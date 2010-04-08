ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Emerald Jungle BandMaster (MT4)

[Subtitle: Multi-Strategy Bollinger | TP/SL Sealing Protocol | Prop Firm Safe]

Introduction The financial market is a jungle. To survive, you need adaptability and strict discipline. Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) is a specialized M15 Expert Advisor that brings order to chaos.

It dynamically switches between three core strategies: Trend Pullback, Squeeze Breakout, and Mean-Reversion. Its unique selling point is the "TP/SL Sealing Mechanism"—a strict enforcement protocol that prevents the EA (or emotions) from tampering with the initial Take Profit target, ensuring the integrity of your Risk-to-Reward ratio.

Trading Strategy The EA evaluates market conditions at the close of every M15 bar to deploy the optimal logic:

Trend Pullback: Enters after a volatility band touch followed by trend continuation. Squeeze Breakout: Detects contraction in Bollinger Bandwidth and strikes on momentum bursts. Mean-Reversion: Executes rebalancing trades during flat, ranging markets.

Key Features

TP/SL Sealing Protocol: Trailing OFF: Neither TP nor SL is modified after entry. The plan is locked. Trailing ON: TP remains fixed. SL only ratchets forward to secure profit. Benefit: Reduces broker conflicts and enforces strict trading discipline.

Advanced Position Management: Features Break-even , Partial Close , Ladder Exits , and Time-based closures to maximize trade efficiency.

Risk Shield: Includes a Daily Loss Cap, Cooldown periods after consecutive losses, and temporary risk reduction during volatility spikes.

Safety First: 100% No Grid, No Martingale, No forced hedging.

Recommendations

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Timeframe: M15 (Strictly).

Symbols: Major FX Pairs, XAUUSD (Gold), Liquid Indices.

Execution: ECN/Raw Spread account with fast VPS (<50ms).

Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:

=== 1. RISK & SIZE === RiskType : Fixed Lots or Percent Risk. TP_USD / SL_USD : Targets in currency.

=== 2. STRATEGY === UseTrendMode / UseSqueezeMode : Toggle specific engines. H1_EMA_Filter : Use higher timeframe trend confirmation.

=== 3. MANAGEMENT === UseTrailing : Enable/Disable the SL ratchet mechanism. UsePartialClose : Enable taking profit at levels. DailyLossLimit : Max drawdown per day.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder. Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M15 chart. Ensure "Allow Live Trading" is enabled. Start with TP=6 / SL=3 (USD) and adjust based on the symbol's volatility.