SInalTradeEA Telegam To MT5

SinalTradeEA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to integrate trading signals directly into MetaTrader 5.
It executes trades with precision while offering full control over entries, exits, and risk management.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, SinalTradeEA provides accuracy, flexibility, and safety for your trading operations.

⚙️ Main Features

  • Direct integration with Telegram signals or external signal sources.

  • 100% automated order execution.

  • Smart Take Profit and Stop Loss management with multiple modes.

  • Advanced lot sizing and risk management strategies.

  • Works with multiple currency pairs and assets in MT5.

  • Built-in protection mechanisms against slippage, high spread, and drawdown.

📊 Detailed Parameters

🎯 Take Profit Modes

  • TP_MODE_AUTO → Automatic: uses TPs provided by the signal.

  • TP_MODE_MANUAL → Manual: user-defined points.

  • TP_MODE_HYBRID → Hybrid: prioritizes signal TPs, falls back to manual settings if not provided.

📝 Order Comments

  • COMMENT_FROM_SIGNAL → Inherits comment from the received signal.

  • COMMENT_MANUAL → Uses custom comment defined by the user.

📐 Lot Distribution Strategy for TPs

  • LOT_EQUAL_DIVISION → Splits total lot equally among all TPs.

  • LOT_PERCENTAGE_BASED → Distributes lot size based on percentages.

  • LOT_RISK_WEIGHTED → Adjusts lot allocation according to TP distance/risk.

  • LOT_FIXED_PER_TP → Uses fixed lot size for each TP (ignores risk management).

🔒 Risk Management Modes

  • RISK_MODE_FIXED_LOT → Always uses a fixed lot size.

  • RISK_MODE_PERCENT_BALANCE → Calculates lot size based on a percentage of balance.

  • RISK_MODE_PERCENT_EQUITY → Calculates lot size based on a percentage of equity.

  • RISK_MODE_AUTO → Automatic, adaptive risk management based on market conditions.

🕒 Trading Hours Control

  • Configurable trading sessions to avoid low-liquidity periods.

  • Option to block trading during high-impact news events.

📉 Stop Loss and Protections

  • SL can be automatic or manually defined in points.

  • Spread filter: blocks trades if spread is too high.

  • Slippage protection: sets a maximum allowed slippage.

  • Global drawdown protection system.

🔔 Debug Mode

  • EnableDebugMode → when enabled, provides detailed logs for backtesting and debugging.

🚀 Advantages

  • Eliminates the need for manual signal execution.

  • Removes emotional bias from trading decisions.

  • Improves trading discipline and consistency.

  • Flexible enough for both conservative and aggressive strategies.

📌 Conclusion

SinalTradeEA V4.7 is the ultimate solution for traders who want to automate trading signals in MetaTrader 5 with safety, efficiency, and flexibility.
Its highly configurable parameters and advanced risk management system give you full control while ensuring professional-grade automation.

⚠️ Important: After purchasing, please contact us directly via private message to receive full installation and setup instructions.


