TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4)

[Subtitle: ZigZag Wave 3 Hunter | Market Health Monitor | USD Risk Logic]

Introduction TempestLightning is a professional trading system designed to automate the complex Elliott Wave theory. Instead of guessing wave counts, this EA uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the classic 1-2-3 structure and targets the highly profitable Wave 3 impulse.

Stacked with a multi-factor filter engine (EMA, CCI, MACD, Parabolic SAR), TempestLightning includes a unique "Market Health" system that gates entries based on real-time volatility and trend strength.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a sophisticated logic flow:

  1. Wave Identification: Detects the 1-2-3 Setup using ZigZag. It waits for a pullback into the "Golden Zone" (Fibonacci 0.36 – 0.68).

  2. Momentum Confirmation: Validates the entry using EMA Trend, CCI, MACD, and Parabolic SAR.

  3. Market Health Gate: Calculates a real-time score (0-100) based on ATR, Spread, and ADX. Trades are only taken if the market is "Green" (Healthy).

  4. Execution: Targets Wave 3 expansion with strict risk management.

Key Features

  • Market Health Engine: Visualizes market conditions (Green/Orange/Red) on the chart. The EA automatically pauses entries during "Red" (low quality) market conditions.

  • Broker-Safe Architecture: Features SafeOrderModify technology. It handles retry logic and micro-adjustments to prevent Error 130 (Invalid Stops) and Error 136, ensuring compatibility with ECN brokers.

  • USD-Based Targets: Input your Take Profit and Stop Loss directly in USD (e.g., $6 Target, $3 Stop). The EA handles the point conversion automatically.

  • Validation Relax Mode: Includes a special RelaxForValidation feature to loosen spread/ADX gates during backtesting or product validation, ensuring smooth testing execution.

  • Visual Overlay: Draws dashed Elliott Wave lines on the chart, helping you visualize the strategy logic in real-time.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Recommended).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account: ECN/Raw Spread account.

  • Settings: For Strategy Tester, set RelaxForValidation = true . For Live Trading, set false for maximum safety.

Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:

  • === 1. WAVE & STRATEGY ===

    • ZigZag_Depth/Dev/Back : Settings to tune wave detection sensitivity.

    • UseFilters : Toggle EMA/CCI/MACD filters.

    • RelaxForValidation : True for Backtesting, False for Live Trading.

  • === 2. MARKET HEALTH ===

    • HealthThreshold : Minimum score to allow trading (Default: 55).

    • AtrSpreadRatioMin : Volatility vs Spread filter.

    • AdxMin : Minimum trend strength.

  • === 3. MANAGEMENT ===

    • TpUsd / SlUsd : Take Profit and Stop Loss in Dollars.

    • UseTrailingStop : Enable ATR-based trailing.

    • BreakevenRMult : Move to breakeven after reaching this R-multiple profit.

  • === 4. SAFETY CAPS ===

    • MAX_DAILY_LOSS_USD : Hard stop for daily drawdown.

    • MaxOpenOrders : Maximum concurrent trades.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.

  2. Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.

  3. Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings.

  4. Set your risk ( FixedLots or USD Targets).

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

