Golden Talos Edge – XAUUSD H1 (Long-Only, Trend Pullback, Prop-Safe)

Golden Talos Edge is a conservative, trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1.

It looks for clean pullbacks inside established bullish trends, with fixed stop-loss always placed on the broker side and no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage.

This is the Market-Friendly version (Talos_V2.55), locked to XAUUSD H1, LONG-only, using a robust combination of:

EMA trend filter + ADX (trend strength)

Fibonacci pullback zone for precise entries

ATR-based stop with R-multiple take profit

Smart trailing stop per position (ticket-based)

Cluster Breaker to reduce SL streaks

Optional Time-Stop for old positions

Designed as a tool for swing / position trading on Gold, with transparent risk and fully visible stops.

✔ Key Features

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold vs USD

Timeframe: H1 (mandatory)

Direction: LONG-only (no shorts in this Market version)

Style: Trend-following pullback (no scalping, no HFT)

Risk management

Fixed internal stop-loss (ATR + swing low), always placed on the broker side (no hidden SL).

TP defined in R-multiple (reward relative to risk).

Per-position trailing stop (ticket-based), without break-even jumping price.

Optional Time-Stop: after N bars / hours the EA can close or tighten the stop.

Cluster Breaker: temporarily pauses new entries after a sequence of stop-losses.

The EA does NOT use

❌ Martingale

❌ Grid

❌ Arbitrage / latency tricks

❌ Hidden SL or TP

❌ News-spike or “gambling” entries

The goal is to provide a structured, rule-based engine that can be integrated in a broader risk plan by the trader.

🔧 Recommended Preset (used in the example backtest)

The example shown in the gallery was produced with the following core configuration:

Symbol: XAUUSDm (or XAUUSD with similar conditions)

Timeframe: H1

Lot size: 0.01 (fixed)

Take Profit: A4_TP_Rmult = 4.1 (TP at 4.1R)

Maximum simultaneous positions: L_MaxTotalOpen = 2

Trading session: A0_StartHour = 0 , A0_EndHour = 24 (24h enabled)

Trailing: Ext_TrailingOn = true

⚠ Important:

The logic and internal risk limits were tuned around this preset.

Changing TP, maximum positions or the trading session may significantly alter the behavior compared to the example report.

📊 Strategy Tester Example (not a promise of profit)

To comply with Market rules, all detailed statistics are shown only in the screenshots in the gallery.

The report was generated in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester , on demo environment .

Symbol: XAUUSDm , timeframe H1 , fixed lot 0.01 .

Period: approximately two years of historical data with more than one hundred trades.

This report is only an illustration of how the algorithm behaves under those conditions.

It does not represent real trading results and must not be treated as a guarantee or forecast.

⚠ Past performance in backtests does not guarantee any future results.

Market conditions can and will change. Always choose a risk compatible with your account and experience.

🧠 Strategy Logic (Summary)

Trend filter (EMA + ADX)

Uses fast and slow EMAs on H1 to detect bullish phases.

ADX confirms trend strength above a minimum level.

The EA only buys when EMAs and ADX are aligned.

Fibonacci pullback entry

Detects a recent swing on H1 (lookback window).

Waits for price to retrace into a defined Fibonacci area.

Requires a bullish candle with body proportional to ATR (filters out tiny / noisy candles).

Risk / Reward (R-multiple)

Stop-loss combines an ATR floor with the last swing low, filtered by an internal stop mode.

TP is calculated as a multiple of the risk (R), with soft limits for extreme SL/TP distances.

Trailing activates after price moves in favor by a defined R-multiple, adjusting to volatility.

Protection modules

Cluster Breaker: increases a cooldown after SL streaks, to avoid entering directly into bad clusters.

Warm-Up & Auto-Heal: checks indicator handles and rebuilds them if needed.

Time-Stop (optional): after N bars/hours the position can be closed or tightly trailed.

Result: fewer but higher-quality trades, focused on the long side of Gold, with a clear and auditable logic.

✅ Usage Guidelines