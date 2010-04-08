TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)
Product Name: TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4)
[Subtitle: ZigZag Wave 3 Hunter | Market Health Monitor | USD Risk Logic]
Introduction TempestLightning is a professional trading system designed to automate the complex Elliott Wave theory. Instead of guessing wave counts, this EA uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the classic 1-2-3 structure and targets the highly profitable Wave 3 impulse.
Stacked with a multi-factor filter engine (EMA, CCI, MACD, Parabolic SAR), TempestLightning includes a unique "Market Health" system that gates entries based on real-time volatility and trend strength.
Trading Strategy The system operates on a sophisticated logic flow:
-
Wave Identification: Detects the 1-2-3 Setup using ZigZag. It waits for a pullback into the "Golden Zone" (Fibonacci 0.36 – 0.68).
-
Momentum Confirmation: Validates the entry using EMA Trend, CCI, MACD, and Parabolic SAR.
-
Market Health Gate: Calculates a real-time score (0-100) based on ATR, Spread, and ADX. Trades are only taken if the market is "Green" (Healthy).
-
Execution: Targets Wave 3 expansion with strict risk management.
Key Features
-
Market Health Engine: Visualizes market conditions (Green/Orange/Red) on the chart. The EA automatically pauses entries during "Red" (low quality) market conditions.
-
Broker-Safe Architecture: Features SafeOrderModify technology. It handles retry logic and micro-adjustments to prevent Error 130 (Invalid Stops) and Error 136, ensuring compatibility with ECN brokers.
-
USD-Based Targets: Input your Take Profit and Stop Loss directly in USD (e.g., $6 Target, $3 Stop). The EA handles the point conversion automatically.
-
Validation Relax Mode: Includes a special RelaxForValidation feature to loosen spread/ADX gates during backtesting or product validation, ensuring smooth testing execution.
-
Visual Overlay: Draws dashed Elliott Wave lines on the chart, helping you visualize the strategy logic in real-time.
Recommendations
-
Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Recommended).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account: ECN/Raw Spread account.
-
Settings: For Strategy Tester, set RelaxForValidation = true . For Live Trading, set false for maximum safety.
Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:
-
=== 1. WAVE & STRATEGY ===
-
ZigZag_Depth/Dev/Back : Settings to tune wave detection sensitivity.
-
UseFilters : Toggle EMA/CCI/MACD filters.
-
RelaxForValidation : True for Backtesting, False for Live Trading.
-
-
=== 2. MARKET HEALTH ===
-
HealthThreshold : Minimum score to allow trading (Default: 55).
-
AtrSpreadRatioMin : Volatility vs Spread filter.
-
AdxMin : Minimum trend strength.
-
-
=== 3. MANAGEMENT ===
-
TpUsd / SlUsd : Take Profit and Stop Loss in Dollars.
-
UseTrailingStop : Enable ATR-based trailing.
-
BreakevenRMult : Move to breakeven after reaching this R-multiple profit.
-
-
=== 4. SAFETY CAPS ===
-
MAX_DAILY_LOSS_USD : Hard stop for daily drawdown.
-
MaxOpenOrders : Maximum concurrent trades.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.
-
Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.
-
Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings.
-
Set your risk ( FixedLots or USD Targets).