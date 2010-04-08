Emerald Jungle BandMaster
- 专家
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- 版本: 1.0
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)
Product Name: Emerald Jungle BandMaster (MT4)
[Subtitle: Multi-Strategy Bollinger | TP/SL Sealing Protocol | Prop Firm Safe]
Introduction The financial market is a jungle. To survive, you need adaptability and strict discipline. Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) is a specialized M15 Expert Advisor that brings order to chaos.
It dynamically switches between three core strategies: Trend Pullback, Squeeze Breakout, and Mean-Reversion. Its unique selling point is the "TP/SL Sealing Mechanism"—a strict enforcement protocol that prevents the EA (or emotions) from tampering with the initial Take Profit target, ensuring the integrity of your Risk-to-Reward ratio.
Trading Strategy The EA evaluates market conditions at the close of every M15 bar to deploy the optimal logic:
-
Trend Pullback: Enters after a volatility band touch followed by trend continuation.
-
Squeeze Breakout: Detects contraction in Bollinger Bandwidth and strikes on momentum bursts.
-
Mean-Reversion: Executes rebalancing trades during flat, ranging markets.
Key Features
-
TP/SL Sealing Protocol:
-
Trailing OFF: Neither TP nor SL is modified after entry. The plan is locked.
-
Trailing ON: TP remains fixed. SL only ratchets forward to secure profit.
-
Benefit: Reduces broker conflicts and enforces strict trading discipline.
-
-
Advanced Position Management: Features Break-even, Partial Close, Ladder Exits, and Time-based closures to maximize trade efficiency.
-
Risk Shield: Includes a Daily Loss Cap, Cooldown periods after consecutive losses, and temporary risk reduction during volatility spikes.
-
Safety First: 100% No Grid, No Martingale, No forced hedging.
Recommendations
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
-
Timeframe: M15 (Strictly).
-
Symbols: Major FX Pairs, XAUUSD (Gold), Liquid Indices.
-
Execution: ECN/Raw Spread account with fast VPS (<50ms).
Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:
-
=== 1. RISK & SIZE ===
-
RiskType : Fixed Lots or Percent Risk.
-
TP_USD / SL_USD : Targets in currency.
-
-
=== 2. STRATEGY ===
-
UseTrendMode / UseSqueezeMode : Toggle specific engines.
-
H1_EMA_Filter : Use higher timeframe trend confirmation.
-
-
=== 3. MANAGEMENT ===
-
UseTrailing : Enable/Disable the SL ratchet mechanism.
-
UsePartialClose : Enable taking profit at levels.
-
DailyLossLimit : Max drawdown per day.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.
-
Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M15 chart.
-
Ensure "Allow Live Trading" is enabled.
-
Start with TP=6 / SL=3 (USD) and adjust based on the symbol's volatility.
AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT