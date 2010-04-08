GoldFusion EA Scalper
GoldFusion Pro – Multi-Strategy Automated Trading EA
GoldFusion Pro is an algorithmic trading system that combines multiple strategies with a dual risk management framework. It is designed for automated trading on various Forex pairs and timeframes.
CORE FEATURES
• Dual Trading Modes – single trade and multi-trade scaling system
• Flexible Take Profit / Stop Loss – dynamic ATR-based or fixed-point configuration
• Comprehensive Risk Management – daily loss limits, position sizing control, and trade limits
• Multi-Filter Entry System – trend, momentum, and volatility confirmation
• Built-in Money Management – breakeven function, trailing stop, and volatility adjustment
TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS
• Uses indicators such as MACD, EMA, ATR, RSI, and ADX
• Adaptive logic for different market conditions
• Integrated protection against spread widening and excessive drawdown
• On-chart dashboard for real-time trade and performance overview
RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES
• Configurable daily loss and trade limits
• Margin and volatility filters
• Automatic trade protection functions
GoldFusion Pro is suitable for traders looking for an automated and flexible approach to algorithmic trading with built-in capital protection tools.