GoldFusion EA Scalper

GoldFusion EA – Precision Scalping for XAUUSD

GoldFusion EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This EA combines trend-following logic with precision money management using ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. It includes an intelligent trailing stop and breakeven system to secure profits and limit drawdowns.

🔹 Key Features:

  • Optimized for XAUUSD on M15

  • Fixed lot size for consistent risk control

  • Uses ATR for dynamic SL and TP calculation

  • Built-in Trailing Stop and Breakeven Logic

  • 1 trade at a time – no grid, no martingale

  • High-speed execution logic for volatile moves

  • Clean and minimal code structure for stability

🔸 Trading Logic:

  • Enters positions only when the market shows a strong trend

  • Filters false signals using price action conditions

  • SL and TP automatically adapt to market volatility via ATR

  • Break-even activates when price moves in your favor

  • Optional trailing stop to ride trends further

This EA is ideal for traders seeking a robust and automated scalping solution for gold with strict risk management and no overtrading.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the EA thoroughly in demo and optimize it for your broker conditions.

Important: After completing your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide and setup instructions.


Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
