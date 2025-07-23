GoldFusion EA Scalper

GoldFusion EA - Smart Scalping for XAUUSD (Gold)

🚀 GoldFusion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, using a combination of trend-following logic, dynamic ATR-based TP/SL, and intelligent breakeven & trailing mechanisms.

🔍 Key Features

  • ⚡️ Optimized for M15 timeframe and Gold (XAUUSD)

  • 📈 Entry signals based on trend direction + MACD confirmation

  • 🛡️ Stop Loss & Take Profit calculated using ATR multipliers

  • 🔄 Smart breakeven logic to protect profits

  • 🌀 Trailing stop system to maximize gains

  • ☝️ One trade at a time per symbol (risk control)

  • 🔕 News filter and optional trading time filter (on request)

⚙️ Main Inputs

  • LotSize : Fixed lot size for each trade

  • StopLossATRMult : SL = ATR × multiplier

  • TakeProfitATRMult : TP = ATR × multiplier

  • EnableTrailingStop : true/false

  • EnableBreakEven : true/false

🧠 Strategy Logic

The EA detects pullbacks in an uptrend or downtrend, confirms with MACD momentum, then opens a position with a calculated SL/TP using real-time volatility (ATR). Once the trade is in profit, it moves the SL to breakeven and activates a trailing stop (optional) to secure and extend the profit.

📊 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Balance: $300

  • Spread: Low spread account

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

🛠️ Backtest Results

Tested on 2023–2024 XAUUSD data with stable performance and low drawdown. For best results, use with a VPS and an ECN broker.


