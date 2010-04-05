AutoClusterEdge

AutoClusterEdge – Structured Power. Strategic Recovery.

AutoClusterEdge is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor architected for systematic grid-based trading. The system integrates Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Averages (MA), and Average True Range (ATR) to initiate and manage trade clusters, dynamically adjust position sizing using a Fibonacci progression, and execute conditional exit strategies. It is particularly suited for practitioners of algorithmic trading who prioritize quantifiable rule adherence, volatility-adaptive execution, and coherent drawdown mitigation frameworks.

Features:

  • Clustered trade formation with ATR-calibrated spatial distribution

  • Momentum-based entry confirmation via RSI thresholds and MA convergence

  • Cluster-wide trailing take-profit mechanism

  • Conditional reversal protocol triggered by cumulative loss thresholds

  • Lot scaling governed by Fibonacci sequence for calibrated exposure

  • Exclusion zones post-closure to mitigate signal redundancy

  • Integrated equity drawdown limiter for systemic capital preservation

Backtest Performance Synopsis:

  • Trade success ratios consistently exceeding 90% on instruments such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, and EURUSD

  • Observed profit factors ranging from 1.08 to 2.10

  • Drawdown metrics as low as 16.76% (GBPUSD, M15 timeframe)

  • Stability confirmed across M5, M15, and M30 timeframes

  • Diverse instrument coverage: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, NZDJPY

Operational Recommendations:

  • Optimal for low-to-moderate volatility major currency pairs

  • Suggested timeframes: M15 and M30 (M5 requires additional spread sensitivity awareness)

  • Not advisable for assets with elevated volatility regimes (e.g., XAUUSD, BTCUSD)

  • Zero dependency on external configuration files; self-contained logic

Disclaimer:

No trading system can ensure profitability. Historical performance is not indicative of future returns. Practitioners should conduct rigorous demo testing prior to live deployment.

Feedback Invitation:

Your experiential insights are invaluable for continuous refinement and academic validation of AutoClusterEdge’s core logic. Thank you for your contribution.


