (but need test and optimize).
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe.
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 standard account or $10 for a cent account, with InitialLot adjusted (e.g., 0.01) for smaller accounts to manage risk. 
  • Leverage: 1:300 or higher to support the grid system’s margin requirements effectively.

Installation & Usage

  1. Attach FiboEagleEA to your desired chart in MetaTrader by dragging it from the Navigator or double-clicking.
  2. Adjust input parameters in the settings dialog that appears, customizing them to your trading plan.
  3. Enable AutoTrading in the MetaTrader terminal (click the "AutoTrading" button) and monitor the EA’s performance.

Support

For assistance with installation, parameter optimization, or troubleshooting, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 platform. I’m dedicated to ensuring you get the most out of FiboEagleEA and am happy to provide tailored advice based on your trading needs.

Disclaimer

Trading carries inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test FiboEagleEA thoroughly on a demo account before deploying it live to understand how it performs with your broker’s spreads, slippage, and execution conditions.

Önerilen ürünler
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Sharp EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Dsc Kamikaze Mt4
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recommended broker to use the expert: CENT ACCOUNT   https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c Dsc Kamikaze Mt4 Expert Advisor developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to operate opening trades through the RSI and making a different martingale than normal to leverage the account more quickly. Use only with capital that you want to risk trying to achieve a high profit quickly, however, that you can lose. Any martingale strategy is always at high risk.   Parameters EA: Set up different gain and position parameters
FREE
EA i MT4
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This expert is created by almost free artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136347 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in variou
FREE
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Her emir için kesin TP ve SL seviyelerini otomatik olarak ayarlar ️ Tüm semboller ve EA’lerle uyumludur, sembole veya sihirli numaraya göre filtrelenebilir Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), kesin fiyat değerleri kullanarak (örneğin EURUSD için 1.12345 ) Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) seviyelerini belirlemenize olanak tanır. Pip yok, nokta yok — sadece kesin fiyat kontrolü. Tüm emirlerde veya belirli grafik/magic number’a göre uygulanabilir. T
Grid Strategist
Ho Xuan Gioi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Strategy is a brand new EA designed to use Grid strategy to ensure consistent and stable profits in the long run without Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP). Grid Strategy uses support and resistance zones combined with box breaks to find entry points. When the asset price reaches these support and resistance zones, the EA will open new buy or sell positions in the Grid strategy with a reasonable distance. For each new position, the EA sets a specific profit target to close the trade. When
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Uzman Danışmanlar
The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
MMM Japanese Candle Sticks
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoFib EA, otomatik ticaret için Fibonacci düzeltme ve uzatma seviyelerinin gücünden yararlanmak üzere tasarlanmış, son teknoloji ürünü bir uzman danışmandır. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir yatırımcı olun, AutoFib EA işlem stratejinizi hassasiyet ve verimlilikle güçlendirir. Test     The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ayarı testinize göre ayarlayın       sonuçlar. Sorularınız mı var? çekinmeyin       sormak. Temel Özellikler: Otomatik İşlem:       Fibonacci seviyelerine göre alım ve sa
FREE
Avatar EA1 Trend Following
Thiti Bunsin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated trading tools [Expert Advisor] using the   Trend Following Strategy   combined with   vertical Griding entry points   on the EURUSD currency pair. The trend following strategy is a simple but powerful strategy that has been widely adapted to create expert advisors for trading, espectially in Forex market. In this Expert Advisor [EA], Trend following strategies are combined with vertical grid entry methods to ensure that trades move in the right direction and close with a profit at the
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
The Grid Inside
Luiz Godoy
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Grid Inside works on a counter trend mode, automatically opens a new order when it hits the price target due to the Fibonacci levels at 23.6 and 73.6. If the price goes the wrong way it opens another order with a calculated lot and position. All the positions are closed when it reaches the target profit defined on settings. As TGI does not use stop loss, I don't recommend you put on your account more than you can afford to lose, the higher the timeframe safer it gets. Once an order is trigge
TD Sequential EA
George Njau Ngugi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters. Key Features Automated Trading : Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Fibo pending EA
Thanat Thitithammaphong
Yardımcı programlar
"Fibo Pending EA is an Expert Advisor that places pending limit orders based on Fibonacci levels. You can configure it to enter orders according to specific Fibonacci levels. For any level that you don't want to use, simply set its value to zero (0). Once the EA has placed all pending orders, please remove the Fibonacci object from the chart. The various 'Close' buttons on the chart will trigger a pop-up confirmation before closing orders. If you don't want these confirmation alerts, you can dis
No Marti No Party
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 MT5 versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 "Marti Yok Parti Yok" Uzman Danışmanı (EA) ile tanışın: Agresif ticaret stratejilerinin somut örneği. Bu EA, ciddi kazançlara veya önemli kayıplara yol açabilecek yüksek risk, yüksek ödül ilkesiyle çalıştığı için korkaklara göre değildir. Adı her şeyi söylüyor; Martingale stratejisi bu EA'nın merkezinde yer alıyor. Kaybedilen işlemleri agresif bir şekilde ikiye katlamak, k
MACD Strategy 3A
Nuri Ljachka
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD trading strategy is the most popular among traders. Is it profitable? You can download the demo and beckets the mechanical trading system on your own. With the Expert Adviser you have the opportunity for testing the MACD mechanical trading system, in a accurate and  efficient way. MACD universal  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  all currency pairs and all timeframes.   It opens trades on MACD-main and MACD-signal line crossover. Features: Automated risk management as percent of ba
Gold Crowd Density Flip mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
The Fox
Hatem Koshok
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on USDCHF pair and is programmed to trade using both level trading and hedging strategies. All you need is to set the risk percent and start trading. The screenshots section shows the back-test results. The minimum balance of $2000 is required for standard accounts or $20 for micro accounts. Parameters Lots = 0.01 Riskpercent = 0.5 (risk percent and its optimum at 0.5 for balance starting from $2000) Magic Number .
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Macd Gladiator
Christophe, Th Cassar
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Gladiator EA – MACD ve EMA Tabanlı Otomatik Ticaret Stratejisi MACD Gladiator , MACD göstergesinin kesişimlerine ve piyasa trendine dayalı olarak işlem fırsatlarını belirlemek için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). EMA (Üssel Hareketli Ortalama) filtresi kullanılarak sinyaller doğrulanır ve risk yönetimine öncelik verilir. Temel Özellikler: MACD kesişimlerine dayalı girişler 200 periyotluk EMA ile trend filtresi Her sembol için aynı anda yalnızca bir pozisyon açılır TP,
Gold Scanner EA
Md Atiqul Islam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Scannar CI Averaging Martingale EA   Smart. Adaptive. Powerful. Built for Professionals. The CCI Averaging With TP, Equity Protect, Martingale EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on market momentum shifts using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) signals. It intelligently scales into positions using an adaptive martingale strategy , with built-in hedging logic and equity protection for enhanced risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who underst
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Fibomathe
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Göstergeler
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT5 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart.
FREE
Fibomathe for MT4
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Göstergeler
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
FREE
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt