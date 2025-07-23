GoldFusion EA Scalper
- Experts
- Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 8 août 2025
- Activations: 10
✅ GoldFusion EA - Smart Scalping for XAUUSD (Gold)
🚀 GoldFusion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, using a combination of trend-following logic, dynamic ATR-based TP/SL, and intelligent breakeven & trailing mechanisms.
🔍 Key Features
-
⚡️ Optimized for M15 timeframe and Gold (XAUUSD)
-
📈 Entry signals based on trend direction + MACD confirmation
-
🛡️ Stop Loss & Take Profit calculated using ATR multipliers
-
🔄 Smart breakeven logic to protect profits
-
🌀 Trailing stop system to maximize gains
-
☝️ One trade at a time per symbol (risk control)
-
🔕 News filter and optional trading time filter (on request)
⚙️ Main Inputs
-
LotSize : Fixed lot size for each trade
-
StopLossATRMult : SL = ATR × multiplier
-
TakeProfitATRMult : TP = ATR × multiplier
-
EnableTrailingStop : true/false
-
EnableBreakEven : true/false
🧠 Strategy Logic
The EA detects pullbacks in an uptrend or downtrend, confirms with MACD momentum, then opens a position with a calculated SL/TP using real-time volatility (ATR). Once the trade is in profit, it moves the SL to breakeven and activates a trailing stop (optional) to secure and extend the profit.
📊 Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Minimum Balance: $300
-
Spread: Low spread account
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
🛠️ Backtest Results
Tested on 2023–2024 XAUUSD data with stable performance and low drawdown. For best results, use with a VPS and an ECN broker.