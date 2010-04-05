AutoClusterEdge
- Hoang Loc Tran
- Sürüm: 4.0
AutoClusterEdge – Structured Power. Strategic Recovery.
AutoClusterEdge is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor architected for systematic grid-based trading. The system integrates Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Averages (MA), and Average True Range (ATR) to initiate and manage trade clusters, dynamically adjust position sizing using a Fibonacci progression, and execute conditional exit strategies. It is particularly suited for practitioners of algorithmic trading who prioritize quantifiable rule adherence, volatility-adaptive execution, and coherent drawdown mitigation frameworks.
Features:
Clustered trade formation with ATR-calibrated spatial distribution
Momentum-based entry confirmation via RSI thresholds and MA convergence
Cluster-wide trailing take-profit mechanism
Conditional reversal protocol triggered by cumulative loss thresholds
Lot scaling governed by Fibonacci sequence for calibrated exposure
Exclusion zones post-closure to mitigate signal redundancy
Integrated equity drawdown limiter for systemic capital preservation
Backtest Performance Synopsis:
Trade success ratios consistently exceeding 90% on instruments such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, and EURUSD
Observed profit factors ranging from 1.08 to 2.10
Drawdown metrics as low as 16.76% (GBPUSD, M15 timeframe)
Stability confirmed across M5, M15, and M30 timeframes
Diverse instrument coverage: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, NZDJPY
Operational Recommendations:
Optimal for low-to-moderate volatility major currency pairs
Suggested timeframes: M15 and M30 (M5 requires additional spread sensitivity awareness)
Not advisable for assets with elevated volatility regimes (e.g., XAUUSD, BTCUSD)
Zero dependency on external configuration files; self-contained logic
Disclaimer:
No trading system can ensure profitability. Historical performance is not indicative of future returns. Practitioners should conduct rigorous demo testing prior to live deployment.
Feedback Invitation:
Your experiential insights are invaluable for continuous refinement and academic validation of AutoClusterEdge’s core logic. Thank you for your contribution.